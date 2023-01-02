|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|23
|34.5
|204-387
|.527
|36-105
|97-113
|.858
|541
|23.5
|Porzingis
|34
|32.9
|253-529
|.478
|61-185
|187-233
|.803
|754
|22.2
|Kuzma
|37
|35.2
|303-652
|.465
|93-271
|91-131
|.695
|790
|21.4
|Hachimura
|22
|24.4
|121-232
|.522
|20-58
|37-49
|.755
|299
|13.6
|Morris
|33
|28.6
|124-271
|.458
|42-112
|34-44
|.773
|324
|9.8
|Kispert
|30
|28.1
|100-206
|.485
|52-128
|32-40
|.800
|284
|9.5
|Avdija
|36
|26.1
|109-255
|.427
|33-110
|48-61
|.787
|299
|8.3
|Barton
|33
|21.2
|92-250
|.368
|44-121
|28-35
|.800
|256
|7.8
|Gafford
|38
|16.1
|116-155
|.748
|0-0
|46-76
|.605
|278
|7.3
|Goodwin
|29
|19.6
|81-170
|.476
|20-51
|24-33
|.727
|206
|7.1
|Wright
|9
|19.4
|17-43
|.395
|6-22
|8-11
|.727
|48
|5.3
|Gibson
|23
|9.0
|31-58
|.534
|3-13
|15-20
|.750
|80
|3.5
|Gill
|30
|10.0
|32-55
|.582
|2-14
|14-17
|.824
|80
|2.7
|Schakel
|2
|3.0
|1-2
|.500
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.5
|Davis
|10
|5.0
|4-13
|.308
|0-3
|3-3
|1.000
|11
|1.1
|Dotson
|6
|8.8
|1-10
|.100
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.5
|Todd
|4
|3.3
|1-4
|.250
|0-3
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.5
|Carey
|5
|2.2
|1-3
|.333
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.4
|TEAM
|38
|241.3
|1591-3295
|.483
|414-1201
|664-866
|.767
|4260
|112.1
|OPPONENTS
|38
|241.3
|1560-3391
|.460
|451-1239
|702-869
|.808
|4273
|112.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|20
|62
|82
|3.6
|120
|5.2
|43
|0
|23
|64
|14
|Porzingis
|68
|236
|304
|8.9
|83
|2.4
|102
|0
|36
|75
|55
|Kuzma
|34
|248
|282
|7.6
|142
|3.8
|90
|0
|20
|106
|15
|Hachimura
|16
|90
|106
|4.8
|27
|1.2
|26
|0
|7
|28
|9
|Morris
|12
|98
|110
|3.3
|176
|5.3
|50
|0
|26
|30
|7
|Kispert
|15
|65
|80
|2.7
|44
|1.5
|42
|0
|18
|21
|4
|Avdija
|34
|172
|206
|5.7
|98
|2.7
|109
|0
|30
|55
|23
|Barton
|7
|87
|94
|2.8
|86
|2.6
|36
|0
|16
|38
|9
|Gafford
|69
|104
|173
|4.6
|22
|.6
|75
|0
|14
|35
|46
|Goodwin
|32
|80
|112
|3.9
|82
|2.8
|51
|0
|31
|28
|16
|Wright
|6
|14
|20
|2.2
|31
|3.4
|9
|0
|19
|6
|4
|Gibson
|12
|24
|36
|1.6
|12
|.5
|42
|0
|10
|11
|6
|Gill
|15
|26
|41
|1.4
|14
|.5
|38
|0
|5
|5
|5
|Schakel
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Davis
|1
|6
|7
|.7
|2
|.2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Dotson
|6
|4
|10
|1.7
|8
|1.3
|9
|0
|5
|3
|0
|Todd
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carey
|1
|3
|4
|.8
|1
|.2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|TEAM
|348
|1319
|1667
|43.9
|949
|25.0
|737
|0
|262
|508
|215
|OPPONENTS
|386
|1252
|1638
|43.1
|900
|23.7
|739
|0
|251
|470
|167
