AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Beal1835.1156-299.52231-8869-79.87341222.9
Porzingis2832.6211-441.47851-151155-193.80362822.4
Kuzma2935.1236-512.46173-21672-104.69261721.3
Hachimura1623.576-158.48112-3621-29.72418511.6
Morris2528.097-210.46234-8520-27.7412489.9
Kispert2228.878-158.49440-9517-23.7392139.7
Barton2822.987-230.37840-10827-33.8182418.6
Goodwin2322.471-148.48019-4623-32.7191848.0
Avdija3025.987-211.41225-8937-48.7712367.9
Wright422.810-24.4173-123-5.600266.5
Gafford3014.175-104.7210-035-59.5931856.2
Gill2611.230-53.5662-1413-15.867752.9
Gibson177.216-37.4323-1111-14.786462.7
Schakel23.01-2.5001-10-0.00031.5
Davis85.63-11.2730-23-31.00091.1
Dotson510.01-10.1001-40-0.00030.6
Todd43.31-4.2500-30-0.00020.5
Carey31.70-2.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM30241.71236-2614.473335-961506-664.7623313110.4
OPPONENTS30241.71240-2672.464364-975561-694.8083405113.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Beal1552673.7975.4340215111
Porzingis551912468.8722.6860276142
Kuzma291862157.41023.5780138013
Hachimura1265774.8171.11805228
Morris975843.41315.238018235
Kispert1541562.5361.637013154
Barton783903.2802.934016338
Goodwin3063934.0733.2430312614
Avdija261381645.5822.7950264319
Wright46102.5133.3501144
Gafford47811284.314.5490102632
Gill1525401.513.5350555
Gibson815231.46.4230663
Schakel000.01.510100
Davis145.62.3120011
Dotson64102.071.490430
Todd000.00.000000
Carey011.30.020010
TEAM2791030130943.674624.95990207400169
OPPONENTS3011015131643.971823.95840201370137

