|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|17
|36.9
|155-298
|.520
|31-88
|69-79
|.873
|410
|24.1
|Porzingis
|22
|32.4
|158-336
|.470
|47-129
|112-140
|.800
|475
|21.6
|Kuzma
|22
|34.6
|170-371
|.458
|50-160
|57-78
|.731
|447
|20.3
|Hachimura
|16
|23.5
|76-158
|.481
|12-36
|21-29
|.724
|185
|11.6
|Kispert
|15
|26.4
|50-95
|.526
|26-59
|14-19
|.737
|140
|9.3
|Morris
|20
|27.0
|69-154
|.448
|23-60
|17-23
|.739
|178
|8.9
|Barton
|23
|22.1
|65-176
|.369
|26-79
|21-24
|.875
|177
|7.7
|Avdija
|23
|23.6
|61-152
|.401
|17-60
|27-36
|.750
|166
|7.2
|Goodwin
|16
|20.4
|42-82
|.512
|12-25
|10-16
|.625
|106
|6.6
|Wright
|4
|22.8
|10-24
|.417
|3-12
|3-5
|.600
|26
|6.5
|Gafford
|23
|13.0
|48-69
|.696
|0-0
|26-45
|.578
|122
|5.3
|Gill
|19
|12.2
|26-47
|.553
|2-12
|11-13
|.846
|65
|3.4
|Gibson
|11
|6.3
|12-25
|.480
|1-6
|8-8
|1.000
|33
|3.0
|Schakel
|2
|3.0
|1-2
|.500
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.5
|Davis
|8
|5.6
|3-11
|.273
|0-2
|3-3
|1.000
|9
|1.1
|Todd
|4
|3.3
|1-4
|.250
|0-3
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.5
|Carey
|3
|1.7
|0-2
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Dotson
|2
|10.5
|0-3
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|23
|242.2
|947-2009
|.471
|251-733
|399-518
|.770
|2544
|110.6
|OPPONENTS
|23
|242.2
|925-2049
|.451
|283-765
|437-540
|.809
|2570
|111.7
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|15
|51
|66
|3.9
|97
|5.7
|34
|0
|21
|51
|11
|Porzingis
|50
|144
|194
|8.8
|55
|2.5
|72
|0
|17
|42
|34
|Kuzma
|20
|149
|169
|7.7
|78
|3.5
|57
|0
|7
|52
|10
|Hachimura
|12
|65
|77
|4.8
|17
|1.1
|18
|0
|5
|22
|8
|Kispert
|8
|28
|36
|2.4
|26
|1.7
|22
|0
|10
|10
|3
|Morris
|9
|67
|76
|3.8
|102
|5.1
|26
|0
|15
|16
|4
|Barton
|6
|67
|73
|3.2
|56
|2.4
|28
|0
|15
|24
|6
|Avdija
|21
|92
|113
|4.9
|54
|2.3
|71
|0
|15
|32
|16
|Goodwin
|19
|42
|61
|3.8
|44
|2.8
|30
|0
|12
|15
|12
|Wright
|4
|6
|10
|2.5
|13
|3.3
|5
|0
|11
|4
|4
|Gafford
|37
|57
|94
|4.1
|9
|.4
|38
|0
|8
|21
|25
|Gill
|14
|20
|34
|1.8
|10
|.5
|29
|0
|4
|4
|4
|Gibson
|6
|10
|16
|1.5
|4
|.4
|13
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Schakel
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Davis
|1
|4
|5
|.6
|2
|.3
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Todd
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carey
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Dotson
|3
|1
|4
|2.0
|2
|1.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|225
|804
|1029
|44.7
|570
|24.8
|461
|0
|145
|298
|140
|OPPONENTS
|238
|769
|1007
|43.8
|535
|23.3
|460
|0
|147
|272
|100
