AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago001500000640
Cleveland000000000041

Kopech, R.López (8), Lambert (9) and Zavala; Quantrill, Morgan (5), Sandlin (7), Hentges (8), Karinchak (9) and Gallagher, Fry. W_Kopech 3-4. L_Quantrill 2-3.

INTERLEAGUE

Texas300000000381
Pittsburgh020000000282

Pérez, Leclerc (8), W.Smith (8) and Heim; Oviedo, Stephenson (6), Zastryzny (7), Moreta (7), Holderman (9) and Delay. W_Pérez 6-1. L_Oviedo 3-4. Sv_W.Smith (9). HRs_Texas, Semien (8).

San Francisco0100000001103
Minnesota12210100x772

DeSclafani, Walker (6), Ta.Rogers (8) and Sabol; Ryan, Stewart (6), Moran (6), De León (8), J.Duran (9) and Jeffers. W_Ryan 7-1. L_DeSclafani 3-4. HRs_Minnesota, Julien (3), Jeffers (2).

Houston000000000040
Milwaukee20000020x451

Bielak, B.Abreu (7) and Maldonado; Houser, Payamps (6), Wilson (7), Cousins (8), Milner (9) and W.Contreras. W_Houser 1-0. L_Bielak 1-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Adames (9), O.Miller (4), B.Anderson (8).

