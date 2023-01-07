|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|24
|33.6
|207-394
|.525
|36-106
|99-115
|.861
|549
|22.9
|Porzingis
|36
|32.7
|263-553
|.476
|63-192
|201-249
|.807
|790
|21.9
|Kuzma
|39
|35.3
|320-694
|.461
|95-282
|98-139
|.705
|833
|21.4
|Hachimura
|24
|24.2
|127-251
|.506
|23-62
|39-52
|.750
|316
|13.2
|Morris
|35
|28.5
|131-288
|.455
|44-118
|36-47
|.766
|342
|9.8
|Kispert
|32
|27.9
|107-223
|.480
|55-135
|34-42
|.810
|303
|9.5
|Avdija
|38
|25.9
|114-264
|.432
|33-114
|54-67
|.806
|315
|8.3
|Barton
|35
|20.5
|97-258
|.376
|46-126
|30-38
|.789
|270
|7.7
|Gafford
|40
|16.6
|127-170
|.747
|0-0
|50-85
|.588
|304
|7.6
|Goodwin
|31
|19.1
|85-176
|.483
|21-53
|26-35
|.743
|217
|7.0
|Wright
|11
|19.2
|21-54
|.389
|6-26
|13-16
|.813
|61
|5.5
|Gibson
|23
|9.0
|31-58
|.534
|3-13
|15-20
|.750
|80
|3.5
|Gill
|32
|9.5
|33-56
|.589
|2-14
|14-17
|.824
|82
|2.6
|Schakel
|2
|3.0
|1-2
|.500
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.5
|Davis
|10
|5.0
|4-13
|.308
|0-3
|3-3
|1.000
|11
|1.1
|Dotson
|6
|8.8
|1-10
|.100
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.5
|Todd
|4
|3.3
|1-4
|.250
|0-3
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.5
|Carey
|7
|2.1
|1-3
|.333
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.3
|TEAM
|40
|241.3
|1671-3471
|.481
|429-1252
|712-925
|.770
|4483
|112.1
|OPPONENTS
|40
|241.3
|1658-3588
|.462
|479-1316
|728-900
|.809
|4523
|113.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|21
|62
|83
|3.5
|124
|5.2
|43
|0
|25
|66
|14
|Porzingis
|72
|251
|323
|9.0
|87
|2.4
|107
|0
|37
|81
|56
|Kuzma
|36
|255
|291
|7.5
|151
|3.9
|94
|0
|21
|114
|17
|Hachimura
|17
|92
|109
|4.5
|30
|1.3
|31
|0
|9
|32
|9
|Morris
|14
|106
|120
|3.4
|185
|5.3
|52
|0
|27
|32
|7
|Kispert
|17
|71
|88
|2.8
|44
|1.4
|44
|0
|19
|21
|4
|Avdija
|36
|177
|213
|5.6
|101
|2.7
|113
|0
|31
|59
|23
|Barton
|7
|91
|98
|2.8
|89
|2.5
|38
|0
|16
|38
|9
|Gafford
|78
|116
|194
|4.8
|26
|.7
|81
|0
|14
|36
|47
|Goodwin
|33
|82
|115
|3.7
|85
|2.7
|53
|0
|32
|30
|17
|Wright
|7
|18
|25
|2.3
|37
|3.4
|11
|0
|24
|7
|4
|Gibson
|12
|24
|36
|1.6
|12
|.5
|42
|0
|10
|11
|6
|Gill
|15
|27
|42
|1.3
|14
|.4
|38
|0
|5
|5
|5
|Schakel
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Davis
|1
|6
|7
|.7
|2
|.2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Dotson
|6
|4
|10
|1.7
|8
|1.3
|9
|0
|5
|3
|0
|Todd
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carey
|1
|4
|5
|.7
|1
|.1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|TEAM
|373
|1386
|1759
|44.0
|997
|24.9
|771
|0
|277
|538
|221
|OPPONENTS
|412
|1316
|1728
|43.2
|957
|23.9
|779
|0
|268
|491
|179
