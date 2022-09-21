AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston1000000315100
Tampa Bay000001100270

McCullers Jr., Montero (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado; Kluber, Raley (8), Knight (9) and Pinto. W_McCullers Jr. 4-1. L_Raley 1-2. Sv_Pressly (30). HRs_Houston, Tucker (29), Maldonado (14). Tampa Bay, Paredes (20).

Detroit000000100131
Baltimore00300203x890

Manning, Norris (6), Foley (8) and Barnhart; Lyles, and Chirinos. W_Lyles 11-11. L_Manning 2-3. HRs_Detroit, Carpenter (6). Baltimore, Stowers (2).

Los Angeles200000000252
Texas11100013x7100

Davidson, Barría (6), Zastryzny (8), Weiss (8) and Thaiss; Dunning, Burke (6), Moore (8), Leclerc (9) and Huff. W_Dunning 4-8. L_Davidson 2-7. HRs_Los Angeles, Ward (19). Texas, J.Smith (2).

Cleveland2031002008110
Chicago000100100272

McKenzie, Karinchak (9) and Hedges; Lynn, Ruiz (7), Banks (8) and Grandal. W_McKenzie 11-11. L_Lynn 7-6. HRs_Cleveland, Kwan (5), Naylor (19). Chicago, Moncada (11).

Minnesota010100000260
Kansas City20100020x5102

Ober, Sanchez (6) and León, C.Hamilton; Lynch, Snider (5), Misiewicz (6), Coleman (7), Garrett (8), Barlow (9) and Perez. W_Misiewicz 1-1. L_Ober 1-3. Sv_Barlow (23). HRs_Kansas City, Melendez (17).

INTERLEAGUE

Boston000100000161
Cincinnati00103001x580

Seabold, Bazardo (6), Danish (7), German (8) and McGuire; C.Anderson, F.Cruz (6), Sanmartin (7), Law (8), Alex.Díaz (9) and Robinson. W_C.Anderson 2-3. L_Seabold 0-3. Sv_Alex.Díaz (8). HRs_Cincinnati, Solano (4).

Toronto0000000300372
Philadelphia00000003014121

(10 innings)

Gausman, Mayza (7), Y.García (8), Romano (8), Cimber (10) and Kirk, Moreno; Wheeler, Syndergaard (5), Alvarado (7), Domínguez (8), Nelson (8), Robertson (9), Bellatti (10) and Realmuto. W_Bellatti 4-3. L_Cimber 10-6. HRs_Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (30). Philadelphia, Realmuto (21).

Pittsburgh000101000240
New York40002008x14110

R.Contreras, De Jong (5), Yajure (7), Stout (8) and Delay; Severino, Luetge (6), Marinaccio (8), Weissert (9) and Trevino. W_Severino 6-3. L_R.Contreras 5-5. HRs_New York, O.Cabrera (3), Torres (23).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington000010200362
Atlanta1100000002102

Espino, Harvey (5), Machado (6), Edwards Jr. (7), Finnegan (9) and Barrera; Elder, Matzek (6), Chavez (7), Lee (8), Stephens (9) and W.Contreras. W_Machado 2-0. L_Chavez 4-2. Sv_Finnegan (11). HRs_Washington, Meneses (10).

New York000000000040
Milwaukee00000150x670

Walker, D.Peterson (7), D.Smith (7), Ty.Megill (8) and Nido; Houser, Milner (5), Gott (6), Boxberger (7), Suter (8), Cousins (9) and Caratini. W_Gott 3-2. L_Walker 12-5. HRs_Milwaukee, Adames (31), Brosseau (6).

Chicago000000130440
Miami000030000362

Stroman, K.Thompson (7) and Gomes; Luzardo, Brigham (7), Okert (8), Floro (8), Scott (9) and Fortes. W_K.Thompson 10-5. L_Okert 5-5. HRs_Chicago, Wisdom (23). Miami, Fortes (8), L.Díaz (4).

