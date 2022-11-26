|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|13
|36.9
|114-221
|.516
|27-67
|45-50
|.900
|300
|23.1
|Kuzma
|19
|34.6
|145-316
|.459
|42-140
|53-72
|.736
|385
|20.3
|Porzingis
|18
|32.3
|126-279
|.452
|39-109
|74-94
|.787
|365
|20.3
|Hachimura
|16
|23.5
|76-158
|.481
|12-36
|21-29
|.724
|185
|11.6
|Kispert
|11
|27.4
|35-70
|.500
|18-44
|11-13
|.846
|99
|9.0
|Morris
|16
|27.4
|54-128
|.422
|16-49
|15-21
|.714
|139
|8.7
|Barton
|19
|22.3
|56-153
|.366
|24-71
|17-19
|.895
|153
|8.1
|Avdija
|19
|24.3
|52-129
|.403
|15-51
|24-32
|.750
|143
|7.5
|Goodwin
|12
|20.4
|31-58
|.534
|11-20
|6-11
|.545
|79
|6.6
|Wright
|4
|22.8
|10-24
|.417
|3-12
|3-5
|.600
|26
|6.5
|Gafford
|19
|12.7
|39-54
|.722
|0-0
|20-31
|.645
|98
|5.2
|Gill
|15
|13.2
|23-39
|.590
|2-9
|6-6
|1.000
|54
|3.6
|Gibson
|9
|6.0
|8-19
|.421
|1-5
|4-4
|1.000
|21
|2.3
|Schakel
|2
|3.0
|1-2
|.500
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.5
|Davis
|7
|5.9
|2-8
|.250
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|0.9
|Todd
|3
|3.0
|1-3
|.333
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|Carey
|2
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|19
|242.6
|773-1661
|.465
|211-617
|301-389
|.774
|2058
|108.3
|OPPONENTS
|19
|242.6
|760-1706
|.445
|237-649
|326-415
|.786
|2083
|109.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|10
|39
|49
|3.8
|75
|5.8
|28
|0
|16
|38
|11
|Kuzma
|18
|135
|153
|8.1
|63
|3.3
|47
|0
|7
|50
|8
|Porzingis
|40
|116
|156
|8.7
|47
|2.6
|62
|0
|13
|34
|28
|Hachimura
|12
|65
|77
|4.8
|17
|1.1
|18
|0
|5
|22
|8
|Kispert
|7
|20
|27
|2.5
|24
|2.2
|13
|0
|9
|9
|1
|Morris
|7
|55
|62
|3.9
|80
|5.0
|20
|0
|12
|13
|4
|Barton
|6
|56
|62
|3.3
|50
|2.6
|22
|0
|10
|21
|6
|Avdija
|20
|80
|100
|5.3
|48
|2.5
|59
|0
|11
|30
|15
|Goodwin
|14
|32
|46
|3.8
|32
|2.7
|22
|0
|9
|11
|11
|Wright
|4
|6
|10
|2.5
|13
|3.3
|5
|0
|11
|4
|4
|Gafford
|24
|44
|68
|3.6
|8
|.4
|32
|0
|6
|20
|17
|Gill
|11
|17
|28
|1.9
|10
|.7
|23
|0
|4
|4
|4
|Gibson
|6
|10
|16
|1.8
|4
|.4
|9
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Schakel
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Davis
|1
|4
|5
|.7
|2
|.3
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Todd
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carey
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|180
|679
|859
|45.2
|474
|24.9
|371
|0
|116
|259
|120
|OPPONENTS
|190
|654
|844
|44.4
|443
|23.3
|365
|0
|127
|227
|82
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.