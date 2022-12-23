AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Beal2134.7186-356.52231-9695-110.86449823.7
Porzingis2932.8218-459.47553-160160-200.80064922.4
Kuzma3235.3263-567.46483-24080-116.69068921.5
Hachimura1723.579-162.48812-3622-30.73319211.3
Morris2828.4106-235.45137-9520-29.6902699.6
Kispert2528.286-176.48944-10721-28.7502379.5
Barton3122.392-248.37144-11928-35.8002568.3
Avdija3226.194-226.41629-9843-54.7962608.1
Goodwin2621.680-167.47920-5024-33.7272047.8
Gafford3314.992-125.7360-038-66.5762226.7
Wright422.810-24.4173-123-5.600266.5
Gibson208.521-43.4883-1113-16.813582.9
Gill2710.931-54.5742-1414-17.824782.9
Schakel23.01-2.5001-10-0.00031.5
Davis95.33-11.2730-23-31.00091.0
Dotson68.81-10.1001-40-0.00030.5
Todd43.31-4.2500-30-0.00020.5
Carey31.70-2.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM33241.51364-2871.475363-1048564-742.7603655110.8
OPPONENTS33241.51369-2939.466404-1069612-756.8103754113.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Beal1961803.81115.3400225812
Porzingis591982578.9772.7880296343
Kuzma322102427.61123.5820178714
Hachimura1272844.9181.11906238
Morris1082923.31425.142022256
Kispert1546612.4391.639014154
Barton787943.0852.736016379
Avdija271501775.5872.71000264421
Goodwin30781084.2803.1490312815
Gafford56881444.415.5580122835
Wright46102.5133.3501144
Gibson821291.49.5310974
Gill1526411.513.5350555
Schakel000.01.510100
Davis145.62.2120011
Dotson64101.781.390530
Todd000.00.000000
Carey011.30.020010
TEAM3011134143543.581224.66480226429181
OPPONENTS3301113144343.778923.96410212404146

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you