FGFTReb
UMASSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Buttrick244-91-21-34212
Dominguez132-20-00-2014
Fernandes369-171-22-35221
R.Kelly293-82-20-2229
Weeks153-70-01-2038
C.Kelly314-110-00-51111
Walker222-30-04-5135
G.Jones161-30-01-3213
Mitchell60-20-00-1100
McCrory50-00-01-1010
Garcia20-00-20-0010
Santos10-00-00-0000
Totals20028-624-810-27161773

Percentages: FG .452, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 13-37, .351 (Buttrick 3-5, C.Kelly 3-10, Weeks 2-6, Fernandes 2-7, G.Jones 1-2, Walker 1-2, R.Kelly 1-4, Mitchell 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Buttrick, C.Kelly).

Turnovers: 11 (C.Kelly 3, Buttrick 2, G.Jones 2, R.Kelly 2, Mitchell, Weeks).

Steals: 6 (Walker 2, Buttrick, C.Kelly, Fernandes, McCrory).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WEBER ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
D.Jones346-113-32-52015
Carlson225-70-11-30211
Jawara363-80-00-3927
McEwen376-114-62-74119
Overton329-110-01-52421
Porter224-62-20-61213
Tew101-30-02-3232
Koehler70-10-00-0000
Totals20034-589-128-32201488

Percentages: FG .586, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 11-21, .524 (Overton 3-4, Porter 3-4, McEwen 3-5, Carlson 1-2, Jawara 1-5, D.Jones 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (McEwen, Overton).

Turnovers: 11 (D.Jones 2, Jawara 2, McEwen 2, Overton 2, Tew 2, Carlson).

Steals: 5 (Porter 2, Carlson, McEwen, Overton).

Technical Fouls: Porter, 7:42 first.

UMass343973
Weber St.365288

A_201 (500).

