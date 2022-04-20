AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago000001000154
Cleveland19000001x11110

Keuchel, Banks (2), Foster (6), A.Severino (7) and Grandal; Bieber, Shaw (7), De Los Santos (8), Hentges (9) and Hedges. W_Bieber 1-0. L_Keuchel 1-1. HRs_Cleveland, Ramírez (4).

Chicago000010000131
Cleveland10010000x260

Lambert, R.López (4), Sousa (6), Crick (6), Bummer (7), Ruiz (8) and McGuire; McKenzie, Gose (5), Sandlin (7), Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Lavastida, Hedges. W_Gose 1-0. L_Lambert 0-2. Sv_Clase (1).

Baltimore000010000150
Oakland000000000071

Lyles, Fry (6), Tate (7), Baker (8), J.López (8) and Chirinos, Bemboom; Jefferies, Puk (7), Lemoine (8), Kolarek (9) and Bethancourt. W_Lyles 1-1. L_Jefferies 1-2. Sv_J.López (2).

New York002001110560
Detroit0100020003111

L.Severino, Green (6), Loáisiga (7), Holmes (8), Chapman (9) and Higashioka; Rodriguez, Hutchison (7), Fulmer (7), J.Jiménez (8), Foley (9) and Barnhart. W_Green 1-1. L_Hutchison 0-1. Sv_Chapman (3). HRs_New York, Rizzo (4).

Los Angeles600000000660
Houston000000000011

Ohtani, Tepera (7), R.Iglesias (9) and Stassi; Odorizzi, B.Taylor (1), Javier (3), Maton (6), Montero (8), Stanek (9) and J.Castro. W_Ohtani 1-2. L_Odorizzi 0-2.

INTERLEAGUE

Tampa Bay410030891
Chicago00200x243

Rasmussen, Beeks (4) and Mejía; Stroman, Norris (5) and Gomes. W_Beeks 1-0. L_Stroman 0-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Mejía (2).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh000000020250
Milwaukee01000030x480

Keller, Banda (6), Yajure (7), Fletcher (8), Stratton (8) and Knapp, R.Pérez; Woodruff, Boxberger (7), Suter (8), Williams (8), Hader (9) and Narváez. W_Woodruff 2-1. L_Keller 0-3. Sv_Hader (6). HRs_Milwaukee, Tellez (3), Hiura (1).

Atlanta000000001130
Los Angeles20001110x580

Morton, McHugh (6), Thornburg (7), Smith (8) and Piña; Gonsolin, Graterol (7), White (8) and Smith. W_Gonsolin 1-0. L_Morton 1-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Freeman (2), Ríos (1).

Philadelphia0003015009120
Colorado2000202006120

Eflin, Hand (6), Familia (7), Alvarado (8), Knebel (9) and Realmuto; Márquez, Chacín (7), Gilbreath (7), Stephenson (8), Estévez (9) and Nuñez, E.Díaz. W_Hand 1-0. L_Chacín 2-1. Sv_Knebel (2). HRs_Philadelphia, Castellanos (3), Bohm (1), Schwarber (4), Camargo (1).

Cincinnati000000000050
San Diego00021012x660

V.Gutierrez, J.Wilson (5), Diaz (6), B.Farmer (7), Strickland (8) and A.Garcia, Kolozsvary; Gore, S.Wilson (6), Johnson (7), Lu.García (8), Lamet (9) and Alfaro. W_Gore 1-0. L_V.Gutierrez 0-3. HRs_San Diego, Profar (4), Kim (1).

St. Louis000000002251
Miami000000000051

Mikolas, Pallante (6), G.Cabrera (8), Gallegos (9) and Molina; Alcantara, Bender (9) and Stallings. W_G.Cabrera 1-0. L_Bender 0-2. Sv_Gallegos (3). HRs_St. Louis, Arenado (5).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you