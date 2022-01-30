|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WEBER ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jones
|32
|0-4
|0-0
|1-13
|4
|2
|0
|Bassett
|25
|6-7
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|3
|17
|Jawara
|38
|4-8
|2-2
|1-3
|4
|2
|13
|McEwen
|34
|6-11
|3-4
|0-2
|5
|4
|17
|Overton
|34
|7-11
|4-6
|2-6
|2
|2
|18
|Porter
|16
|3-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|8
|Koehler
|14
|2-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|6
|Tew
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-48
|11-14
|4-32
|15
|14
|79
Percentages: FG .583, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 12-22, .545 (Bassett 3-4, Jawara 3-6, Koehler 2-2, Porter 2-3, McEwen 2-5, Jones 0-1, Overton 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Overton 3, Bassett, Porter, Tew).
Turnovers: 9 (Jawara 3, McEwen 3, Bassett 2, Porter).
Steals: 2 (Jawara 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRAMENTO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Komagum
|33
|4-6
|2-3
|1-5
|1
|4
|10
|Chappell
|36
|4-10
|1-3
|1-4
|6
|3
|10
|FitzPatrick
|37
|5-10
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|14
|Wilbon
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Fowler
|36
|8-16
|2-4
|0-6
|5
|2
|20
|Hardee
|16
|1-2
|0-2
|1-2
|1
|3
|3
|Barros
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|McCullough
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Clarkin
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-52
|5-12
|3-22
|17
|14
|59
Percentages: FG .442, FT .417.
3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (FitzPatrick 4-9, Fowler 2-3, Hardee 1-1, Chappell 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Wilbon).
Turnovers: 3 (Barros, Chappell, Fowler).
Steals: 5 (Fowler 2, Komagum, McCullough, Wilbon).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Weber St.
|40
|39
|—
|79
|Sacramento St.
|25
|34
|—
|59
A_606 (1,012).