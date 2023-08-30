AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago04300300010150
Baltimore401000000591

Cease, J.Lambert (7), Santos (9) and Grandal; Gibson, Voth (5), Hall (7), Ci.Pérez (8), J.Webb (9) and McCann. W_Cease 6-7. L_Gibson 13-8. HRs_Chicago, Vaughn (17), Colás (4), Robert Jr. (35). Baltimore, Santander (26).

Cleveland0000000113570
Minnesota0000200000240

(10 innings)

Bibee, Karinchak (6), Morris (7), Stephan (9), Clase (10) and Haase, Naylor; S.Gray, Jax (8), Thielbar (8), J.Duran (9), Pagán (10), Funderburk (10) and Jeffers. W_Stephan 6-4. L_Pagán 5-2. Sv_Clase (36). HRs_Cleveland, Calhoun (3).

Oakland030000100490
Seattle00300020x561

Neal, Erceg (6), Snead (7), D.Jiménez (7), Patton (8) and Ca.Pérez; Miller, Topa (7), Brash (8), Muñoz (9) and Raleigh. W_Topa 4-4. L_Snead 1-2. Sv_Muñoz (11). HRs_Oakland, Butler (2). Seattle, T.Hernández (23).

Houston0331000007121
Boston000004000470

Valdez, Graveman (7), Neris (7), Pressly (9) and Maldonado; K.Crawford, Jacques (3), Whitlock (4), Schreiber (6), Martin (7), K.Jansen (8), Llovera (9) and Wong. W_Valdez 10-9. L_K.Crawford 6-7. Sv_Pressly (29).

New York211200000680
Detroit001001000240

Cole, I.Hamilton (7) and Rortvedt; White, Wentz (1), Cisnero (6), Holton (8), Foley (9) and J.Rogers. W_Cole 12-4. L_White 2-3. Sv_I.Hamilton (2). HRs_New York, LeMahieu (13), Torres (23), Stanton (20). Detroit, J.Rogers (16), Torkelson (24).

INTERLEAGUE

Los Angeles02003002310120
Philadelphia0200130208111

Detmers, Leone (5), Loup (6), R.López (6), M.Moore (8), Estévez (9) and O'Hoppe; C.Sánchez, Hoffman (5), Strahm (7), G.Soto (8), Domínguez (8), Kimbrel (9) and Stubbs. W_M.Moore 4-1. L_Kimbrel 7-5. Sv_Estévez (29). HRs_Los Angeles, Renfroe (19), Drury (19). Philadelphia, T.Turner (19), Harper (15).

Washington000000000050
Toronto20020210x7120

Corbin, A.Machado (6), Ferrer (8) and Adams; Bassitt, J.Jackson (9) and Kirk. W_Bassitt 13-7. L_Corbin 9-12.

Texas0001010300570
New York03000002016111

(10 innings)

Dunning, M.Pérez (5), Leclerc (8), W.Smith (8), Chapman (10) and Heim; Reyes, Reid-Foley (6), Gott (7), B.Raley (8), Ottavino (8), Brigham (9) and Narváez. W_Brigham 1-2. L_Chapman 5-3. HRs_Texas, Seager (25). New York, Vogelbach (13), Stewart (9).

Tampa Bay0000000003350
Miami0000000000040

(10 innings)

Eflin, Poche (7), Armstrong (8), Fairbanks (10) and Bethancourt, Pinto; Luzardo, Puk (7), Nardi (7), Scott (8), Robertson (10) and Fortes. W_Armstrong 1-0. L_Robertson 4-6. Sv_Fairbanks (18).

Pittsburgh120000100460
Kansas City000100000141

A.Jackson, Borucki (6), Hatch (7), Holderman (8), Bednar (9) and E.Rodríguez; Zerpa, Snider (6), Clarke (8), Kowar (9) and Fermin. W_A.Jackson 1-1. L_Zerpa 1-3. Sv_Bednar (29). HRs_Pittsburgh, Reynolds (19), Suwinski (22). Kansas City, Witt Jr. (27).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Diego1200001004110
St. Louis0003000025100

Hill, L.García (5), Cosgrove (7), Barlow (7), Hader (9) and Campusano, G.Sánchez; Mikolas, J.King (7), VerHagen (7), Pallante (9) and Knizner. W_Pallante 4-1. L_Hader 0-3. HRs_St. Louis, J.Walker (12), Edman (12).

Milwaukee001000010251
Chicago20000001x332

Woodruff, E.Peguero (7), Payamps (8) and Willi.Contreras; Hendricks, Merryweather (7), Leiter Jr. (8), Alzolay (8) and Amaya, Gomes. W_Alzolay 2-4. L_Payamps 4-4.

Cincinnati0000020204112
San Francisco000001000142

H.Greene, Gibaut (6), F.Cruz (7), Sims (8), Alex.Díaz (9) and Maile; L.Webb, R.Walker (7), Ta.Rogers (7), Ty.Rogers (8), L.Jackson (9) and Bailey. W_H.Greene 3-6. L_L.Webb 9-11. Sv_Alex.Díaz (35). HRs_Cincinnati, Encarnacion-Strand (5).

Atlanta0012040007121
Colorado001001100351

Vines, Tonkin (7), Yates (8), Iglesias (9) and d'Arnaud; Freeland, Justice (6), Bird (8), J.Lawrence (9) and E.Díaz. W_Vines 1-0. L_Freeland 5-14. HRs_Atlanta, Pillar (7), Ozuna (31), Arcia (16). Colorado, Trejo (3).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

