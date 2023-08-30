AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|043
|003
|000
|—
|10
|15
|0
|Baltimore
|401
|000
|000
|—
|5
|9
|1
Cease, J.Lambert (7), Santos (9) and Grandal; Gibson, Voth (5), Hall (7), Ci.Pérez (8), J.Webb (9) and McCann. W_Cease 6-7. L_Gibson 13-8. HRs_Chicago, Vaughn (17), Colás (4), Robert Jr. (35). Baltimore, Santander (26).
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|011
|3
|—
|5
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|020
|000
|0
|—
|2
|4
|0
(10 innings)
Bibee, Karinchak (6), Morris (7), Stephan (9), Clase (10) and Haase, Naylor; S.Gray, Jax (8), Thielbar (8), J.Duran (9), Pagán (10), Funderburk (10) and Jeffers. W_Stephan 6-4. L_Pagán 5-2. Sv_Clase (36). HRs_Cleveland, Calhoun (3).
|Oakland
|030
|000
|100
|—
|4
|9
|0
|Seattle
|003
|000
|20x
|—
|5
|6
|1
Neal, Erceg (6), Snead (7), D.Jiménez (7), Patton (8) and Ca.Pérez; Miller, Topa (7), Brash (8), Muñoz (9) and Raleigh. W_Topa 4-4. L_Snead 1-2. Sv_Muñoz (11). HRs_Oakland, Butler (2). Seattle, T.Hernández (23).
|Houston
|033
|100
|000
|—
|7
|12
|1
|Boston
|000
|004
|000
|—
|4
|7
|0
Valdez, Graveman (7), Neris (7), Pressly (9) and Maldonado; K.Crawford, Jacques (3), Whitlock (4), Schreiber (6), Martin (7), K.Jansen (8), Llovera (9) and Wong. W_Valdez 10-9. L_K.Crawford 6-7. Sv_Pressly (29).
|New York
|211
|200
|000
|—
|6
|8
|0
|Detroit
|001
|001
|000
|—
|2
|4
|0
Cole, I.Hamilton (7) and Rortvedt; White, Wentz (1), Cisnero (6), Holton (8), Foley (9) and J.Rogers. W_Cole 12-4. L_White 2-3. Sv_I.Hamilton (2). HRs_New York, LeMahieu (13), Torres (23), Stanton (20). Detroit, J.Rogers (16), Torkelson (24).
INTERLEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|020
|030
|023
|—
|10
|12
|0
|Philadelphia
|020
|013
|020
|—
|8
|11
|1
Detmers, Leone (5), Loup (6), R.López (6), M.Moore (8), Estévez (9) and O'Hoppe; C.Sánchez, Hoffman (5), Strahm (7), G.Soto (8), Domínguez (8), Kimbrel (9) and Stubbs. W_M.Moore 4-1. L_Kimbrel 7-5. Sv_Estévez (29). HRs_Los Angeles, Renfroe (19), Drury (19). Philadelphia, T.Turner (19), Harper (15).
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
|Toronto
|200
|202
|10x
|—
|7
|12
|0
Corbin, A.Machado (6), Ferrer (8) and Adams; Bassitt, J.Jackson (9) and Kirk. W_Bassitt 13-7. L_Corbin 9-12.
|Texas
|000
|101
|030
|0
|—
|5
|7
|0
|New York
|030
|000
|020
|1
|—
|6
|11
|1
(10 innings)
Dunning, M.Pérez (5), Leclerc (8), W.Smith (8), Chapman (10) and Heim; Reyes, Reid-Foley (6), Gott (7), B.Raley (8), Ottavino (8), Brigham (9) and Narváez. W_Brigham 1-2. L_Chapman 5-3. HRs_Texas, Seager (25). New York, Vogelbach (13), Stewart (9).
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|3
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|4
|0
(10 innings)
Eflin, Poche (7), Armstrong (8), Fairbanks (10) and Bethancourt, Pinto; Luzardo, Puk (7), Nardi (7), Scott (8), Robertson (10) and Fortes. W_Armstrong 1-0. L_Robertson 4-6. Sv_Fairbanks (18).
|Pittsburgh
|120
|000
|100
|—
|4
|6
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|4
|1
A.Jackson, Borucki (6), Hatch (7), Holderman (8), Bednar (9) and E.Rodríguez; Zerpa, Snider (6), Clarke (8), Kowar (9) and Fermin. W_A.Jackson 1-1. L_Zerpa 1-3. Sv_Bednar (29). HRs_Pittsburgh, Reynolds (19), Suwinski (22). Kansas City, Witt Jr. (27).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|120
|000
|100
|—
|4
|11
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|300
|002
|—
|5
|10
|0
Hill, L.García (5), Cosgrove (7), Barlow (7), Hader (9) and Campusano, G.Sánchez; Mikolas, J.King (7), VerHagen (7), Pallante (9) and Knizner. W_Pallante 4-1. L_Hader 0-3. HRs_St. Louis, J.Walker (12), Edman (12).
|Milwaukee
|001
|000
|010
|—
|2
|5
|1
|Chicago
|200
|000
|01x
|—
|3
|3
|2
Woodruff, E.Peguero (7), Payamps (8) and Willi.Contreras; Hendricks, Merryweather (7), Leiter Jr. (8), Alzolay (8) and Amaya, Gomes. W_Alzolay 2-4. L_Payamps 4-4.
|Cincinnati
|000
|002
|020
|—
|4
|11
|2
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|4
|2
H.Greene, Gibaut (6), F.Cruz (7), Sims (8), Alex.Díaz (9) and Maile; L.Webb, R.Walker (7), Ta.Rogers (7), Ty.Rogers (8), L.Jackson (9) and Bailey. W_H.Greene 3-6. L_L.Webb 9-11. Sv_Alex.Díaz (35). HRs_Cincinnati, Encarnacion-Strand (5).
|Atlanta
|001
|204
|000
|—
|7
|12
|1
|Colorado
|001
|001
|100
|—
|3
|5
|1
Vines, Tonkin (7), Yates (8), Iglesias (9) and d'Arnaud; Freeland, Justice (6), Bird (8), J.Lawrence (9) and E.Díaz. W_Vines 1-0. L_Freeland 5-14. HRs_Atlanta, Pillar (7), Ozuna (31), Arcia (16). Colorado, Trejo (3).
