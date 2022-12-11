|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|18
|35.1
|156-299
|.522
|31-88
|69-79
|.873
|412
|22.9
|Porzingis
|26
|32.8
|196-411
|.477
|51-147
|146-183
|.798
|589
|22.7
|Kuzma
|26
|34.8
|211-457
|.462
|64-192
|70-94
|.745
|556
|21.4
|Hachimura
|16
|23.5
|76-158
|.481
|12-36
|21-29
|.724
|185
|11.6
|Kispert
|19
|27.9
|66-129
|.512
|33-79
|16-22
|.727
|181
|9.5
|Morris
|23
|27.9
|85-190
|.447
|28-76
|18-24
|.750
|216
|9.4
|Avdija
|27
|25.4
|78-192
|.406
|22-81
|30-41
|.732
|208
|7.7
|Goodwin
|20
|21.8
|59-120
|.492
|18-38
|18-25
|.720
|154
|7.7
|Barton
|25
|22.0
|67-188
|.356
|28-87
|21-24
|.875
|183
|7.3
|Wright
|4
|22.8
|10-24
|.417
|3-12
|3-5
|.600
|26
|6.5
|Gafford
|27
|13.6
|64-87
|.736
|0-0
|30-52
|.577
|158
|5.9
|Gill
|23
|11.4
|27-49
|.551
|2-13
|13-15
|.867
|69
|3.0
|Gibson
|15
|6.6
|14-31
|.452
|2-8
|8-10
|.800
|38
|2.5
|Schakel
|2
|3.0
|1-2
|.500
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.5
|Davis
|8
|5.6
|3-11
|.273
|0-2
|3-3
|1.000
|9
|1.1
|Dotson
|3
|12.0
|1-6
|.167
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.0
|Todd
|4
|3.3
|1-4
|.250
|0-3
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.5
|Carey
|3
|1.7
|0-2
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|27
|241.9
|1115-2360
|.472
|296-866
|466-606
|.769
|2992
|110.8
|OPPONENTS
|27
|241.9
|1105-2414
|.458
|340-903
|500-615
|.813
|3050
|113.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|15
|52
|67
|3.7
|97
|5.4
|34
|0
|21
|51
|11
|Porzingis
|54
|182
|236
|9.1
|69
|2.7
|82
|0
|21
|54
|41
|Kuzma
|27
|173
|200
|7.7
|93
|3.6
|68
|0
|12
|70
|11
|Hachimura
|12
|65
|77
|4.8
|17
|1.1
|18
|0
|5
|22
|8
|Kispert
|12
|37
|49
|2.6
|32
|1.7
|30
|0
|12
|13
|3
|Morris
|9
|72
|81
|3.5
|119
|5.2
|33
|0
|16
|22
|5
|Avdija
|25
|116
|141
|5.2
|71
|2.6
|81
|0
|22
|37
|18
|Goodwin
|26
|54
|80
|4.0
|57
|2.9
|38
|0
|26
|20
|13
|Barton
|6
|71
|77
|3.1
|62
|2.5
|28
|0
|15
|25
|8
|Wright
|4
|6
|10
|2.5
|13
|3.3
|5
|0
|11
|4
|4
|Gafford
|45
|63
|108
|4.0
|11
|.4
|46
|0
|9
|23
|30
|Gill
|14
|24
|38
|1.7
|12
|.5
|32
|0
|4
|4
|5
|Gibson
|7
|14
|21
|1.4
|4
|.3
|17
|0
|4
|5
|2
|Schakel
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Davis
|1
|4
|5
|.6
|2
|.3
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Dotson
|5
|3
|8
|2.7
|5
|1.7
|7
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Todd
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carey
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|262
|937
|1199
|44.4
|665
|24.6
|534
|0
|181
|354
|160
|OPPONENTS
|275
|906
|1181
|43.7
|643
|23.8
|531
|0
|179
|327
|118
