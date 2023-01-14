|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|24
|33.6
|207-394
|.525
|36-106
|99-115
|.861
|549
|22.9
|Porzingis
|38
|32.8
|277-588
|.471
|70-205
|210-259
|.811
|834
|21.9
|Kuzma
|42
|35.2
|349-754
|.463
|103-304
|112-155
|.723
|913
|21.7
|Hachimura
|27
|24.1
|138-286
|.483
|25-75
|43-56
|.768
|344
|12.7
|Morris
|37
|28.5
|144-309
|.466
|46-123
|38-49
|.776
|372
|10.1
|Kispert
|35
|28.3
|118-246
|.480
|64-154
|39-47
|.830
|339
|9.7
|Avdija
|41
|26.0
|120-281
|.427
|34-122
|57-72
|.792
|331
|8.1
|Gafford
|42
|16.8
|133-177
|.751
|0-0
|57-93
|.613
|323
|7.7
|Barton
|36
|20.2
|97-259
|.375
|46-126
|30-38
|.789
|270
|7.5
|Goodwin
|34
|19.1
|90-195
|.462
|25-62
|27-37
|.730
|232
|6.8
|Wright
|14
|19.9
|27-69
|.391
|7-32
|14-17
|.824
|75
|5.4
|Gibson
|26
|9.8
|38-69
|.551
|3-14
|19-27
|.704
|98
|3.8
|Gill
|34
|9.8
|41-69
|.594
|2-17
|18-22
|.818
|102
|3.0
|Schakel
|2
|3.0
|1-2
|.500
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.5
|Davis
|10
|5.0
|4-13
|.308
|0-3
|3-3
|1.000
|11
|1.1
|Dotson
|6
|8.8
|1-10
|.100
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.5
|Todd
|4
|3.3
|1-4
|.250
|0-3
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.5
|Carey
|7
|2.1
|1-3
|.333
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.3
|TEAM
|43
|241.2
|1787-3728
|.479
|463-1351
|766-990
|.774
|4803
|111.7
|OPPONENTS
|43
|241.2
|1789-3861
|.463
|506-1400
|780-971
|.803
|4864
|113.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|21
|62
|83
|3.5
|124
|5.2
|43
|0
|25
|66
|14
|Porzingis
|76
|261
|337
|8.9
|89
|2.3
|111
|0
|37
|84
|56
|Kuzma
|39
|271
|310
|7.4
|163
|3.9
|105
|0
|21
|124
|18
|Hachimura
|19
|102
|121
|4.5
|32
|1.2
|34
|0
|11
|34
|10
|Morris
|14
|109
|123
|3.3
|197
|5.3
|52
|0
|27
|36
|7
|Kispert
|17
|84
|101
|2.9
|49
|1.4
|51
|0
|21
|28
|5
|Avdija
|42
|204
|246
|6.0
|109
|2.7
|122
|0
|31
|63
|23
|Gafford
|82
|122
|204
|4.9
|28
|.7
|87
|0
|14
|36
|48
|Barton
|8
|92
|100
|2.8
|90
|2.5
|38
|0
|16
|40
|9
|Goodwin
|34
|87
|121
|3.6
|94
|2.8
|62
|0
|35
|34
|19
|Wright
|10
|27
|37
|2.6
|44
|3.1
|17
|0
|29
|12
|5
|Gibson
|16
|31
|47
|1.8
|16
|.6
|50
|0
|11
|14
|7
|Gill
|18
|28
|46
|1.4
|15
|.4
|41
|0
|5
|5
|5
|Schakel
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Davis
|1
|6
|7
|.7
|2
|.2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Dotson
|6
|4
|10
|1.7
|8
|1.3
|9
|0
|5
|3
|0
|Todd
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carey
|1
|4
|5
|.7
|1
|.1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|TEAM
|404
|1494
|1898
|44.1
|1062
|24.7
|837
|0
|290
|582
|229
|OPPONENTS
|446
|1419
|1865
|43.4
|1012
|23.5
|842
|0
|287
|519
|196
