AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|300
|000
|000
|—
|3
|9
|0
|New York
|203
|000
|00x
|—
|5
|6
|2
Irvin, Oller (8) and Vogt; Taillon, Luetge (6), M.Castro (8), Holmes (9) and Higashioka. W_Taillon 9-1. L_Irvin 2-6. Sv_Holmes (14). HRs_New York, Judge (29), Stanton (19).
|Texas
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Kansas City
|100
|010
|00x
|—
|2
|7
|0
Dunning, M.Moore (7) and Viloria, Heim; Greinke, A.Garrett (7), Clarke (8), S.Barlow (9) and Melendez. W_Greinke 2-4. L_Dunning 1-6. Sv_S.Barlow (10). HRs_Texas, Taveras (1). Kansas City, Isbel (2).
|Baltimore
|000
|120
|000
|—
|3
|8
|3
|Seattle
|030
|600
|00x
|—
|9
|11
|0
Voth, Vespi (4), Baker (4), Tate (7), López (8) and Rutschman; Flexen, E.Swanson (7), Giles (8), Murfee (9) and Raleigh. W_Flexen 4-8. L_Voth 0-1. HRs_Seattle, Ju.Rodríguez (12).
INTERLEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|010
|020
|011
|—
|5
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|210
|000
|—
|3
|7
|1
Lauer, Gustave (5), Milner (6), Boxberger (7), D.Williams (8), Hader (9) and Caratini; Beeks, Thompson (3), Armstrong (5), B.Raley (6), Faucher (8), Garza Jr. (9) and Mejía. W_Boxberger 2-1. L_Faucher 1-2. Sv_Hader (24). HRs_Milwaukee, Tellez (15), Urías (8), J.Peterson (7).
|Houston
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|7
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|0
Verlander, Pressly (9) and J.Castro; T.Walker, E.Díaz (8), Dr.Smith (9) and Nido. W_Verlander 10-3. L_Dr.Smith 1-2. Sv_Pressly (16). HRs_Houston, J.Castro (1).
|Detroit
|000
|102
|000
|—
|3
|9
|0
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|100
|—
|2
|7
|1
R.García, Chafin (6), Lange (7), Fulmer (7), G.Soto (9) and Haase; Wood, Ty.Rogers (6), Y.Marte (8) and Casali, Wynns. W_R.García 3-2. L_Wood 5-7. Sv_G.Soto (15). HRs_Detroit, Haase (5). San Francisco, Longoria (8).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|200
|111
|300
|—
|8
|9
|0
|Washington
|210
|030
|100
|—
|7
|16
|1
M.Keller, Vieaux (5), De Jong (5), Beede (7), De Los Santos (9) and Perez; Espino, Cishek (5), Edwards Jr. (6), Finnegan (7), Clay (8), A.Machado (8) and Ruiz. W_De Jong 3-0. L_Edwards Jr. 2-2. Sv_De Los Santos (1). HRs_Pittsburgh, Reynolds (15), Vogelbach (10). Washington, Hernandez (5).
|San Diego
|000
|011
|101
|—
|4
|9
|1
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|1
Clevinger, N.Martinez (7) and Au.Nola; Bumgarner, K.Nelson (6), Ramirez (7), Mantiply (8), I.Kennedy (9) and J.Herrera, Varsho. W_Clevinger 2-0. L_Bumgarner 3-8. Sv_N.Martinez (2).
|Atlanta
|000
|200
|200
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
Wright, Chavez (8), W.Smith (9) and W.Contreras; R.Suárez, Alvarado (7), Familia (8), Appel (9) and Realmuto. W_Wright 9-4. L_R.Suárez 6-5. Sv_W.Smith (3). HRs_Atlanta, Duvall (9). Philadelphia, Hoskins (14).
