AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|5
|4
|Cleveland
|190
|000
|01x
|—
|11
|11
|0
Keuchel, Banks (2), Foster (6), A.Severino (7) and Grandal; Bieber, Shaw (7), De Los Santos (8), Hentges (9) and Hedges. W_Bieber 1-0. L_Keuchel 1-1. HRs_Cleveland, Ramírez (4).
|Chicago
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|3
|1
|Cleveland
|100
|100
|00x
|—
|2
|6
|0
Lambert, R.López (4), Sousa (6), Crick (6), Bummer (7), Ruiz (8) and McGuire; McKenzie, Gose (5), Sandlin (7), Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Lavastida, Hedges. W_Gose 1-0. L_Lambert 0-2. Sv_Clase (1).
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|7
|1
Lyles, Fry (6), Tate (7), Baker (8), J.López (8) and Chirinos, Bemboom; Jefferies, Puk (7), Lemoine (8), Kolarek (9) and Bethancourt. W_Lyles 1-1. L_Jefferies 1-2. Sv_J.López (2).
|New York
|002
|001
|110
|—
|5
|6
|0
|Detroit
|010
|002
|000
|—
|3
|11
|1
L.Severino, Green (6), Loáisiga (7), Holmes (8), Chapman (9) and Higashioka; Rodriguez, Hutchison (7), Fulmer (7), J.Jiménez (8), Foley (9) and Barnhart. W_Green 1-1. L_Hutchison 0-1. Sv_Chapman (3). HRs_New York, Rizzo (4).
|Los Angeles
|600
|000
|000
|—
|6
|6
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|1
|1
Ohtani, Tepera (7), R.Iglesias (9) and Stassi; Odorizzi, B.Taylor (1), Javier (3), Maton (6), Montero (8), Stanek (9) and J.Castro. W_Ohtani 1-2. L_Odorizzi 0-2.
INTERLEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|410
|030
|—
|8
|9
|1
|Chicago
|002
|00x
|—
|2
|4
|3
Rasmussen, Beeks (4) and Mejía; Stroman, Norris (5) and Gomes. W_Beeks 1-0. L_Stroman 0-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Mejía (2).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|5
|0
|Milwaukee
|010
|000
|30x
|—
|4
|8
|0
Keller, Banda (6), Yajure (7), Fletcher (8), Stratton (8) and Knapp, R.Pérez; Woodruff, Boxberger (7), Suter (8), Williams (8), Hader (9) and Narváez. W_Woodruff 2-1. L_Keller 0-3. Sv_Hader (6). HRs_Milwaukee, Tellez (3), Hiura (1).
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|3
|0
|Los Angeles
|200
|011
|10x
|—
|5
|8
|0
Morton, McHugh (6), Thornburg (7), Smith (8) and Piña; Gonsolin, Graterol (7), White (8) and Smith. W_Gonsolin 1-0. L_Morton 1-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Freeman (2), Ríos (1).
|Philadelphia
|000
|301
|500
|—
|9
|12
|0
|Colorado
|200
|020
|200
|—
|6
|12
|0
Eflin, Hand (6), Familia (7), Alvarado (8), Knebel (9) and Realmuto; Márquez, Chacín (7), Gilbreath (7), Stephenson (8), Estévez (9) and Nuñez, E.Díaz. W_Hand 1-0. L_Chacín 2-1. Sv_Knebel (2). HRs_Philadelphia, Castellanos (3), Bohm (1), Schwarber (4), Camargo (1).
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
|San Diego
|000
|210
|12x
|—
|6
|6
|0
V.Gutierrez, J.Wilson (5), Diaz (6), B.Farmer (7), Strickland (8) and A.Garcia, Kolozsvary; Gore, S.Wilson (6), Johnson (7), Lu.García (8), Lamet (9) and Alfaro. W_Gore 1-0. L_V.Gutierrez 0-3. HRs_San Diego, Profar (4), Kim (1).
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|5
|1
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|1
Mikolas, Pallante (6), G.Cabrera (8), Gallegos (9) and Molina; Alcantara, Bender (9) and Stallings. W_G.Cabrera 1-0. L_Bender 0-2. Sv_Gallegos (3). HRs_St. Louis, Arenado (5).
