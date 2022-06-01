AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|7
|1
|Cleveland
|001
|111
|00x
|—
|4
|8
|0
Keller, Vizcaíno (7), Barlow (8) and Melendez; Pilkington, Morgan (6), Shaw (8), Clase (9) and Maile. W_Pilkington 1-0. L_Keller 1-6.
|Houston
|001
|000
|004
|—
|5
|11
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|301
|—
|4
|4
|0
Verlander, Abreu (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado, J.Castro; Irvin, Acevedo (6), Puk (7), D.Jiménez (8), Selman (9) and Bethancourt. W_Abreu 3-0. L_D.Jiménez 2-3. Sv_Pressly (10). HRs_Oakland, Bethancourt (1).
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|0
|Detroit
|100
|040
|00x
|—
|5
|9
|1
Ober, Megill (7) and Jeffers; Skubal, J.Jiménez (8), Vest (9) and Barnhart. W_Skubal 4-2. L_Ober 1-2.
INTERLEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|7
|0
|Boston
|000
|400
|03x
|—
|7
|8
|1
Greene, Cessa (4), Gutierrez (6), Detwiler (6), Hoffman (8) and T.Stephenson; Whitlock, Houck (7), Schreiber (9) and Vázquez. W_Whitlock 2-1. L_Greene 2-7.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|1
|New York
|000
|200
|12x
|—
|5
|8
|0
E.Lee, Arano (4), Edwards Jr. (6), Cishek (7), Finnegan (7), Weems (8), J.Rogers (8) and Adams, Ruiz; Carrasco, Lugo (6), Ottavino (8), Ed.Díaz (9) and Nido. W_Carrasco 6-1. L_E.Lee 0-1.
|San Diego
|100
|000
|001
|—
|2
|6
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|102
|02x
|—
|5
|8
|0
Darvish, Crismatt (8) and Au.Nola; Hudson, VerHagen (8), Whitley (9), Wittgren (9) and Knizner. W_Hudson 4-2. L_Darvish 4-3. Sv_Wittgren (1). HRs_San Diego, Voit (4). St. Louis, Arenado (10).
|Miami
|010
|403
|600
|—
|14
|21
|0
|Colorado
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|3
|1
E.Cabrera, Floro (7), Pop (8) and Fortes; Senzatela, Chacín (6), Ch.Smith (7), Estévez (8), Grichuk (9) and El.Díaz. W_E.Cabrera 1-0. L_Senzatela 2-3. HRs_Miami, Chisholm Jr. (8).
|Atlanta
|110
|000
|301
|—
|6
|12
|1
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
Wright, McHugh (7), Chavez (9) and Contreras; Bumgarner, Ramirez (7), Ca.Smith (7), Fry (9) and J.Herrera. W_Wright 5-3. L_Bumgarner 2-4. HRs_Atlanta, Riley (13).
|San Francisco
|000
|005
|000
|—
|5
|5
|1
|Philadelphia
|001
|104
|00x
|—
|6
|10
|0
Rodón, J.García (6), Littell (6), McGee (8) and Casali; Aa.Nola, C.Sánchez (7), Hand (8), Knebel (9) and Realmuto. W_Aa.Nola 3-4. L_J.García 1-2. Sv_Knebel (9). HRs_San Francisco, Flores (6). Philadelphia, N.Maton (1), Schwarber (12).
