|Utah Tech
|7
|7
|0
|0
|—
|14
|Weber St.
|21
|3
|13
|7
|—
|44
First Quarter
WEB_MacPherson 13 pass from Barron (Thompson kick), 13:20
WEB_Sharp 35 pass from Barron (Thompson kick), 10:01
Utatch_Fisher 5 pass from Tracy (Brooksby kick), 04:33
WEB_MacPherson 36 pass from Barron (Thompson kick), 02:15
Second Quarter
Utatch_Hobert 37 pass from Tracy (Brooksby kick), 14:16
WEB_FG Thompson 24, 07:39
Third Quarter
WEB_MacPherson 17 pass from Barron (Thompson kick), 06:26
WEB_FG Thompson 24, 03:19
WEB_FG Thompson 29, 00:00
Fourth Quarter
WEB_Bankston 6 run (Thompson kick), 06:41
|Utatch
|WEB
|First downs
|19
|34
|Rushes-yards
|28-86
|43-255
|Passing
|245
|368
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-57-3
|25-36-0
|Return Yards
|0
|170
|Punts-Avg.
|10-46.7
|4-40.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|5-2
|Penalty-Yards
|10-116
|9-80
|Time of Possession
|32:59
|27:01
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Utah Tech, Bo. Abbott 3-23, Ko. Tracy 11-20, Vi. Gabalis 3-19, Ma. Fakahua 2-14, Qu. Conley 9-10. Weber St., Da. Bankston 15-161, Jo. Davis 15-59, Do. McMillan 3-20, Ky. Thompson 1-14, Br. Barron 3-7, Co. May 2-4, Kr. Jackson 1-1, St. Shoats-Thomas 1-0, Ja. Sharp 1-(minus 3), Team 1-(minus 8).
PASSING_Utah Tech, Ko. Tracy 20-47-1-225, Vi. Gabalis 2-5-2-11, Bo. Abbott 2-5-0-9. Weber St., Br. Barron 25-33-0-368, Ky. Weisser 0-3-0-0.
RECEIVING_Utah Tech, Jo. Hobert 9-114, Ri. Johnson 3-51, Da. Fisher 7-48, Da. Wilks 2-18, Ke. Davis 2-9, Ma. Ross-Turner 1-5. Weber St., Ty. MacPherson 6-140, Ja. Sharp 7-116, Hu. Schenck 3-30, Ha. Hadley 3-22, Ju. Malone 2-20, Ha. Meacham 1-18, Tr. Hurry 1-14, Da. Bankston 2-8.
