AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Beal1336.9114-221.51627-6745-50.90030023.1
Kuzma1934.6145-316.45942-14053-72.73638520.3
Porzingis1832.3126-279.45239-10974-94.78736520.3
Hachimura1623.576-158.48112-3621-29.72418511.6
Kispert1127.435-70.50018-4411-13.846999.0
Morris1627.454-128.42216-4915-21.7141398.7
Barton1922.356-153.36624-7117-19.8951538.1
Avdija1924.352-129.40315-5124-32.7501437.5
Goodwin1220.431-58.53411-206-11.545796.6
Wright422.810-24.4173-123-5.600266.5
Gafford1912.739-54.7220-020-31.645985.2
Gill1513.223-39.5902-96-61.000543.6
Gibson96.08-19.4211-54-41.000212.3
Schakel23.01-2.5001-10-0.00031.5
Davis75.92-8.2500-12-21.00060.9
Todd33.01-3.3330-20-0.00020.7
Carey21.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM19242.6773-1661.465211-617301-389.7742058108.3
OPPONENTS19242.6760-1706.445237-649326-415.7862083109.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Beal1039493.8755.8280163811
Kuzma181351538.1633.34707508
Porzingis401161568.7472.6620133428
Hachimura1265774.8171.11805228
Kispert720272.5242.2130991
Morris755623.9805.020012134
Barton656623.3502.622010216
Avdija20801005.3482.5590113015
Goodwin1432463.8322.722091111
Wright46102.5133.3501144
Gafford2444683.68.432062017
Gill1117281.910.7230444
Gibson610161.84.490222
Schakel000.01.510100
Davis145.72.390011
Todd000.00.000000
Carey000.00.010000
TEAM18067985945.247424.93710116259120
OPPONENTS19065484444.444323.3365012722782

