Statistics after 17 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Heinicke
|494
|321
|65.0
|3419
|6.92
|20
|4.0
|15
|3.0
|73t
|85.9
|Gilbert
|31
|20
|64.5
|194
|6.26
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|46
|81.9
|K.Allen
|19
|12
|63.2
|120
|6.32
|1
|5.3
|0
|0.0
|19
|98.6
|Fitzpatrick
|6
|3
|50.0
|13
|2.17
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|6
|56.3
|TEAM
|550
|356
|64.7
|3441
|6.81
|21
|3.8
|15
|2.7
|73t
|85.8
|OPPONENTS
|597
|400
|67.0
|4333
|7.57
|34
|5.7
|11
|1.8
|72t
|100.8
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Gibson
|258
|1037
|4.0
|27
|7
|Heinicke
|60
|313
|5.2
|38
|1
|Patterson
|68
|266
|3.9
|13
|2
|McKissic
|48
|212
|4.4
|15
|2
|Carter
|10
|89
|8.9
|27
|0
|Williams
|17
|79
|4.6
|23
|1
|Smallwood
|5
|25
|5.0
|13
|0
|McLaurin
|1
|12
|12.0
|12
|0
|K.Allen
|2
|11
|5.5
|11
|0
|Samuel
|4
|11
|2.8
|8
|0
|Sims
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|Fitzpatrick
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|Milne
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Brown
|1
|-4
|-4.0
|-4
|0
|TEAM
|477
|2061
|4.3
|38
|13
|OPPONENTS
|430
|1775
|4.1
|46
|14
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|McLaurin
|77
|1053
|13.7
|46
|5
|McKissic
|43
|397
|9.2
|56
|2
|Gibson
|42
|294
|7.0
|73t
|3
|Humphries
|41
|383
|9.3
|27
|0
|Seals-Jones
|30
|271
|9.0
|39t
|2
|Carter
|24
|296
|12.3
|26
|3
|Bates
|20
|249
|12.5
|32
|1
|Thomas
|18
|196
|10.9
|35
|3
|Sims
|15
|211
|14.1
|43t
|2
|Brown
|12
|165
|13.8
|48
|0
|Patterson
|10
|73
|7.3
|12
|0
|Milne
|9
|83
|9.2
|22
|0
|Samuel
|6
|27
|4.5
|10
|0
|Smallwood
|4
|22
|5.5
|7
|0
|Williams
|4
|28
|7.0
|19
|0
|Heinicke
|1
|-2
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|TEAM
|356
|3746
|10.5
|73t
|21
|OPPONENTS
|400
|4520
|11.3
|72t
|34
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|McCain
|4
|63
|15.8
|30t
|1
|Holcomb
|2
|54
|27.0
|31t
|1
|Collins
|2
|3
|1.5
|3
|0
|Jackson
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Fuller
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|11
|120
|10.9
|31t
|2
|OPPONENTS
|15
|127
|8.5
|40t
|1
|SACKS
|NO.
|J.Allen
|9.0
|Sweat
|5.0
|Payne
|4.5
|Collins
|3.0
|Ioannidis
|2.5
|Smith-Williams
|2.5
|Toney
|1.5
|Young
|1.5
|Curl
|1.0
|Davis
|1.0
|Fuller
|1.0
|Harris
|1.0
|Holcomb
|1.0
|Rotimi
|1.0
|Toohill
|1.0
|Bradley-King
|0.5
|TEAM
|37.0
|OPPONENTS
|43.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Way
|60
|2901
|48.4
|42.1
|22
|66
|0
|Winslow
|2
|84
|42.0
|38.5
|0
|46
|0
|TEAM
|63
|2985
|47.4
|41.3
|22
|66
|1
|OPPONENTS
|63
|2924
|46.4
|43.3
|25
|67
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Carter
|16
|0
|134
|8.4
|16
|0
|TEAM
|16
|0
|134
|8.4
|16
|0
|OPPONENTS
|27
|0
|244
|9.0
|31
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Carter
|36
|904
|25.1
|101t
|1
|TEAM
|36
|904
|25.1
|101t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|30
|643
|21.4
|34
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|K.Allen
|1
|0
|0
|Apke
|0
|1
|0
|Bates
|1
|1
|0
|Carter
|3
|1
|0
|Collins
|0
|0
|2
|Cosmi
|0
|1
|0
|Curl
|0
|0
|1
|Fitzpatrick
|1
|0
|0
|Gibson
|6
|0
|0
|Gilbert
|1
|0
|0
|Heinicke
|7
|6
|0
|Holcomb
|0
|0
|1
|Ismael
|1
|0
|0
|Leno
|0
|1
|0
|Mayo
|0
|0
|1
|Milne
|1
|0
|0
|Patterson
|1
|0
|0
|Payne
|0
|0
|1
|Roullier
|1
|1
|0
|Seals-Jones
|0
|1
|0
|Settle
|0
|0
|1
|Thomas
|1
|1
|0
|Williams
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|25
|15
|7
|OPPONENTS
|18
|8
|9
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|58
|113
|65
|99
|0
|335
|OPPONENTS
|98
|138
|76
|122
|0
|434
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Gibson
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|62
|Hopkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|14
|50
|0
|46
|Slye
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|12
|55
|0
|45
|McLaurin
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Carter
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|McKissic
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Thomas
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Patterson
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Seals-Jones
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Sims
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|B.Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|48
|0
|10
|Blewitt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|52
|0
|8
|Heinicke
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Bates
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Holcomb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|McCain
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Williams
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|37
|13
|21
|1
|28
|33
|55
|0
|306
|OPPONENTS
|52
|14
|34
|1
|27
|29
|55
|0
|393
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Hopkins
|0/
|0
|3/
|3
|2/
|2
|6/
|8
|1/
|2
|Blewitt
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|1/
|4
|1/
|1
|B.Johnson
|0/
|0
|1/
|1
|0/
|0
|1/
|1
|0/
|0
|Slye
|0/
|0
|6/
|6
|3/
|3
|2/
|2
|1/
|1
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|10/
|10
|5/
|5
|10/
|15
|3/
|4
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|8/
|8
|10/
|11
|5/
|5
|4/
|5
