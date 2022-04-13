AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|001
|600
|200
|—
|9
|12
|0
|Detroit
|100
|010
|230
|—
|7
|11
|1
Eovaldi, M.Barnes (6), A.Davis (7), K.Crawford (7), Diekman (8), H.Robles (8) and Vázquez; Ed.Rodriguez, R.García (4), Hutchison (7), G.Soto (9) and Barnhart, Garneau. W_Eovaldi 1-0. L_Ed.Rodriguez 0-1. Sv_H.Robles (1). HRs_Boston, Hernández (1). Detroit, Schoop (1), Baddoo (1), Torkelson (1).
INTERLEAGUE
|Cleveland
|021
|210
|010
|—
|7
|13
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|020
|—
|3
|7
|0
McKenzie, Morgan (5), Sandlin (8), Clase (9) and Hedges; Lodolo, B.Farmer (5), Diaz (7), Moreta (8) and Stephenson. W_Morgan 1-0. L_Lodolo 0-1. HRs_Cleveland, Miller (2), Ramírez (3), Mercado (3). Cincinnati, Fraley (1), Stephenson (2).
|Los Angeles
|210
|000
|031
|—
|7
|11
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|1
|2
Kershaw, Vesia (8), Bruihl (9) and A.Barnes; Paddack, D.Rodríguez (5), Jax (9) and G.Sánchez. W_Kershaw 1-0. L_Paddack 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Bellinger (1), Lux (1), A.Barnes (2), Muncy (1).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|200
|001
|000
|—
|3
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|3
|1
J.Gray, Finnegan (6), Doolittle (7), Cishek (8), Rainey (9) and R.Adams; Fried, McHugh (6), Minter (7), Matzek (8), Jansen (9) and Piña. W_J.Gray 1-1. L_Fried 0-2. Sv_Rainey (2). HRs_Atlanta, Riley (2).
|Chicago
|100
|100
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Pittsburgh
|302
|100
|00x
|—
|6
|8
|0
Hendricks, Rucker (4), Wick (7), Effross (8) and W.Contreras; Z.Thompson, Peters (5), Crowe (7) and Knapp. W_Peters 1-0. L_Hendricks 0-1. Sv_Crowe (1). HRs_Chicago, W.Contreras (1). Pittsburgh, Gamel (1).
|New York
|001
|214
|001
|—
|9
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|102
|201
|—
|6
|9
|0
Scherzer, Reid-Foley (6), J.Rodríguez (6), Ottavino (7), Lugo (8), Díaz (9) and Nido; Aa.Nola, Domínguez (4), Jones (5), Brogdon (6), Alvarado (7), Falter (8) and Realmuto. W_Scherzer 2-0. L_Aa.Nola 1-1. HRs_New York, Nimmo (2), Alonso (2). Philadelphia, Harper (1).
|San Diego
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|5
|0
|San Francisco
|020
|000
|00x
|—
|2
|4
|0
Manaea, S.Wilson (7) and Alfaro; Webb, Doval (9) and Casali. W_Webb 1-0. L_Manaea 1-1. Sv_Doval (1).
