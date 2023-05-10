AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|020
|000
|100
|—
|3
|8
|0
|New York
|400
|070
|00x
|—
|11
|10
|0
Muller, Garcia (5), Fujinami (5), Lovelady (8) and Pérez; Brito, Cordero (5), García (7) and Higashioka. W_Cordero 2-1. L_Muller 1-3. Sv_García (1). HRs_Oakland, Pérez (2), Peterson (2), Bleday (3). New York, Bader (3), LeMahieu (5), Volpe (4).
|Detroit
|203
|000
|000
|—
|5
|8
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|1
Rodriguez, Foley (8), Shreve (9) and Rogers; Battenfield, De Los Santos (7), Sandlin (8), Morgan (9) and Zunino, Fry. W_Rodriguez 4-2. L_Battenfield 0-4.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|000
|300
|100
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Pittsburgh
|012
|000
|000
|—
|3
|6
|1
Senzatela, Lambert (3), Bard (6), Hand (6), Lawrence (8), Johnson (9) and Wynns; Hill, Moreta (4), Hernandez (6), Stephenson (7), Holderman (8), Bednar (9) and Hedges. W_Hand 2-1. L_Stephenson 0-1. Sv_Johnson (6). HRs_Pittsburgh, Marcano (1), McCutchen (7).
|Los Angeles
|000
|224
|000
|—
|8
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|5
|1
Kershaw, Suero (8) and Barnes; Miley, Rea (6), Payamps (6), Milner (8), Williams (9) and W.Contreras. W_Kershaw 6-2. L_Miley 3-2. HRs_Los Angeles, F.Freeman (6), W.Smith (6), Vargas (4). Milwaukee, W.Contreras (3).
