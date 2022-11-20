AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Beal1136.592-180.51120-5342-45.93324622.4
Porzingis1531.9107-223.48034-8866-83.79531420.9
Kuzma1633.8111-248.44833-10841-57.71929618.5
Hachimura1623.576-158.48112-3621-29.72418511.6
Kispert824.426-46.56513-287-8.875729.0
Morris1627.454-128.42216-4915-21.7141398.7
Barton1622.449-129.38020-5914-15.9331328.3
Avdija1622.439-100.39014-4119-24.7921116.9
Goodwin919.024-43.5588-153-4.750596.6
Wright422.810-24.4173-123-5.600266.5
Gafford1613.533-45.7330-018-29.621845.3
Gill1313.321-37.5682-96-61.000503.8
Gibson76.15-13.3851-44-41.000152.1
Schakel23.01-2.5001-10-0.00031.5
Davis56.02-7.2860-12-21.00061.2
Todd33.01-3.3330-20-0.00020.7
Carey21.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM16243.1651-1386.470177-506261-332.7861740108.8
OPPONENTS16243.1640-1424.449206-550272-347.7841758109.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Beal832403.6655.921010328
Porzingis33991328.8402.7490122621
Kuzma141151298.1523.34205438
Hachimura1265774.8171.11805228
Kispert215172.1151.9100760
Morris755623.9805.020012134
Barton645513.2372.31908184
Avdija1257694.3322.050092210
Goodwin1225374.1262.9150688
Wright46102.5133.3501144
Gafford2036563.58.527051715
Gill1014241.89.7210321
Gibson59142.04.670222
Schakel000.01.510100
Davis134.82.480010
Todd000.00.000000
Carey000.00.010000
TEAM14657672245.140125.131409621693
OPPONENTS15154269343.338023.8310011019267

