AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Beal1736.9155-298.52031-8869-79.87341024.1
Porzingis2232.4158-336.47047-129112-140.80047521.6
Kuzma2234.6170-371.45850-16057-78.73144720.3
Hachimura1623.576-158.48112-3621-29.72418511.6
Kispert1526.450-95.52626-5914-19.7371409.3
Morris2027.069-154.44823-6017-23.7391788.9
Barton2322.165-176.36926-7921-24.8751777.7
Avdija2323.661-152.40117-6027-36.7501667.2
Goodwin1620.442-82.51212-2510-16.6251066.6
Wright422.810-24.4173-123-5.600266.5
Gafford2313.048-69.6960-026-45.5781225.3
Gill1912.226-47.5532-1211-13.846653.4
Gibson116.312-25.4801-68-81.000333.0
Schakel23.01-2.5001-10-0.00031.5
Davis85.63-11.2730-23-31.00091.1
Todd43.31-4.2500-30-0.00020.5
Carey31.70-2.0000-00-0.00000.0
Dotson210.50-3.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM23242.2947-2009.471251-733399-518.7702544110.6
OPPONENTS23242.2925-2049.451283-765437-540.8092570111.7
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Beal1551663.9975.7340215111
Porzingis501441948.8552.5720174234
Kuzma201491697.7783.557075210
Hachimura1265774.8171.11805228
Kispert828362.4261.722010103
Morris967763.81025.126015164
Barton667733.2562.428015246
Avdija21921134.9542.3710153216
Goodwin1942613.8442.8300121512
Wright46102.5133.3501144
Gafford3757944.19.438082125
Gill1420341.810.5290444
Gibson610161.54.4130332
Schakel000.01.510100
Davis145.62.3120011
Todd000.00.000000
Carey011.30.020010
Dotson3142.021.030100
TEAM225804102944.757024.84610145298140
OPPONENTS238769100743.853523.34600147272100

