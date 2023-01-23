AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Beal2633.2221-419.52739-110103-119.86658422.5
Porzingis4132.7295-630.46878-224237-287.82690522.1
Kuzma4535.2374-818.457116-339117-168.69698121.8
Hachimura3024.3158-324.48830-8944-58.75939013.0
Morris4028.5159-337.47254-13640-51.78441210.3
Kispert3827.6124-257.48268-16341-49.8373579.4
Avdija4425.8129-306.42236-13057-75.7603518.0
Gafford4517.1148-197.7510-061-97.6293577.9
Barton3620.297-259.37546-12630-38.7892707.5
Goodwin3519.091-197.46225-6328-38.7372356.7
Wright1720.638-87.43712-4022-25.8801106.5
Gibson289.839-72.5423-1419-27.7041003.6
Gill359.541-69.5942-1718-22.8181022.9
Schakel23.01-2.5001-10-0.00031.5
Davis105.04-13.3080-33-31.000111.1
Dotson68.81-10.1001-40-0.00030.5
Todd43.31-4.2500-30-0.00020.5
Carey72.11-3.3330-00-0.00020.3
TEAM46241.11922-4004.480511-1462820-1057.7765175112.5
OPPONENTS46241.11916-4138.463545-1504837-1043.8025214113.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Beal2368913.51365.2460256915
Porzingis822773598.8972.41220389061
Kuzma462983447.61814.011002313520
Hachimura191091284.3351.2390113612
Morris161191353.42185.559030378
Kispert17881052.8521.452021295
Avdija472152626.01122.51310336524
Gafford881312194.930.7980164050
Barton8921002.8902.538016409
Goodwin34891233.5952.7630363419
Wright1333462.7633.722036147
Gibson1833511.818.654011177
Gill1829471.316.5410555
Schakel000.01.510100
Davis167.72.2120011
Dotson64101.781.390530
Todd000.00.000000
Carey145.71.120122
TEAM4371595203244.2115525.18990308617245
OPPONENTS4841514199843.4107823.49040307550211

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you