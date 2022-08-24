INTERLEAGUE

San Francisco000000100180
Detroit00006000x680

Webb, Szapucki (5), Young (7), Littell (8) and Bart; Manning, Vest (7), Lange (8), Soto (9) and Barnhart. W_Manning 1-1. L_Webb 11-7.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta02050007014140
Pittsburgh000000002263

Wright, Matzek (8), Yates (9) and W.Contreras; Keller, Bañuelos (4), Underwood Jr. (6), Stout (7), Holderman (8), Vieaux (8), Crowe (9) and Heineman. W_Wright 16-5. L_Keller 4-10. HRs_Atlanta, W.Contreras (17), Olson (27). Pittsburgh, Newman (1).

