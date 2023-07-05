AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|301
|104
|030
|—
|12
|14
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|021
|—
|3
|4
|1
Pruitt, Waldichuk (4), R.Garcia (8), Moll (9) and Langeliers; Rodriguez, Englert (5), Logue (6) and J.Rogers. W_Waldichuk 2-5. L_Rodriguez 4-5. HRs_Oakland, Noda (9), Langeliers (10), J.Diaz (5).
|Baltimore
|000
|004
|002
|—
|6
|10
|1
|New York
|000
|020
|010
|—
|3
|6
|1
Kremer, Cano (8), Bautista (8) and Rutschman; Vásquez, Ramirez (6), M.King (6), I.Hamilton (9) and Higashioka, Trevino. W_Kremer 9-4. L_Ramirez 0-1. Sv_Bautista (23). HRs_Baltimore, O'Hearn (7). New York, Donaldson (9), Volpe (12).
|Texas
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|9
|1
|Boston
|200
|011
|00x
|—
|4
|10
|0
Jon.Gray, J.King (7) and Heim; Bello, Martin (8), Jansen (9) and C.Wong. W_Bello 6-5. L_Jon.Gray 6-5. Sv_Jansen (18). HRs_Texas, A.García (22).
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|1
|Minnesota
|102
|000
|11x
|—
|5
|5
|0
A.Marsh, A.Garrett (6), Clarke (7), Coleman (8) and Perez; P.López, and Jeffers. W_P.López 5-5. L_A.Marsh 0-2. HRs_Minnesota, Julien (6), Jeffers (4).
INTERLEAGUE
|Colorado
|000
|021
|100
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Houston
|010
|400
|10x
|—
|6
|10
|0
C.Anderson, Bird (5), Koch (6), Johnson (7), Bard (7) and E.Díaz; J.France, Neris (7), B.Abreu (8), Pressly (9) and Y.Diaz. W_J.France 4-3. L_C.Anderson 0-4. Sv_Pressly (19). HRs_Colorado, Cron (7), Grichuk (4). Houston, Y.Diaz (10), Peña (10).
|Philadelphia
|021
|021
|200
|—
|8
|17
|0
|Tampa Bay
|211
|000
|000
|—
|4
|7
|0
T.Walker, G.Soto (8), Hoffman (9) and Realmuto; Littell, Chirinos (3), Diekman (5), R.Stephenson (6), Patiño (7), Poche (9) and F.Mejía. W_T.Walker 10-3. L_Chirinos 4-4. HRs_Philadelphia, T.Turner (9), Castellanos (13). Tampa Bay, Raley (15).
|Atlanta
|401
|000
|102
|—
|8
|19
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|7
|0
Soroka, Tonkin (5), Heller (9) and S.Murphy; Quantrill, Herrin (5), Curry (8), Hentges (9) and B.Naylor. W_Tonkin 5-2. L_Quantrill 2-6. HRs_Atlanta, S.Murphy (15), Riley (16), M.Olson (29).
|Los Angeles
|011
|000
|100
|—
|3
|6
|1
|San Diego
|101
|001
|11x
|—
|5
|5
|1
Sandoval, J.Soriano (6), J.Webb (7), Devenski (8) and Thaiss; Lugo, N.Martinez (7), Cosgrove (8), Hader (9) and G.Sánchez. W_N.Martinez 4-3. L_J.Webb 1-1. Sv_Hader (20). HRs_Los Angeles, Thaiss (5). San Diego, Machado (12).
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|7
|1
|San Francisco
|001
|010
|00x
|—
|2
|8
|0
Milone, Adcock (5), Topa (7), Saucedo (7), Festa (8) and Raleigh; Cobb, Ta.Rogers (7), Ty.Rogers (8), Doval (9) and Bailey. W_Cobb 6-2. L_Milone 0-1. Sv_Doval (25).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|005
|100
|102
|—
|9
|12
|1
|Miami
|411
|002
|002
|—
|10
|13
|0
Liberatore, Hudson (1), Matz (4), Stratton (6), Gallegos (8), J.Hicks (9) and Wills.Contreras; Hoeing, G.Soriano (4), Chargois (5), Okert (6), Brazoban (7), Tan.Scott (8), Puk (9) and Stallings. W_Puk 4-2. L_J.Hicks 1-5. HRs_St. Louis, Gorman (17), J.Walker (7). Miami, Stallings (1).
|Cincinnati
|030
|110
|220
|—
|9
|16
|0
|Washington
|100
|000
|100
|—
|2
|10
|2
Ashcraft, Law (7), A.Young (8), Cruz (9) and T.Stephenson; Jos.Gray, Willingham (6), La Sorsa (7), Weems (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Ashcraft 4-6. L_Jos.Gray 6-7. HRs_Cincinnati, Votto (5), E.De La Cruz (4).
|Chicago
|001
|000
|003
|—
|4
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|001
|002
|000
|—
|3
|9
|2
Steele, Rucker (7), Alzolay (9) and Barnhart, Gomes; Houser, Milner (6), J.Mejía (7), Payamps (8), D.Williams (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_Rucker 2-1. L_D.Williams 4-2. Sv_Alzolay (5). HRs_Milwaukee, Adames (13).
