SACRAMENTO ST. (11-9)
Marks 2-4 0-0 6, McRae 2-7 2-4 6, Chappell 2-17 2-2 6, Hunt 2-5 1-2 6, Patterson 3-7 4-4 12, Adams 2-7 2-2 6, Wilbon 1-3 0-0 2, Mawein 2-5 0-0 4, Choi Deng 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-55 11-14 48.
WEBER ST. (10-10)
Jones 6-13 4-5 18, Koehler 4-5 2-2 12, Tew 0-7 1-2 1, Cunningham 1-5 0-0 3, Verplancken 4-13 1-1 10, Ballard 0-4 2-4 2, Tamba 1-1 0-0 2, Porter 0-1 0-0 0, Rouzan 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 17-52 10-14 50.
Halftime_Sacramento St. 24-21. 3-Point Goals_Sacramento St. 5-26 (Marks 2-4, Patterson 2-6, Hunt 1-4, Wilbon 0-1, Adams 0-2, Mawein 0-2, Chappell 0-7), Weber St. 6-18 (Jones 2-2, Koehler 2-3, Cunningham 1-2, Verplancken 1-7, Ballard 0-4). Rebounds_Sacramento St. 38 (Patterson 9), Weber St. 36 (Jones 14). Assists_Sacramento St. 8 (Hunt 5), Weber St. 10 (Verplancken 3). Total Fouls_Sacramento St. 13, Weber St. 15. A_6,156 (11,592).
