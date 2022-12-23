|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|21
|34.7
|186-356
|.522
|31-96
|95-110
|.864
|498
|23.7
|Porzingis
|29
|32.8
|218-459
|.475
|53-160
|160-200
|.800
|649
|22.4
|Kuzma
|32
|35.3
|263-567
|.464
|83-240
|80-116
|.690
|689
|21.5
|Hachimura
|17
|23.5
|79-162
|.488
|12-36
|22-30
|.733
|192
|11.3
|Morris
|28
|28.4
|106-235
|.451
|37-95
|20-29
|.690
|269
|9.6
|Kispert
|25
|28.2
|86-176
|.489
|44-107
|21-28
|.750
|237
|9.5
|Barton
|31
|22.3
|92-248
|.371
|44-119
|28-35
|.800
|256
|8.3
|Avdija
|32
|26.1
|94-226
|.416
|29-98
|43-54
|.796
|260
|8.1
|Goodwin
|26
|21.6
|80-167
|.479
|20-50
|24-33
|.727
|204
|7.8
|Gafford
|33
|14.9
|92-125
|.736
|0-0
|38-66
|.576
|222
|6.7
|Wright
|4
|22.8
|10-24
|.417
|3-12
|3-5
|.600
|26
|6.5
|Gibson
|20
|8.5
|21-43
|.488
|3-11
|13-16
|.813
|58
|2.9
|Gill
|27
|10.9
|31-54
|.574
|2-14
|14-17
|.824
|78
|2.9
|Schakel
|2
|3.0
|1-2
|.500
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.5
|Davis
|9
|5.3
|3-11
|.273
|0-2
|3-3
|1.000
|9
|1.0
|Dotson
|6
|8.8
|1-10
|.100
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.5
|Todd
|4
|3.3
|1-4
|.250
|0-3
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.5
|Carey
|3
|1.7
|0-2
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|33
|241.5
|1364-2871
|.475
|363-1048
|564-742
|.760
|3655
|110.8
|OPPONENTS
|33
|241.5
|1369-2939
|.466
|404-1069
|612-756
|.810
|3754
|113.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|19
|61
|80
|3.8
|111
|5.3
|40
|0
|22
|58
|12
|Porzingis
|59
|198
|257
|8.9
|77
|2.7
|88
|0
|29
|63
|43
|Kuzma
|32
|210
|242
|7.6
|112
|3.5
|82
|0
|17
|87
|14
|Hachimura
|12
|72
|84
|4.9
|18
|1.1
|19
|0
|6
|23
|8
|Morris
|10
|82
|92
|3.3
|142
|5.1
|42
|0
|22
|25
|6
|Kispert
|15
|46
|61
|2.4
|39
|1.6
|39
|0
|14
|15
|4
|Barton
|7
|87
|94
|3.0
|85
|2.7
|36
|0
|16
|37
|9
|Avdija
|27
|150
|177
|5.5
|87
|2.7
|100
|0
|26
|44
|21
|Goodwin
|30
|78
|108
|4.2
|80
|3.1
|49
|0
|31
|28
|15
|Gafford
|56
|88
|144
|4.4
|15
|.5
|58
|0
|12
|28
|35
|Wright
|4
|6
|10
|2.5
|13
|3.3
|5
|0
|11
|4
|4
|Gibson
|8
|21
|29
|1.4
|9
|.5
|31
|0
|9
|7
|4
|Gill
|15
|26
|41
|1.5
|13
|.5
|35
|0
|5
|5
|5
|Schakel
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Davis
|1
|4
|5
|.6
|2
|.2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Dotson
|6
|4
|10
|1.7
|8
|1.3
|9
|0
|5
|3
|0
|Todd
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carey
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|301
|1134
|1435
|43.5
|812
|24.6
|648
|0
|226
|429
|181
|OPPONENTS
|330
|1113
|1443
|43.7
|789
|23.9
|641
|0
|212
|404
|146
