FGFTReb
WEBER ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jones320-40-01-13420
Bassett256-72-20-30317
Jawara384-82-21-34213
McEwen346-113-40-25417
Overton347-114-62-62218
Porter163-40-00-2008
Koehler142-20-00-2016
Tew70-10-00-1000
Totals20028-4811-144-32151479

Percentages: FG .583, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 12-22, .545 (Bassett 3-4, Jawara 3-6, Koehler 2-2, Porter 2-3, McEwen 2-5, Jones 0-1, Overton 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Overton 3, Bassett, Porter, Tew).

Turnovers: 9 (Jawara 3, McEwen 3, Bassett 2, Porter).

Steals: 2 (Jawara 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SACRAMENTO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Komagum334-62-31-51410
Chappell364-101-31-46310
FitzPatrick375-100-00-12114
Wilbon151-30-00-1102
Fowler368-162-40-65220
Hardee161-20-21-2133
Barros150-20-00-2100
McCullough70-10-00-1010
Clarkin50-20-00-0000
Totals20023-525-123-22171459

Percentages: FG .442, FT .417.

3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (FitzPatrick 4-9, Fowler 2-3, Hardee 1-1, Chappell 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Wilbon).

Turnovers: 3 (Barros, Chappell, Fowler).

Steals: 5 (Fowler 2, Komagum, McCullough, Wilbon).

Technical Fouls: None.

Weber St.403979
Sacramento St.253459

A_606 (1,012).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

