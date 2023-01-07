AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Beal2433.6207-394.52536-10699-115.86154922.9
Porzingis3632.7263-553.47663-192201-249.80779021.9
Kuzma3935.3320-694.46195-28298-139.70583321.4
Hachimura2424.2127-251.50623-6239-52.75031613.2
Morris3528.5131-288.45544-11836-47.7663429.8
Kispert3227.9107-223.48055-13534-42.8103039.5
Avdija3825.9114-264.43233-11454-67.8063158.3
Barton3520.597-258.37646-12630-38.7892707.7
Gafford4016.6127-170.7470-050-85.5883047.6
Goodwin3119.185-176.48321-5326-35.7432177.0
Wright1119.221-54.3896-2613-16.813615.5
Gibson239.031-58.5343-1315-20.750803.5
Gill329.533-56.5892-1414-17.824822.6
Schakel23.01-2.5001-10-0.00031.5
Davis105.04-13.3080-33-31.000111.1
Dotson68.81-10.1001-40-0.00030.5
Todd43.31-4.2500-30-0.00020.5
Carey72.11-3.3330-00-0.00020.3
TEAM40241.31671-3471.481429-1252712-925.7704483112.1
OPPONENTS40241.31658-3588.462479-1316728-900.8094523113.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Beal2162833.51245.2430256614
Porzingis722513239.0872.41070378156
Kuzma362552917.51513.99402111417
Hachimura17921094.5301.33109329
Morris141061203.41855.352027327
Kispert1771882.8441.444019214
Avdija361772135.61012.71130315923
Barton791982.8892.538016389
Gafford781161944.826.7810143647
Goodwin33821153.7852.7530323017
Wright718252.3373.41102474
Gibson1224361.612.542010116
Gill1527421.314.4380555
Schakel000.01.510100
Davis167.72.2120011
Dotson64101.781.390530
Todd000.00.000000
Carey145.71.120122
TEAM3731386175944.099724.97710277538221
OPPONENTS4121316172843.295723.97790268491179

