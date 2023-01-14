AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Beal2433.6207-394.52536-10699-115.86154922.9
Porzingis3832.8277-588.47170-205210-259.81183421.9
Kuzma4235.2349-754.463103-304112-155.72391321.7
Hachimura2724.1138-286.48325-7543-56.76834412.7
Morris3728.5144-309.46646-12338-49.77637210.1
Kispert3528.3118-246.48064-15439-47.8303399.7
Avdija4126.0120-281.42734-12257-72.7923318.1
Gafford4216.8133-177.7510-057-93.6133237.7
Barton3620.297-259.37546-12630-38.7892707.5
Goodwin3419.190-195.46225-6227-37.7302326.8
Wright1419.927-69.3917-3214-17.824755.4
Gibson269.838-69.5513-1419-27.704983.8
Gill349.841-69.5942-1718-22.8181023.0
Schakel23.01-2.5001-10-0.00031.5
Davis105.04-13.3080-33-31.000111.1
Dotson68.81-10.1001-40-0.00030.5
Todd43.31-4.2500-30-0.00020.5
Carey72.11-3.3330-00-0.00020.3
TEAM43241.21787-3728.479463-1351766-990.7744803111.7
OPPONENTS43241.21789-3861.463506-1400780-971.8034864113.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Beal2162833.51245.2430256614
Porzingis762613378.9892.31110378456
Kuzma392713107.41633.910502112418
Hachimura191021214.5321.2340113410
Morris141091233.31975.352027367
Kispert17841012.9491.451021285
Avdija422042466.01092.71220316323
Gafford821222044.928.7870143648
Barton8921002.8902.538016409
Goodwin34871213.6942.8620353419
Wright1027372.6443.117029125
Gibson1631471.816.650011147
Gill1828461.415.4410555
Schakel000.01.510100
Davis167.72.2120011
Dotson64101.781.390530
Todd000.00.000000
Carey145.71.120122
TEAM4041494189844.1106224.78370290582229
OPPONENTS4461419186543.4101223.58420287519196

