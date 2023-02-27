WEBER ST. (17-14)
Jones 9-10 3-4 24, Koehler 2-5 0-0 4, Tew 2-2 0-0 4, Cunningham 4-10 0-1 11, Verplancken 8-15 6-6 26, Porter 5-11 3-5 15, Tamba 2-3 2-3 6, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0, Rouzan 0-1 0-0 0, Dinwiddie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-57 14-19 90.
N. ARIZONA (9-22)
Mains 4-10 1-2 10, Towt 2-8 2-5 6, Cone 10-26 4-4 29, Fuller 7-12 2-3 17, Lloyd 5-10 1-4 16, Wistrcill 4-9 1-2 11, Fort 0-2 0-0 0, McLaughlin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-77 11-20 89.
Halftime_N. Arizona 39-37. 3-Point Goals_Weber St. 12-25 (Verplancken 4-8, Jones 3-4, Cunningham 3-7, Porter 2-4, Koehler 0-2), N. Arizona 14-40 (Lloyd 5-9, Cone 5-18, Wistrcill 2-5, Mains 1-2, Fuller 1-4, Fort 0-2). Fouled Out_Koehler. Rebounds_Weber St. 33 (Jones 11), N. Arizona 38 (Mains 11). Assists_Weber St. 17 (Cunningham 5), N. Arizona 19 (Fort 5). Total Fouls_Weber St. 19, N. Arizona 18. A_876 (11,230).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.