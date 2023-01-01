AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Beal2334.5204-387.52736-10597-113.85854123.5
Porzingis3333.0244-513.47661-180183-229.79973222.2
Kuzma3635.3298-636.46993-26991-130.70078021.7
Hachimura2124.0110-214.51417-5336-46.78327313.0
Morris3228.7121-264.45841-10734-44.7733179.9
Kispert2928.197-203.47850-12628-36.7782729.4
Avdija3526.0104-243.42833-10747-59.7972888.2
Barton3221.792-248.37144-11928-35.8002568.0
Goodwin2820.280-169.47320-5124-33.7272047.3
Gafford3715.8108-144.7500-045-74.6082617.1
Wright819.514-37.3785-198-11.727415.1
Gibson239.031-58.5343-1315-20.750803.5
Gill2910.331-54.5742-1414-17.824782.7
Schakel23.01-2.5001-10-0.00031.5
Davis105.04-13.3080-33-31.000111.1
Dotson68.81-10.1001-40-0.00030.5
Todd43.31-4.2500-30-0.00020.5
Carey41.80-2.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM37241.41541-3201.481407-1174653-850.7684142111.9
OPPONENTS37241.41526-3294.463438-1190688-854.8064178112.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Beal2062823.61205.2430236414
Porzingis672322999.1832.5990347353
Kuzma332362697.51313.68702010115
Hachimura16861024.9241.12506279
Morris12951073.31725.450026286
Kispert1559742.6431.542017204
Avdija301641945.5952.71090285123
Barton787942.9852.736016389
Goodwin31791103.9812.9510312815
Gafford661031694.618.5740133445
Wright511162.0303.8901864
Gibson1224361.612.542010116
Gill1526411.414.5360555
Schakel000.01.510100
Davis167.72.2120011
Dotson64101.781.390530
Todd000.00.000000
Carey033.81.320010
TEAM3361277161343.692024.97270253491209
OPPONENTS3721222159443.187823.77240240454164

