|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|26
|33.2
|221-419
|.527
|39-110
|103-119
|.866
|584
|22.5
|Porzingis
|41
|32.7
|295-630
|.468
|78-224
|237-287
|.826
|905
|22.1
|Kuzma
|45
|35.2
|374-818
|.457
|116-339
|117-168
|.696
|981
|21.8
|Hachimura
|30
|24.3
|158-324
|.488
|30-89
|44-58
|.759
|390
|13.0
|Morris
|40
|28.5
|159-337
|.472
|54-136
|40-51
|.784
|412
|10.3
|Kispert
|38
|27.6
|124-257
|.482
|68-163
|41-49
|.837
|357
|9.4
|Avdija
|44
|25.8
|129-306
|.422
|36-130
|57-75
|.760
|351
|8.0
|Gafford
|45
|17.1
|148-197
|.751
|0-0
|61-97
|.629
|357
|7.9
|Barton
|36
|20.2
|97-259
|.375
|46-126
|30-38
|.789
|270
|7.5
|Goodwin
|35
|19.0
|91-197
|.462
|25-63
|28-38
|.737
|235
|6.7
|Wright
|17
|20.6
|38-87
|.437
|12-40
|22-25
|.880
|110
|6.5
|Gibson
|28
|9.8
|39-72
|.542
|3-14
|19-27
|.704
|100
|3.6
|Gill
|35
|9.5
|41-69
|.594
|2-17
|18-22
|.818
|102
|2.9
|Schakel
|2
|3.0
|1-2
|.500
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.5
|Davis
|10
|5.0
|4-13
|.308
|0-3
|3-3
|1.000
|11
|1.1
|Dotson
|6
|8.8
|1-10
|.100
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.5
|Todd
|4
|3.3
|1-4
|.250
|0-3
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.5
|Carey
|7
|2.1
|1-3
|.333
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.3
|TEAM
|46
|241.1
|1922-4004
|.480
|511-1462
|820-1057
|.776
|5175
|112.5
|OPPONENTS
|46
|241.1
|1916-4138
|.463
|545-1504
|837-1043
|.802
|5214
|113.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|23
|68
|91
|3.5
|136
|5.2
|46
|0
|25
|69
|15
|Porzingis
|82
|277
|359
|8.8
|97
|2.4
|122
|0
|38
|90
|61
|Kuzma
|46
|298
|344
|7.6
|181
|4.0
|110
|0
|23
|135
|20
|Hachimura
|19
|109
|128
|4.3
|35
|1.2
|39
|0
|11
|36
|12
|Morris
|16
|119
|135
|3.4
|218
|5.5
|59
|0
|30
|37
|8
|Kispert
|17
|88
|105
|2.8
|52
|1.4
|52
|0
|21
|29
|5
|Avdija
|47
|215
|262
|6.0
|112
|2.5
|131
|0
|33
|65
|24
|Gafford
|88
|131
|219
|4.9
|30
|.7
|98
|0
|16
|40
|50
|Barton
|8
|92
|100
|2.8
|90
|2.5
|38
|0
|16
|40
|9
|Goodwin
|34
|89
|123
|3.5
|95
|2.7
|63
|0
|36
|34
|19
|Wright
|13
|33
|46
|2.7
|63
|3.7
|22
|0
|36
|14
|7
|Gibson
|18
|33
|51
|1.8
|18
|.6
|54
|0
|11
|17
|7
|Gill
|18
|29
|47
|1.3
|16
|.5
|41
|0
|5
|5
|5
|Schakel
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Davis
|1
|6
|7
|.7
|2
|.2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Dotson
|6
|4
|10
|1.7
|8
|1.3
|9
|0
|5
|3
|0
|Todd
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carey
|1
|4
|5
|.7
|1
|.1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|TEAM
|437
|1595
|2032
|44.2
|1155
|25.1
|899
|0
|308
|617
|245
|OPPONENTS
|484
|1514
|1998
|43.4
|1078
|23.4
|904
|0
|307
|550
|211
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.