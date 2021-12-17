Statistics after 13 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Heinicke41827866.529317.01194.5122.973t89.9
K.Allen9444.4535.8900.000.01963.7
Fitzpatrick6350.0132.1700.000.0656.3
TEAM43328565.827786.92194.4122.873t88.9
OPPONENTS47231867.433687.43275.781.772t101.2

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Gibson2168363.9275
Heinicke552975.4381
McKissic482124.4152
Patterson371353.6130
Carter6457.5270
Williams4164.071
Smallwood11313.0130
McLaurin11212.0120
K.Allen2115.5110
Samuel4112.880
Sims177.070
Fitzpatrick122.020
Brown1-4-4.0-40
TEAM37715934.2389
OPPONENTS30212174.0469

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
McLaurin6180813.240t5
McKissic433979.2562
Gibson332216.773t2
Humphries3334110.3270
Seals-Jones242389.939t2
Carter2127913.3263
Thomas1819610.9353
Bates1313510.4230
Sims1015015.043t2
Brown9879.7220
Milne77110.1220
Samuel6274.5100
Patterson3186.0110
Smallwood2126.070
Heinicke1-2-2.0-20
Williams11919.0190
TEAM285299710.573t19
OPPONENTS318350711.072t27

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Holcomb25427.031t1
McCain22412.0190
Jackson200.000
Collins133.030
Fuller100.000
TEAM88110.131t1
OPPONENTS12877.2260

SACKSNO.
J.Allen7.5
Sweat4.0
Payne3.5
Collins3.0
Smith-Williams2.0
Ioannidis1.5
Young1.5
Curl1.0
Fuller1.0
Holcomb1.0
Toney1.0
Toohill1.0
TEAM28.0
OPPONENTS30.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Way43210849.043.516660
TEAM43210849.043.516660
OPPONENTS49225546.043.120670

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Carter100979.7160
TEAM100979.7160
OPPONENTS2101788.5310

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Carter3074724.9101t1
TEAM3074724.9101t1
OPPONENTS2043721.8340

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
K.Allen100
Apke010
Carter310
Collins001
Curl001
Fitzpatrick100
Gibson600
Heinicke650
Holcomb001
Leno010
Mayo001
Milne100
Payne001
Roullier110
Thomas110
TEAM20105
OPPONENTS1359

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM359759750266
OPPONENTS7710052950324

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Hopkins00001012121450046
Gibson752000000044
McLaurin505000000030
Carter403100000024
McKissic422000000024
Slye0000566646023
Thomas303000000018
Seals-Jones202000000012
Sims202000000012
Blewitt000022255208
Heinicke11000000008
Holcomb10000000006
Williams11000000006
B.Johnson000023114805
TEAM30919119232126520243
OPPONENTS37927129322325550291

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Hopkins0/03/32/26/81/2
Blewitt0/00/00/01/41/1
B.Johnson0/00/00/01/10/0
Slye0/04/41/11/10/0
TEAM0/07/73/39/142/3
OPPONENTS0/07/79/103/34/5

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you