|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|23
|34.5
|204-387
|.527
|36-105
|97-113
|.858
|541
|23.5
|Porzingis
|33
|33.0
|244-513
|.476
|61-180
|183-229
|.799
|732
|22.2
|Kuzma
|36
|35.3
|298-636
|.469
|93-269
|91-130
|.700
|780
|21.7
|Hachimura
|21
|24.0
|110-214
|.514
|17-53
|36-46
|.783
|273
|13.0
|Morris
|32
|28.7
|121-264
|.458
|41-107
|34-44
|.773
|317
|9.9
|Kispert
|29
|28.1
|97-203
|.478
|50-126
|28-36
|.778
|272
|9.4
|Avdija
|35
|26.0
|104-243
|.428
|33-107
|47-59
|.797
|288
|8.2
|Barton
|32
|21.7
|92-248
|.371
|44-119
|28-35
|.800
|256
|8.0
|Goodwin
|28
|20.2
|80-169
|.473
|20-51
|24-33
|.727
|204
|7.3
|Gafford
|37
|15.8
|108-144
|.750
|0-0
|45-74
|.608
|261
|7.1
|Wright
|8
|19.5
|14-37
|.378
|5-19
|8-11
|.727
|41
|5.1
|Gibson
|23
|9.0
|31-58
|.534
|3-13
|15-20
|.750
|80
|3.5
|Gill
|29
|10.3
|31-54
|.574
|2-14
|14-17
|.824
|78
|2.7
|Schakel
|2
|3.0
|1-2
|.500
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.5
|Davis
|10
|5.0
|4-13
|.308
|0-3
|3-3
|1.000
|11
|1.1
|Dotson
|6
|8.8
|1-10
|.100
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.5
|Todd
|4
|3.3
|1-4
|.250
|0-3
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.5
|Carey
|4
|1.8
|0-2
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|37
|241.4
|1541-3201
|.481
|407-1174
|653-850
|.768
|4142
|111.9
|OPPONENTS
|37
|241.4
|1526-3294
|.463
|438-1190
|688-854
|.806
|4178
|112.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|20
|62
|82
|3.6
|120
|5.2
|43
|0
|23
|64
|14
|Porzingis
|67
|232
|299
|9.1
|83
|2.5
|99
|0
|34
|73
|53
|Kuzma
|33
|236
|269
|7.5
|131
|3.6
|87
|0
|20
|101
|15
|Hachimura
|16
|86
|102
|4.9
|24
|1.1
|25
|0
|6
|27
|9
|Morris
|12
|95
|107
|3.3
|172
|5.4
|50
|0
|26
|28
|6
|Kispert
|15
|59
|74
|2.6
|43
|1.5
|42
|0
|17
|20
|4
|Avdija
|30
|164
|194
|5.5
|95
|2.7
|109
|0
|28
|51
|23
|Barton
|7
|87
|94
|2.9
|85
|2.7
|36
|0
|16
|38
|9
|Goodwin
|31
|79
|110
|3.9
|81
|2.9
|51
|0
|31
|28
|15
|Gafford
|66
|103
|169
|4.6
|18
|.5
|74
|0
|13
|34
|45
|Wright
|5
|11
|16
|2.0
|30
|3.8
|9
|0
|18
|6
|4
|Gibson
|12
|24
|36
|1.6
|12
|.5
|42
|0
|10
|11
|6
|Gill
|15
|26
|41
|1.4
|14
|.5
|36
|0
|5
|5
|5
|Schakel
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Davis
|1
|6
|7
|.7
|2
|.2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Dotson
|6
|4
|10
|1.7
|8
|1.3
|9
|0
|5
|3
|0
|Todd
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carey
|0
|3
|3
|.8
|1
|.3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|336
|1277
|1613
|43.6
|920
|24.9
|727
|0
|253
|491
|209
|OPPONENTS
|372
|1222
|1594
|43.1
|878
|23.7
|724
|0
|240
|454
|164
