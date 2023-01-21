FGFTReb
SACRAMENTO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Marks222-40-02-3036
McRae312-72-43-7136
Chappell282-172-21-2036
Hunt222-51-20-4516
Patterson333-74-41-91112
Adams242-72-22-6016
Wilbon201-30-00-2102
Mawein172-50-02-5014
Choi Deng30-00-00-0000
Totals20016-5511-1411-3881348

Percentages: FG .291, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Marks 2-4, Patterson 2-6, Hunt 1-4, Wilbon 0-1, Adams 0-2, Mawein 0-2, Chappell 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (McRae 2, Mawein, Wilbon).

Turnovers: 12 (McRae 4, Marks 2, Mawein 2, Chappell, Hunt, Patterson, Wilbon).

Steals: 7 (Marks 2, Mawein 2, Adams, Hunt, McRae).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WEBER ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jones376-134-50-142218
Koehler274-52-21-50112
Tew230-71-23-8231
Cunningham311-50-00-0003
Verplancken354-131-10-33310
Ballard190-42-41-3222
Tamba111-10-03-3032
Porter100-10-00-0000
Rouzan71-30-00-0112
Totals20017-5210-148-36101550

Percentages: FG .327, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Jones 2-2, Koehler 2-3, Cunningham 1-2, Verplancken 1-7, Ballard 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 12 (Jones 4, Tamba 3, Cunningham, Porter, Rouzan, Tew, Verplancken).

Steals: 9 (Ballard 2, Koehler 2, Porter 2, Jones, Tew, Verplancken).

Technical Fouls: None.

Sacramento St.242448
Weber St.212950

A_6,156 (11,592).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

