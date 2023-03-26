AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Beal5033.5444-878.50680-219192-228.842116023.2
Porzingis6332.6484-980.494130-344349-410.851144723.0
Kuzma6435.0512-1142.448160-481173-237.730135721.2
Hachimura3024.3158-324.48830-8944-58.75939013.0
Morris6027.6237-495.47976-19563-76.82961310.2
Kispert6627.8238-478.498132-31461-72.84766910.1
Avdija7226.2232-528.43965-214113-151.7486428.9
Gafford7220.1252-340.7410-0107-163.6566118.5
Barton4019.6110-285.38652-13835-45.7783077.7
Wright4523.8118-246.48036-10244-49.8983167.0
Goodwin5417.1125-272.46030-8846-61.7543266.0
Nunn2312.953-118.44921-5711-12.9171386.0
Gibson469.660-112.5364-1926-38.6841503.3
Gill519.957-100.5703-2243-54.7961603.1
Davis208.120-53.3771-135-9.556462.3
Huff34.01-2.5000-15-51.00072.3
Jackson42.83-6.5001-30-0.00071.8
Schakel23.01-2.5001-10-0.00031.5
Carey112.52-8.2500-02-21.00060.5
Dotson68.81-10.1001-40-0.00030.5
Todd43.31-4.2500-30-0.00020.5
Bouyea16.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
Cooks24.50-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM74241.03109-6384.487823-23081319-1670.7908360113.0
OPPONENTS74241.03121-6632.471884-24171297-1614.8048423113.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Beal411551963.92715.410704514533
Porzingis1114165278.41662.619305513499
Kuzma554084637.22393.714503619029
Hachimura191091284.3351.2390113612
Morris251792043.43125.2750416011
Kispert291551842.8811.285031478
Avdija713884596.41902.619806010728
Gafford1412393805.3731.01670317391
Barton101011112.8952.4390174510
Wright54931473.31693.8550834017
Goodwin481211693.11282.4840494422
Nunn726331.4361.617012210
Gibson3158891.932.7780142212
Gill3148791.525.560061112
Davis416201.05.3260252
Huff0441.31.310020
Jackson101.21.310100
Schakel000.01.510100
Carey38111.03.350222
Dotson64101.781.390530
Todd000.00.000000
Bouyea0111.00.010000
Cooks2131.50.000010
TEAM6892530321943.5187125.313860502988388
OPPONENTS7942354314842.5181424.514381518862352

