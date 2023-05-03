INTERLEAGUE
|New York
|020
|030
|000
|—
|5
|10
|0
|Detroit
|301
|000
|02x
|—
|6
|7
|2
Lucchesi, Yacabonis (5), Ottavino (8) and Nido; Wentz, Vest (7), T.Alexander (8), Lange (9) and J.Rogers. W_T.Alexander 1-0. L_Ottavino 0-2. Sv_Lange (4). HRs_New York, Pham (3), Canha (3), Lindor (5). Detroit, Haase (1), Báez (1).
|San Francisco
|000
|002
|101
|—
|4
|7
|2
|Houston
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|5
|0
Webb, S.Alexander (8), Doval (9) and Bart; Valdez, P.Maton (7), Martinez (8), B.Abreu (9) and Maldonado. W_Webb 2-5. L_Valdez 2-4. Sv_Doval (5). HRs_San Francisco, Flores (5). Houston, Bregman (4).
