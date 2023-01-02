AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Beal2334.5204-387.52736-10597-113.85854123.5
Porzingis3432.9253-529.47861-185187-233.80375422.2
Kuzma3735.2303-652.46593-27191-131.69579021.4
Hachimura2224.4121-232.52220-5837-49.75529913.6
Morris3328.6124-271.45842-11234-44.7733249.8
Kispert3028.1100-206.48552-12832-40.8002849.5
Avdija3626.1109-255.42733-11048-61.7872998.3
Barton3321.292-250.36844-12128-35.8002567.8
Gafford3816.1116-155.7480-046-76.6052787.3
Goodwin2919.681-170.47620-5124-33.7272067.1
Wright919.417-43.3956-228-11.727485.3
Gibson239.031-58.5343-1315-20.750803.5
Gill3010.032-55.5822-1414-17.824802.7
Schakel23.01-2.5001-10-0.00031.5
Davis105.04-13.3080-33-31.000111.1
Dotson68.81-10.1001-40-0.00030.5
Todd43.31-4.2500-30-0.00020.5
Carey52.21-3.3330-00-0.00020.4
TEAM38241.31591-3295.483414-1201664-866.7674260112.1
OPPONENTS38241.31560-3391.460451-1239702-869.8084273112.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Beal2062823.61205.2430236414
Porzingis682363048.9832.41020367555
Kuzma342482827.61423.89002010615
Hachimura16901064.8271.22607289
Morris12981103.31765.350026307
Kispert1565802.7441.542018214
Avdija341722065.7982.71090305523
Barton787942.8862.636016389
Gafford691041734.622.6750143546
Goodwin32801123.9822.8510312816
Wright614202.2313.4901964
Gibson1224361.612.542010116
Gill1526411.414.5380555
Schakel000.01.510100
Davis167.72.2120011
Dotson64101.781.390530
Todd000.00.000000
Carey134.81.220121
TEAM3481319166743.994925.07370262508215
OPPONENTS3861252163843.190023.77390251470167

