AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|000
|002
|100
|—
|3
|4
|1
|Chicago
|011
|100
|31x
|—
|7
|9
|0
Greinke, Snider (7), Barlow (7), Brentz (8) and Perez; Cease, Ruiz (7), Sousa (7), Graveman (8) and McGuire. W_Sousa 1-0. L_Snider 2-1. Sv_Graveman (1). HRs_Chicago, Burger (2), Vaughn (4).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|040
|000
|100
|—
|5
|11
|1
|St. Louis
|102
|501
|10x
|—
|10
|15
|0
Carrasco, Reid-Foley (4), Shreve (6), Y.López (7) and Nido; Matz, Woodford (5), Cabrera (7), Helsley (9) and Molina. W_Woodford 1-0. L_Carrasco 1-1.
