Utah Tech770014
Weber St.21313744

First Quarter

WEB_MacPherson 13 pass from Barron (Thompson kick), 13:20

WEB_Sharp 35 pass from Barron (Thompson kick), 10:01

Utatch_Fisher 5 pass from Tracy (Brooksby kick), 04:33

WEB_MacPherson 36 pass from Barron (Thompson kick), 02:15

Second Quarter

Utatch_Hobert 37 pass from Tracy (Brooksby kick), 14:16

WEB_FG Thompson 24, 07:39

Third Quarter

WEB_MacPherson 17 pass from Barron (Thompson kick), 06:26

WEB_FG Thompson 24, 03:19

WEB_FG Thompson 29, 00:00

Fourth Quarter

WEB_Bankston 6 run (Thompson kick), 06:41

UtatchWEB
First downs1934
Rushes-yards28-8643-255
Passing245368
Comp-Att-Int24-57-325-36-0
Return Yards0170
Punts-Avg.10-46.74-40.8
Fumbles-Lost1-15-2
Penalty-Yards10-1169-80
Time of Possession32:5927:01

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Utah Tech, Bo. Abbott 3-23, Ko. Tracy 11-20, Vi. Gabalis 3-19, Ma. Fakahua 2-14, Qu. Conley 9-10. Weber St., Da. Bankston 15-161, Jo. Davis 15-59, Do. McMillan 3-20, Ky. Thompson 1-14, Br. Barron 3-7, Co. May 2-4, Kr. Jackson 1-1, St. Shoats-Thomas 1-0, Ja. Sharp 1-(minus 3), Team 1-(minus 8).

PASSING_Utah Tech, Ko. Tracy 20-47-1-225, Vi. Gabalis 2-5-2-11, Bo. Abbott 2-5-0-9. Weber St., Br. Barron 25-33-0-368, Ky. Weisser 0-3-0-0.

RECEIVING_Utah Tech, Jo. Hobert 9-114, Ri. Johnson 3-51, Da. Fisher 7-48, Da. Wilks 2-18, Ke. Davis 2-9, Ma. Ross-Turner 1-5. Weber St., Ty. MacPherson 6-140, Ja. Sharp 7-116, Hu. Schenck 3-30, Ha. Hadley 3-22, Ju. Malone 2-20, Ha. Meacham 1-18, Tr. Hurry 1-14, Da. Bankston 2-8.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you