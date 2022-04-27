AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas City000002100341
Chicago01110031x790

Greinke, Snider (7), Barlow (7), Brentz (8) and Perez; Cease, Ruiz (7), Sousa (7), Graveman (8) and McGuire. W_Sousa 1-0. L_Snider 2-1. Sv_Graveman (1). HRs_Chicago, Burger (2), Vaughn (4).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

New York0400001005111
St. Louis10250110x10150

Carrasco, Reid-Foley (4), Shreve (6), Y.López (7) and Nido; Matz, Woodford (5), Cabrera (7), Helsley (9) and Molina. W_Woodford 1-0. L_Carrasco 1-1.

