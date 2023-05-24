AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|001
|500
|000
|—
|6
|4
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|1
Kopech, R.López (8), Lambert (9) and Zavala; Quantrill, Morgan (5), Sandlin (7), Hentges (8), Karinchak (9) and Gallagher, Fry. W_Kopech 3-4. L_Quantrill 2-3.
INTERLEAGUE
|Texas
|300
|000
|000
|—
|3
|8
|1
|Pittsburgh
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
|8
|2
Pérez, Leclerc (8), W.Smith (8) and Heim; Oviedo, Stephenson (6), Zastryzny (7), Moreta (7), Holderman (9) and Delay. W_Pérez 6-1. L_Oviedo 3-4. Sv_W.Smith (9). HRs_Texas, Semien (8).
|San Francisco
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|10
|3
|Minnesota
|122
|101
|00x
|—
|7
|7
|2
DeSclafani, Walker (6), Ta.Rogers (8) and Sabol; Ryan, Stewart (6), Moran (6), De León (8), J.Duran (9) and Jeffers. W_Ryan 7-1. L_DeSclafani 3-4. HRs_Minnesota, Julien (3), Jeffers (2).
|Houston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
|Milwaukee
|200
|000
|20x
|—
|4
|5
|1
Bielak, B.Abreu (7) and Maldonado; Houser, Payamps (6), Wilson (7), Cousins (8), Milner (9) and W.Contreras. W_Houser 1-0. L_Bielak 1-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Adames (9), O.Miller (4), B.Anderson (8).
