Statistics after 17 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Heinicke49432165.034196.92204.0153.073t85.9
Gilbert312064.51946.2600.000.04681.9
K.Allen191263.21206.3215.300.01998.6
Fitzpatrick6350.0132.1700.000.0656.3
TEAM55035664.734416.81213.8152.773t85.8
OPPONENTS59740067.043337.57345.7111.872t100.8

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Gibson25810374.0277
Heinicke603135.2381
Patterson682663.9132
McKissic482124.4152
Carter10898.9270
Williams17794.6231
Smallwood5255.0130
McLaurin11212.0120
K.Allen2115.5110
Samuel4112.880
Sims177.070
Fitzpatrick122.020
Milne111.010
Brown1-4-4.0-40
TEAM47720614.33813
OPPONENTS43017754.14614

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
McLaurin77105313.7465
McKissic433979.2562
Gibson422947.073t3
Humphries413839.3270
Seals-Jones302719.039t2
Carter2429612.3263
Bates2024912.5321
Thomas1819610.9353
Sims1521114.143t2
Brown1216513.8480
Patterson10737.3120
Milne9839.2220
Samuel6274.5100
Smallwood4225.570
Williams4287.0190
Heinicke1-2-2.0-20
TEAM356374610.573t21
OPPONENTS400452011.372t34

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
McCain46315.830t1
Holcomb25427.031t1
Collins231.530
Jackson200.000
Fuller100.000
TEAM1112010.931t2
OPPONENTS151278.540t1

SACKSNO.
J.Allen9.0
Sweat5.0
Payne4.5
Collins3.0
Ioannidis2.5
Smith-Williams2.5
Toney1.5
Young1.5
Curl1.0
Davis1.0
Fuller1.0
Harris1.0
Holcomb1.0
Rotimi1.0
Toohill1.0
Bradley-King0.5
TEAM37.0
OPPONENTS43.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Way60290148.442.122660
Winslow28442.038.50460
TEAM63298547.441.322661
OPPONENTS63292446.443.325670

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Carter1601348.4160
TEAM1601348.4160
OPPONENTS2702449.0310

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Carter3690425.1101t1
TEAM3690425.1101t1
OPPONENTS3064321.4340

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
K.Allen100
Apke010
Bates110
Carter310
Collins002
Cosmi010
Curl001
Fitzpatrick100
Gibson600
Gilbert100
Heinicke760
Holcomb001
Ismael100
Leno010
Mayo001
Milne100
Patterson100
Payne001
Roullier110
Seals-Jones010
Settle001
Thomas110
Williams010
TEAM25157
OPPONENTS1889

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM5811365990335
OPPONENTS98138761220434

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Gibson1073000000062
Hopkins00001012121450046
Slye0000910121255045
McLaurin505000000030
Carter403100000024
McKissic422000000024
Thomas303000000018
Patterson220000000012
Seals-Jones202000000012
Sims202000000012
B.Johnson0000452248010
Blewitt000022255208
Heinicke11000000008
Bates10100000006
Holcomb10000000006
McCain10000000006
Williams11000000006
TEAM371321125292833550306
OPPONENTS521434143462729550393

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Hopkins0/03/32/26/81/2
Blewitt0/00/00/01/41/1
B.Johnson0/01/10/01/10/0
Slye0/06/63/32/21/1
TEAM0/010/105/510/153/4
OPPONENTS0/08/810/115/54/5

