INTERLEAGUE
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|8
|0
|Detroit
|000
|060
|00x
|—
|6
|8
|0
Webb, Szapucki (5), Young (7), Littell (8) and Bart; Manning, Vest (7), Lange (8), Soto (9) and Barnhart. W_Manning 1-1. L_Webb 11-7.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|020
|500
|070
|—
|14
|14
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|6
|3
Wright, Matzek (8), Yates (9) and W.Contreras; Keller, Bañuelos (4), Underwood Jr. (6), Stout (7), Holderman (8), Vieaux (8), Crowe (9) and Heineman. W_Wright 16-5. L_Keller 4-10. HRs_Atlanta, W.Contreras (17), Olson (27). Pittsburgh, Newman (1).
