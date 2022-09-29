AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay0100000000160
Cleveland0010000001251

(10 innings)

Glasnow, Cleavinger (4), Faucher (5), Raley (6), Poche (7), Adam (8), Fairbanks (9), Guerra (10) and Bethancourt; McKenzie, Hentges (7), Morgan (7), Clase (9), Karinchak (10) and Maile. W_Karinchak 2-0. L_Guerra 2-1. HRs_Cleveland, Arias (1).

Kansas City1000000001101
Detroit20000000x260

Lynch, A.Garrett (7), Ca.Hernández (8) and Melendez; Vest, Norris (2), G.Hill (4), Cisnero (6), Chafin (6), Lange (8), Soto (9) and Haase. W_Norris 1-4. L_Lynch 4-12. Sv_Soto (29). HRs_Kansas City, Melendez (18). Detroit, M.Cabrera (5).

New York3000003028110
Toronto000003000342

Cole, Britton (7), Effross (7), Schmidt (8), A.Chapman (9) and Higashioka; White, Richards (4), Mayza (7), Y.García (7), Cimber (8), Kikuchi (9) and D.Jansen. W_Cole 13-7. L_Mayza 8-1. HRs_New York, Judge (61). Toronto, D.Jansen (14).

Baltimore000000010170
Boston10100100x370

Kremer, Akin (6) and Chirinos; R.Hill, Brasier (7), Ort (8), Barnes (9) and McGuire. W_R.Hill 8-7. L_Kremer 8-6. Sv_Barnes (6). HRs_Baltimore, Chirinos (4). Boston, Almonte (1), Verdugo (11).

Chicago020010100490
Minnesota03020111x8120

Cueto, Diekman (6), J.Kelly (7), Ruiz (8) and Grandal; Winder, Thielbar (5), Fulmer (7), Moran (8), J.López (9) and Jeffers, G.Sánchez. W_Thielbar 4-2. L_Cueto 7-10.

Texas100000000150
Seattle20100000x350

M.Pérez, J.Barlow (8) and Heim; Kirby, E.Swanson (7), A.Muñoz (8), Sewald (9) and Casali. W_Kirby 8-4. L_M.Pérez 12-7. Sv_Sewald (20).

INTERLEAGUE

Arizona2000000003590
Houston0000200000271

(10 innings)

Gallen, Ginkel (8), Moronta (9), Melancon (10) and C.Kelly; Verlander, Montero (8), Pressly (9), W.Smith (10), B.Abreu (10) and Maldonado. W_Moronta 2-1. L_W.Smith 0-3. Sv_Melancon (18). HRs_Houston, McCormick (14).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati0000000030370
Pittsburgh1200000001491

(10 innings)

Cessa, Sanmartin (7), F.Cruz (8), Alex.Díaz (9) and Robinson, Romine; Wilson, De Jong (9), Ramirez (10) and Godoy. W_Ramirez 3-1. L_Alex.Díaz 6-3. HRs_Cincinnati, K.Farmer (14), Fraley (11).

Atlanta0100000100262
Washington1010000001351

(10 innings)

Odorizzi, Chavez (4), Lee (6), Iglesias (7), Minter (8), K.Jansen (9), Stephens (10) and d'Arnaud; Jos.Gray, Harvey (7), Edwards Jr. (8), Finnegan (9) and Adams. W_Finnegan 6-4. L_Stephens 3-3. HRs_Atlanta, Olson (30).

Miami0002011000470
New York0000002201570

(10 innings)

Luzardo, Brazoban (7), Scott (8), Bleier (8), Nardi (9), Brigham (9), Floro (10) and Stallings; T.Walker, Lugo (6), Ottavino (8), E.Díaz (9), D.Smith (10) and Nido, McCann. W_D.Smith 3-3. L_Floro 1-3. HRs_Miami, De La Cruz (12). New York, Escobar (20).

Philadelphia0010001002111
Chicago00004000x460

Nola, Nelson (7), Bellatti (8) and Realmuto; Wesneski, Leiter Jr. (6), Alzolay (7), Hughes (8), Rodríguez (9) and Gomes. W_Wesneski 3-1. L_Nola 10-13. Sv_Rodríguez (4). HRs_Chicago, Morel (16).

St. Louis000000100180
Milwaukee00100103x591

Quintana, Stratton (6), Matz (6), Woodford (7), Romero (8), Gallegos (8) and Knizner; Woodruff, Bush (7), Williams (7), Boxberger (9) and Caratini. W_Woodruff 13-4. L_Quintana 6-7. HRs_St. Louis, Knizner (4).

