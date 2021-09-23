AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
|Tampa Bay
|006
|100
|00x
|—
|7
|11
|1
Merryweather, Stripling (2), Saucedo (3), A.Castro (4), Borucki (7), Pearson (8) and McGuire, D.Jansen; Patiño, Chargois (4), Conley (5), Feyereisen (6), Fairbanks (8), Robertson (9) and Mejía. W_Chargois 6-1. L_Stripling 5-7. HRs_Tampa Bay, Meadows (26).
|Texas
|010
|110
|000
|—
|3
|8
|1
|New York
|000
|021
|04x
|—
|7
|9
|2
Hearn, Santana (6), Sborz (7), Patton (8), Cotton (8) and Trevino; Kluber, W.Peralta (5), Holmes (7), Green (8), Chapman (9) and Higashioka, G.Sánchez. W_Green 9-7. L_Patton 1-2. HRs_New York, G.Sánchez (23).
INTERLEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|110
|—
|3
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|002
|20x
|—
|4
|10
|0
Akin, Hanhold (6), Greene (7), Kriske (7), Abad (8) and P.Severino; Wheeler, Coonrod (7), Alvarado (7), Bedrosian (8), Kennedy (9) and Realmuto. W_Alvarado 7-1. L_Greene 1-2. Sv_Kennedy (25). HRs_Philadelphia, McCutchen (25).
|New York
|010
|011
|101
|—
|5
|11
|2
|Boston
|243
|111
|00x
|—
|12
|14
|0
Walker, T.Williams (3), Familia (7), Hand (8) and McCann; Sale, M.Barnes (6), Brasier (6), Ottavino (7), J.Taylor (8), Pérez (9) and Vázquez. W_Sale 5-0. L_Walker 7-11. HRs_New York, Alonso (35). Boston, Schwarber (31).
|Minnesota
|200
|101
|001
|—
|5
|9
|0
|Chicago
|020
|000
|002
|—
|4
|7
|1
Ryan, Minaya (6), Duffey (7), Alcala (8), Colomé (9) and Jeffers; Hendricks, Morgan (6), Alzolay (7), Wick (8), Heuer (9) and Chirinos, Romine. W_Ryan 2-1. L_Hendricks 14-7. Sv_Colomé (15). HRs_Minnesota, Kepler (19).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|012
|100
|300
|—
|7
|13
|0
|Miami
|000
|101
|003
|—
|5
|10
|0
Jos.Gray, Voth (7), Murphy (8), R.Harper (9), Rainey (9) and Avila; E.Hernandez, Okert (5), Z.Thompson (7), Guenther (7), Madero (8) and Jackson, León. W_Jos.Gray 1-2. L_E.Hernandez 1-3. Sv_Rainey (2). HRs_Washington, Ya.Hernandez (9), Soto (27), L.García (6). Miami, Fortes (3), León (4).
|St. Louis
|240
|100
|120
|—
|10
|15
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|100
|—
|2
|4
|2
Mikolas, J.Miller (8), A.Miller (9) and Molina, Knizner; B.Anderson, Gustave (2), Norris (5), Strickland (8), Peterson (9) and Narváez, Piña. W_Mikolas 2-2. L_B.Anderson 4-9. HRs_St. Louis, O'Neill (29), Goldschmidt (27). Milwaukee, Av.García (29).
|Los Angeles
|000
|320
|000
|—
|5
|7
|1
|Colorado
|000
|510
|40x
|—
|10
|12
|1
Buehler, Bruihl (4), Graterol (5), Knebel (6), Vesia (7), E.Phillips (7) and W.Smith; Márquez, Stephenson (5), Sheffield (6), Kinley (7), Bard (8), Gilbreath (9) and El.Díaz. W_Stephenson 2-1. L_Bruihl 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Raley (2). Colorado, Rodgers (15), Hilliard (12).