|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UMASS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Buttrick
|24
|4-9
|1-2
|1-3
|4
|2
|12
|Dominguez
|13
|2-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|4
|Fernandes
|36
|9-17
|1-2
|2-3
|5
|2
|21
|R.Kelly
|29
|3-8
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|2
|9
|Weeks
|15
|3-7
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|8
|C.Kelly
|31
|4-11
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|1
|11
|Walker
|22
|2-3
|0-0
|4-5
|1
|3
|5
|G.Jones
|16
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|1
|3
|Mitchell
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|McCrory
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Garcia
|2
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Santos
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-62
|4-8
|10-27
|16
|17
|73
Percentages: FG .452, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 13-37, .351 (Buttrick 3-5, C.Kelly 3-10, Weeks 2-6, Fernandes 2-7, G.Jones 1-2, Walker 1-2, R.Kelly 1-4, Mitchell 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Buttrick, C.Kelly).
Turnovers: 11 (C.Kelly 3, Buttrick 2, G.Jones 2, R.Kelly 2, Mitchell, Weeks).
Steals: 6 (Walker 2, Buttrick, C.Kelly, Fernandes, McCrory).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WEBER ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|D.Jones
|34
|6-11
|3-3
|2-5
|2
|0
|15
|Carlson
|22
|5-7
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|2
|11
|Jawara
|36
|3-8
|0-0
|0-3
|9
|2
|7
|McEwen
|37
|6-11
|4-6
|2-7
|4
|1
|19
|Overton
|32
|9-11
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|4
|21
|Porter
|22
|4-6
|2-2
|0-6
|1
|2
|13
|Tew
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|3
|2
|Koehler
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|34-58
|9-12
|8-32
|20
|14
|88
Percentages: FG .586, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 11-21, .524 (Overton 3-4, Porter 3-4, McEwen 3-5, Carlson 1-2, Jawara 1-5, D.Jones 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (McEwen, Overton).
Turnovers: 11 (D.Jones 2, Jawara 2, McEwen 2, Overton 2, Tew 2, Carlson).
Steals: 5 (Porter 2, Carlson, McEwen, Overton).
Technical Fouls: Porter, 7:42 first.
|UMass
|34
|39
|—
|73
|Weber St.
|36
|52
|—
|88
A_201 (500).