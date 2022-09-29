AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|000
|0
|—
|1
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|000
|1
|—
|2
|5
|1
(10 innings)
Glasnow, Cleavinger (4), Faucher (5), Raley (6), Poche (7), Adam (8), Fairbanks (9), Guerra (10) and Bethancourt; McKenzie, Hentges (7), Morgan (7), Clase (9), Karinchak (10) and Maile. W_Karinchak 2-0. L_Guerra 2-1. HRs_Cleveland, Arias (1).
|Kansas City
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|10
|1
|Detroit
|200
|000
|00x
|—
|2
|6
|0
Lynch, A.Garrett (7), Ca.Hernández (8) and Melendez; Vest, Norris (2), G.Hill (4), Cisnero (6), Chafin (6), Lange (8), Soto (9) and Haase. W_Norris 1-4. L_Lynch 4-12. Sv_Soto (29). HRs_Kansas City, Melendez (18). Detroit, M.Cabrera (5).
|New York
|300
|000
|302
|—
|8
|11
|0
|Toronto
|000
|003
|000
|—
|3
|4
|2
Cole, Britton (7), Effross (7), Schmidt (8), A.Chapman (9) and Higashioka; White, Richards (4), Mayza (7), Y.García (7), Cimber (8), Kikuchi (9) and D.Jansen. W_Cole 13-7. L_Mayza 8-1. HRs_New York, Judge (61). Toronto, D.Jansen (14).
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|7
|0
|Boston
|101
|001
|00x
|—
|3
|7
|0
Kremer, Akin (6) and Chirinos; R.Hill, Brasier (7), Ort (8), Barnes (9) and McGuire. W_R.Hill 8-7. L_Kremer 8-6. Sv_Barnes (6). HRs_Baltimore, Chirinos (4). Boston, Almonte (1), Verdugo (11).
|Chicago
|020
|010
|100
|—
|4
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|030
|201
|11x
|—
|8
|12
|0
Cueto, Diekman (6), J.Kelly (7), Ruiz (8) and Grandal; Winder, Thielbar (5), Fulmer (7), Moran (8), J.López (9) and Jeffers, G.Sánchez. W_Thielbar 4-2. L_Cueto 7-10.
|Texas
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Seattle
|201
|000
|00x
|—
|3
|5
|0
M.Pérez, J.Barlow (8) and Heim; Kirby, E.Swanson (7), A.Muñoz (8), Sewald (9) and Casali. W_Kirby 8-4. L_M.Pérez 12-7. Sv_Sewald (20).
INTERLEAGUE
|Arizona
|200
|000
|000
|3
|—
|5
|9
|0
|Houston
|000
|020
|000
|0
|—
|2
|7
|1
(10 innings)
Gallen, Ginkel (8), Moronta (9), Melancon (10) and C.Kelly; Verlander, Montero (8), Pressly (9), W.Smith (10), B.Abreu (10) and Maldonado. W_Moronta 2-1. L_W.Smith 0-3. Sv_Melancon (18). HRs_Houston, McCormick (14).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|003
|0
|—
|3
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|120
|000
|000
|1
|—
|4
|9
|1
(10 innings)
Cessa, Sanmartin (7), F.Cruz (8), Alex.Díaz (9) and Robinson, Romine; Wilson, De Jong (9), Ramirez (10) and Godoy. W_Ramirez 3-1. L_Alex.Díaz 6-3. HRs_Cincinnati, K.Farmer (14), Fraley (11).
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|010
|0
|—
|2
|6
|2
|Washington
|101
|000
|000
|1
|—
|3
|5
|1
(10 innings)
Odorizzi, Chavez (4), Lee (6), Iglesias (7), Minter (8), K.Jansen (9), Stephens (10) and d'Arnaud; Jos.Gray, Harvey (7), Edwards Jr. (8), Finnegan (9) and Adams. W_Finnegan 6-4. L_Stephens 3-3. HRs_Atlanta, Olson (30).
|Miami
|000
|201
|100
|0
|—
|4
|7
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|220
|1
|—
|5
|7
|0
(10 innings)
Luzardo, Brazoban (7), Scott (8), Bleier (8), Nardi (9), Brigham (9), Floro (10) and Stallings; T.Walker, Lugo (6), Ottavino (8), E.Díaz (9), D.Smith (10) and Nido, McCann. W_D.Smith 3-3. L_Floro 1-3. HRs_Miami, De La Cruz (12). New York, Escobar (20).
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|100
|—
|2
|11
|1
|Chicago
|000
|040
|00x
|—
|4
|6
|0
Nola, Nelson (7), Bellatti (8) and Realmuto; Wesneski, Leiter Jr. (6), Alzolay (7), Hughes (8), Rodríguez (9) and Gomes. W_Wesneski 3-1. L_Nola 10-13. Sv_Rodríguez (4). HRs_Chicago, Morel (16).
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|8
|0
|Milwaukee
|001
|001
|03x
|—
|5
|9
|1
Quintana, Stratton (6), Matz (6), Woodford (7), Romero (8), Gallegos (8) and Knizner; Woodruff, Bush (7), Williams (7), Boxberger (9) and Caratini. W_Woodruff 13-4. L_Quintana 6-7. HRs_St. Louis, Knizner (4).
