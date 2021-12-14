Statistics after 13 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Heinicke
|418
|278
|66.5
|2931
|7.01
|19
|4.5
|12
|2.9
|73t
|89.9
|K.Allen
|9
|4
|44.4
|53
|5.89
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|19
|63.7
|Fitzpatrick
|6
|3
|50.0
|13
|2.17
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|6
|56.3
|TEAM
|433
|285
|65.8
|2778
|6.92
|19
|4.4
|12
|2.8
|73t
|88.9
|OPPONENTS
|472
|318
|67.4
|3368
|7.43
|27
|5.7
|8
|1.7
|72t
|101.2
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Gibson
|216
|836
|3.9
|27
|5
|Heinicke
|55
|297
|5.4
|38
|1
|McKissic
|48
|212
|4.4
|15
|2
|Patterson
|37
|135
|3.6
|13
|0
|Carter
|6
|45
|7.5
|27
|0
|Williams
|4
|16
|4.0
|7
|1
|Smallwood
|1
|13
|13.0
|13
|0
|McLaurin
|1
|12
|12.0
|12
|0
|K.Allen
|2
|11
|5.5
|11
|0
|Samuel
|4
|11
|2.8
|8
|0
|Sims
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|Fitzpatrick
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|Brown
|1
|-4
|-4.0
|-4
|0
|TEAM
|377
|1593
|4.2
|38
|9
|OPPONENTS
|302
|1217
|4.0
|46
|9
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|McLaurin
|61
|808
|13.2
|40t
|5
|McKissic
|43
|397
|9.2
|56
|2
|Gibson
|33
|221
|6.7
|73t
|2
|Humphries
|33
|341
|10.3
|27
|0
|Seals-Jones
|24
|238
|9.9
|39t
|2
|Carter
|21
|279
|13.3
|26
|3
|Thomas
|18
|196
|10.9
|35
|3
|Bates
|13
|135
|10.4
|23
|0
|Sims
|10
|150
|15.0
|43t
|2
|Brown
|9
|87
|9.7
|22
|0
|Milne
|7
|71
|10.1
|22
|0
|Samuel
|6
|27
|4.5
|10
|0
|Patterson
|3
|18
|6.0
|11
|0
|Smallwood
|2
|12
|6.0
|7
|0
|Heinicke
|1
|-2
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Williams
|1
|19
|19.0
|19
|0
|TEAM
|285
|2997
|10.5
|73t
|19
|OPPONENTS
|318
|3507
|11.0
|72t
|27
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Holcomb
|2
|54
|27.0
|31t
|1
|McCain
|2
|24
|12.0
|19
|0
|Jackson
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Collins
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|Fuller
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|8
|81
|10.1
|31t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|12
|87
|7.2
|26
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|J.Allen
|7.5
|Sweat
|4.0
|Payne
|3.5
|Collins
|3.0
|Smith-Williams
|2.0
|Ioannidis
|1.5
|Young
|1.5
|Curl
|1.0
|Fuller
|1.0
|Holcomb
|1.0
|Toney
|1.0
|Toohill
|1.0
|TEAM
|28.0
|OPPONENTS
|30.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Way
|43
|2108
|49.0
|43.5
|16
|66
|0
|TEAM
|43
|2108
|49.0
|43.5
|16
|66
|0
|OPPONENTS
|49
|2255
|46.0
|43.1
|20
|67
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Carter
|10
|0
|97
|9.7
|16
|0
|TEAM
|10
|0
|97
|9.7
|16
|0
|OPPONENTS
|21
|0
|178
|8.5
|31
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Carter
|30
|747
|24.9
|101t
|1
|TEAM
|30
|747
|24.9
|101t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|20
|437
|21.8
|34
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|K.Allen
|1
|0
|0
|Apke
|0
|1
|0
|Carter
|3
|1
|0
|Collins
|0
|0
|1
|Curl
|0
|0
|1
|Fitzpatrick
|1
|0
|0
|Gibson
|6
|0
|0
|Heinicke
|6
|5
|0
|Holcomb
|0
|0
|1
|Leno
|0
|1
|0
|Mayo
|0
|0
|1
|Milne
|1
|0
|0
|Payne
|0
|0
|1
|Roullier
|1
|1
|0
|Thomas
|1
|1
|0
|TEAM
|20
|10
|5
|OPPONENTS
|13
|5
|9
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|35
|97
|59
|75
|0
|266
|OPPONENTS
|77
|100
|52
|95
|0
|324
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Hopkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|14
|50
|0
|46
|Gibson
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|McLaurin
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Carter
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|McKissic
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Slye
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|46
|0
|23
|Thomas
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Seals-Jones
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Sims
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Blewitt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|52
|0
|8
|Heinicke
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Holcomb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Williams
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|B.Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|0
|5
|TEAM
|30
|9
|19
|1
|21
|26
|52
|0
|243
|OPPONENTS
|37
|9
|27
|1
|23
|25
|55
|0
|291
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Hopkins
|0/
|0
|3/
|3
|2/
|2
|6/
|8
|1/
|2
|Blewitt
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|1/
|4
|1/
|1
|B.Johnson
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|1/
|1
|0/
|0
|Slye
|0/
|0
|4/
|4
|1/
|1
|1/
|1
|0/
|0
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|7/
|7
|3/
|3
|9/
|14
|2/
|3
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|7/
|7
|9/
|10
|3/
|3
|4/
|5
