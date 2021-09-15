|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated LHP Sean Nolin from suspension.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Traded F Juancho Hernangomez to Boston in exchange for Gs Carsen Edwards, Chris Dunn and a draft consideration.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Justin Robinson to a two-way contract.
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Re-signed F Jarred Vanderbilt and G Jordan Mclaughlin.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OLs Danny Isidora, Bryan Witzmann and DL Mike Pennel to the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Acivated G John Miller from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Alex Taylor to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed S Ricardo Allen on injured reserve. Signed WR Trenton Irwin and S Sean Davis to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Geronimo Allison to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated TE Adam Shaheen from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Named John Ferguson assistant general manager and general manager of the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) and signed him to a multi-year contract.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed F Tyler Bozak to a one-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS DISCPILNARY COMMITTEE — Fined New York City FC MF Alfredo Morales an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in a match on September 11 against New England. Fined New York City FC F Valentin Castellanos an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in a match on September 11 against New England. Fined New York City MF Tommy McNamara an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in a match on September 11 against New England.
FC CINCINNATI — Waived G Cody Cropper.