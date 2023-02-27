FGFTReb
WEBER ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jones459-103-40-114324
Koehler232-50-01-4154
Tew82-20-00-1004
Cunningham384-100-11-15311
Verplancken448-156-61-44026
Porter305-113-51-42315
Tamba282-32-32-7036
Ballard40-00-00-1010
Rouzan40-10-00-0110
Dinwiddie10-00-00-0000
Totals22532-5714-196-33171990

Percentages: FG .561, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Verplancken 4-8, Jones 3-4, Cunningham 3-7, Porter 2-4, Koehler 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Tamba).

Turnovers: 13 (Jones 6, Cunningham 2, Koehler 2, Porter 2, Tamba).

Steals: 5 (Verplancken 2, Jones, Koehler, Porter).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
N. ARIZONAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mains414-101-26-112310
Towt262-82-52-6326
Cone4210-264-40-23329
Fuller347-122-34-62217
Lloyd335-101-42-73416
Wistrcill234-91-22-41311
Fort140-20-00-2510
McLaughlin120-00-00-0000
Totals22532-7711-2016-38191889

Percentages: FG .416, FT .550.

3-Point Goals: 14-40, .350 (Lloyd 5-9, Cone 5-18, Wistrcill 2-5, Mains 1-2, Fuller 1-4, Fort 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 10 (Mains 3, Cone 2, Lloyd 2, Towt 2, Wistrcill).

Steals: 10 (Fuller 3, Cone 2, Lloyd 2, Wistrcill 2, Fort).

Technical Fouls: None.

Weber St.37391490
N. Arizona39371389

A_876 (11,230).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

