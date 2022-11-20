|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|11
|36.5
|92-180
|.511
|20-53
|42-45
|.933
|246
|22.4
|Porzingis
|15
|31.9
|107-223
|.480
|34-88
|66-83
|.795
|314
|20.9
|Kuzma
|16
|33.8
|111-248
|.448
|33-108
|41-57
|.719
|296
|18.5
|Hachimura
|16
|23.5
|76-158
|.481
|12-36
|21-29
|.724
|185
|11.6
|Kispert
|8
|24.4
|26-46
|.565
|13-28
|7-8
|.875
|72
|9.0
|Morris
|16
|27.4
|54-128
|.422
|16-49
|15-21
|.714
|139
|8.7
|Barton
|16
|22.4
|49-129
|.380
|20-59
|14-15
|.933
|132
|8.3
|Avdija
|16
|22.4
|39-100
|.390
|14-41
|19-24
|.792
|111
|6.9
|Goodwin
|9
|19.0
|24-43
|.558
|8-15
|3-4
|.750
|59
|6.6
|Wright
|4
|22.8
|10-24
|.417
|3-12
|3-5
|.600
|26
|6.5
|Gafford
|16
|13.5
|33-45
|.733
|0-0
|18-29
|.621
|84
|5.3
|Gill
|13
|13.3
|21-37
|.568
|2-9
|6-6
|1.000
|50
|3.8
|Gibson
|7
|6.1
|5-13
|.385
|1-4
|4-4
|1.000
|15
|2.1
|Schakel
|2
|3.0
|1-2
|.500
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.5
|Davis
|5
|6.0
|2-7
|.286
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|1.2
|Todd
|3
|3.0
|1-3
|.333
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|Carey
|2
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|16
|243.1
|651-1386
|.470
|177-506
|261-332
|.786
|1740
|108.8
|OPPONENTS
|16
|243.1
|640-1424
|.449
|206-550
|272-347
|.784
|1758
|109.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|8
|32
|40
|3.6
|65
|5.9
|21
|0
|10
|32
|8
|Porzingis
|33
|99
|132
|8.8
|40
|2.7
|49
|0
|12
|26
|21
|Kuzma
|14
|115
|129
|8.1
|52
|3.3
|42
|0
|5
|43
|8
|Hachimura
|12
|65
|77
|4.8
|17
|1.1
|18
|0
|5
|22
|8
|Kispert
|2
|15
|17
|2.1
|15
|1.9
|10
|0
|7
|6
|0
|Morris
|7
|55
|62
|3.9
|80
|5.0
|20
|0
|12
|13
|4
|Barton
|6
|45
|51
|3.2
|37
|2.3
|19
|0
|8
|18
|4
|Avdija
|12
|57
|69
|4.3
|32
|2.0
|50
|0
|9
|22
|10
|Goodwin
|12
|25
|37
|4.1
|26
|2.9
|15
|0
|6
|8
|8
|Wright
|4
|6
|10
|2.5
|13
|3.3
|5
|0
|11
|4
|4
|Gafford
|20
|36
|56
|3.5
|8
|.5
|27
|0
|5
|17
|15
|Gill
|10
|14
|24
|1.8
|9
|.7
|21
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Gibson
|5
|9
|14
|2.0
|4
|.6
|7
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Schakel
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Davis
|1
|3
|4
|.8
|2
|.4
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Todd
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carey
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|146
|576
|722
|45.1
|401
|25.1
|314
|0
|96
|216
|93
|OPPONENTS
|151
|542
|693
|43.3
|380
|23.8
|310
|0
|110
|192
|67
