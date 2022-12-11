AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Beal1835.1156-299.52231-8869-79.87341222.9
Porzingis2632.8196-411.47751-147146-183.79858922.7
Kuzma2634.8211-457.46264-19270-94.74555621.4
Hachimura1623.576-158.48112-3621-29.72418511.6
Kispert1927.966-129.51233-7916-22.7271819.5
Morris2327.985-190.44728-7618-24.7502169.4
Avdija2725.478-192.40622-8130-41.7322087.7
Goodwin2021.859-120.49218-3818-25.7201547.7
Barton2522.067-188.35628-8721-24.8751837.3
Wright422.810-24.4173-123-5.600266.5
Gafford2713.664-87.7360-030-52.5771585.9
Gill2311.427-49.5512-1313-15.867693.0
Gibson156.614-31.4522-88-10.800382.5
Schakel23.01-2.5001-10-0.00031.5
Davis85.63-11.2730-23-31.00091.1
Dotson312.01-6.1671-30-0.00031.0
Todd43.31-4.2500-30-0.00020.5
Carey31.70-2.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM27241.91115-2360.472296-866466-606.7692992110.8
OPPONENTS27241.91105-2414.458340-903500-615.8133050113.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Beal1552673.7975.4340215111
Porzingis541822369.1692.7820215441
Kuzma271732007.7933.6680127011
Hachimura1265774.8171.11805228
Kispert1237492.6321.730012133
Morris972813.51195.233016225
Avdija251161415.2712.6810223718
Goodwin2654804.0572.9380262013
Barton671773.1622.528015258
Wright46102.5133.3501144
Gafford45631084.011.446092330
Gill1424381.712.5320445
Gibson714211.44.3170452
Schakel000.01.510100
Davis145.62.3120011
Dotson5382.751.770220
Todd000.00.000000
Carey011.30.020010
TEAM262937119944.466524.65340181354160
OPPONENTS275906118143.764323.85310179327118

