AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas City000000000071
Cleveland00111100x480

Keller, Vizcaíno (7), Barlow (8) and Melendez; Pilkington, Morgan (6), Shaw (8), Clase (9) and Maile. W_Pilkington 1-0. L_Keller 1-6.

Houston0010000045110
Oakland000000301440

Verlander, Abreu (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado, J.Castro; Irvin, Acevedo (6), Puk (7), D.Jiménez (8), Selman (9) and Bethancourt. W_Abreu 3-0. L_D.Jiménez 2-3. Sv_Pressly (10). HRs_Oakland, Bethancourt (1).

Minnesota000000000020
Detroit10004000x591

Ober, Megill (7) and Jeffers; Skubal, J.Jiménez (8), Vest (9) and Barnhart. W_Skubal 4-2. L_Ober 1-2.

INTERLEAGUE

Cincinnati000001000170
Boston00040003x781

Greene, Cessa (4), Gutierrez (6), Detwiler (6), Hoffman (8) and T.Stephenson; Whitlock, Houck (7), Schreiber (9) and Vázquez. W_Whitlock 2-1. L_Greene 2-7.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington000000000061
New York00020012x580

E.Lee, Arano (4), Edwards Jr. (6), Cishek (7), Finnegan (7), Weems (8), J.Rogers (8) and Adams, Ruiz; Carrasco, Lugo (6), Ottavino (8), Ed.Díaz (9) and Nido. W_Carrasco 6-1. L_E.Lee 0-1.

San Diego100000001260
St. Louis00010202x580

Darvish, Crismatt (8) and Au.Nola; Hudson, VerHagen (8), Whitley (9), Wittgren (9) and Knizner. W_Hudson 4-2. L_Darvish 4-3. Sv_Wittgren (1). HRs_San Diego, Voit (4). St. Louis, Arenado (10).

Miami01040360014210
Colorado000000001131

E.Cabrera, Floro (7), Pop (8) and Fortes; Senzatela, Chacín (6), Ch.Smith (7), Estévez (8), Grichuk (9) and El.Díaz. W_E.Cabrera 1-0. L_Senzatela 2-3. HRs_Miami, Chisholm Jr. (8).

Atlanta1100003016121
Arizona000000000030

Wright, McHugh (7), Chavez (9) and Contreras; Bumgarner, Ramirez (7), Ca.Smith (7), Fry (9) and J.Herrera. W_Wright 5-3. L_Bumgarner 2-4. HRs_Atlanta, Riley (13).

San Francisco000005000551
Philadelphia00110400x6100

Rodón, J.García (6), Littell (6), McGee (8) and Casali; Aa.Nola, C.Sánchez (7), Hand (8), Knebel (9) and Realmuto. W_Aa.Nola 3-4. L_J.García 1-2. Sv_Knebel (9). HRs_San Francisco, Flores (6). Philadelphia, N.Maton (1), Schwarber (12).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you