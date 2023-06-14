INTERLEAGUE
|Atlanta
|002
|500
|120
|—
|10
|11
|0
|Detroit
|130
|010
|011
|—
|7
|15
|2
Strider, Chavez (6), Yates (6), Minter (7), N.Anderson (8), Iglesias (9) and d'Arnaud; R.Olson, Holton (4), White (6), Bristo (8) and Haase. W_Strider 7-2. L_R.Olson 0-2. HRs_Atlanta, Acuña Jr. (14), Harris II (5). Detroit, Torkelson (7), M.Cabrera (1), Haase (3).
|Milwaukee
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
|6
|1
|Minnesota
|004
|000
|00x
|—
|4
|5
|0
Rea, Milner (6), Wilson (7), T.Miller (8) and Willi.Contreras; Ober, Stewart (7), Duran (8), Jax (9) and Vázquez. W_Ober 4-3. L_Rea 3-4. Sv_Jax (1). HRs_Milwaukee, B.Anderson (9), Urías (1).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|200
|000
|102
|3
|—
|8
|11
|0
|St. Louis
|041
|000
|000
|0
|—
|5
|9
|0
(10 innings)
DeSclafani, Junis (4), Ta.Rogers (7), R.Walker (8), Ty.Rogers (9), Doval (10) and Bailey; Montgomery, Hicks (7), Gallegos (9), Matz (10) and Knizner. W_Ty.Rogers 1-4. L_Matz 0-7. Sv_Doval (18). HRs_San Francisco, Yastrzemski (8). St. Louis, Edman (7).
