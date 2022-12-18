|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|18
|35.1
|156-299
|.522
|31-88
|69-79
|.873
|412
|22.9
|Porzingis
|28
|32.6
|211-441
|.478
|51-151
|155-193
|.803
|628
|22.4
|Kuzma
|29
|35.1
|236-512
|.461
|73-216
|72-104
|.692
|617
|21.3
|Hachimura
|16
|23.5
|76-158
|.481
|12-36
|21-29
|.724
|185
|11.6
|Morris
|25
|28.0
|97-210
|.462
|34-85
|20-27
|.741
|248
|9.9
|Kispert
|22
|28.8
|78-158
|.494
|40-95
|17-23
|.739
|213
|9.7
|Barton
|28
|22.9
|87-230
|.378
|40-108
|27-33
|.818
|241
|8.6
|Goodwin
|23
|22.4
|71-148
|.480
|19-46
|23-32
|.719
|184
|8.0
|Avdija
|30
|25.9
|87-211
|.412
|25-89
|37-48
|.771
|236
|7.9
|Wright
|4
|22.8
|10-24
|.417
|3-12
|3-5
|.600
|26
|6.5
|Gafford
|30
|14.1
|75-104
|.721
|0-0
|35-59
|.593
|185
|6.2
|Gill
|26
|11.2
|30-53
|.566
|2-14
|13-15
|.867
|75
|2.9
|Gibson
|17
|7.2
|16-37
|.432
|3-11
|11-14
|.786
|46
|2.7
|Schakel
|2
|3.0
|1-2
|.500
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.5
|Davis
|8
|5.6
|3-11
|.273
|0-2
|3-3
|1.000
|9
|1.1
|Dotson
|5
|10.0
|1-10
|.100
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.6
|Todd
|4
|3.3
|1-4
|.250
|0-3
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.5
|Carey
|3
|1.7
|0-2
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|30
|241.7
|1236-2614
|.473
|335-961
|506-664
|.762
|3313
|110.4
|OPPONENTS
|30
|241.7
|1240-2672
|.464
|364-975
|561-694
|.808
|3405
|113.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|15
|52
|67
|3.7
|97
|5.4
|34
|0
|21
|51
|11
|Porzingis
|55
|191
|246
|8.8
|72
|2.6
|86
|0
|27
|61
|42
|Kuzma
|29
|186
|215
|7.4
|102
|3.5
|78
|0
|13
|80
|13
|Hachimura
|12
|65
|77
|4.8
|17
|1.1
|18
|0
|5
|22
|8
|Morris
|9
|75
|84
|3.4
|131
|5.2
|38
|0
|18
|23
|5
|Kispert
|15
|41
|56
|2.5
|36
|1.6
|37
|0
|13
|15
|4
|Barton
|7
|83
|90
|3.2
|80
|2.9
|34
|0
|16
|33
|8
|Goodwin
|30
|63
|93
|4.0
|73
|3.2
|43
|0
|31
|26
|14
|Avdija
|26
|138
|164
|5.5
|82
|2.7
|95
|0
|26
|43
|19
|Wright
|4
|6
|10
|2.5
|13
|3.3
|5
|0
|11
|4
|4
|Gafford
|47
|81
|128
|4.3
|14
|.5
|49
|0
|10
|26
|32
|Gill
|15
|25
|40
|1.5
|13
|.5
|35
|0
|5
|5
|5
|Gibson
|8
|15
|23
|1.4
|6
|.4
|23
|0
|6
|6
|3
|Schakel
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Davis
|1
|4
|5
|.6
|2
|.3
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Dotson
|6
|4
|10
|2.0
|7
|1.4
|9
|0
|4
|3
|0
|Todd
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carey
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|279
|1030
|1309
|43.6
|746
|24.9
|599
|0
|207
|400
|169
|OPPONENTS
|301
|1015
|1316
|43.9
|718
|23.9
|584
|0
|201
|370
|137
