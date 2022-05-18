AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|301
|000
|11x
|—
|6
|11
|0
Rodriguez, R.García (1), J.Barnes (4), Vest (5), Lange (6), Fulmer (7), Wi.Peralta (8) and Barnhart; Rasmussen, Wisler (6), Poche (8), Feyereisen (9) and Mejía. W_Rasmussen 4-1. L_Rodriguez 1-3. HRs_Detroit, Torkelson (4). Tampa Bay, Paredes (2).
|Minnesota
|301
|205
|003
|—
|14
|14
|1
|Oakland
|101
|000
|110
|—
|4
|12
|1
S.Gray, Cano (7), Stashak (8), Duran (9) and Jeffers; Jefferies, Grimm (5), Snead (6), Trivino (6), Kolarek (7), Pinder (9) and Bethancourt. W_S.Gray 1-1. L_Jefferies 1-7.
|Houston
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|2
|2
|Boston
|201
|200
|00x
|—
|5
|5
|0
Garcia, Abreu (5), Stanek (7), Montero (8) and Maldonado; Pivetta, and Vázquez. W_Pivetta 2-4. L_Garcia 3-2. HRs_Houston, Altuve (8). Boston, Bogaerts (4).
|New York
|300
|000
|000
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|7
|1
Cole, Holmes (8) and Trevino; Lyles, Bautista (8), Pérez (8), J.López (9) and Bemboom. W_Cole 4-0. L_Lyles 2-4. Sv_Holmes (3).
|Seattle
|100
|010
|201
|—
|5
|10
|0
|Toronto
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|7
|0
Gonzales, Muñoz (7), Sewald (8), Castillo (9) and Raleigh; Gausman, Richards (6), Borucki (7), Stripling (8) and D.Jansen. W_Gonzales 2-4. L_Gausman 3-3. HRs_Seattle, Raleigh (3), France (6), Toro (5).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|004
|000
|000
|11
|—
|6
|10
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|201
|001
|12
|—
|7
|10
|1
(11 innings)
Fried, Strider (7), W.Smith (8), K.Jansen (9), O'Day (10), Chavez (10) and d'Arnaud; Burnes, Gott (7), L.Perdomo (8), Williams (9), Milner (10), Kelley (11) and Caratini. W_Kelley 1-0. L_Chavez 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Riley (8), Ozuna (7). Milwaukee, Hiura (3).
|San Francisco
|020
|100
|000
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Colorado
|200
|000
|03x
|—
|5
|8
|0
L.Webb, Álvarez (8), Llovera (8) and Bart; Freeland, Stephenson (7), Kinley (8), Bard (9) and Serven, E.Díaz. W_Kinley 1-0. L_Álvarez 1-1. Sv_Bard (10). HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (6), Cron (10).
|Arizona
|011
|000
|100
|—
|3
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|400
|00x
|—
|5
|9
|0
Davies, Mantiply (5), Kennedy (6), N.Ramirez (7), Melancon (8) and Varsho; Buehler, Bruihl (6), Graterol (7), Price (7), Hudson (9) and W.Smith. W_Buehler 5-1. L_Davies 2-2. Sv_Hudson (2). HRs_Los Angeles, J.Turner (4).
|Washington
|120
|000
|010
|1
|—
|5
|9
|0
|Miami
|101
|010
|001
|0
|—
|4
|7
|0
(10 innings)
J.Gray, Edwards Jr. (7), Finnegan (8), Rainey (9), Arano (10) and Ruiz; P.López, Nance (4), Floro (6), Scott (7), Bender (8), Sulser (8), Castano (9) and Stallings. W_Rainey 1-1. L_Castano 0-1. Sv_Arano (1). HRs_Miami, Chisholm Jr. (7).
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
|Philadelphia
|101
|100
|00x
|—
|3
|5
|1
Snell, Stammen (4), N.Martinez (5) and Alfaro; Wheeler, Alvarado (8), Knebel (9) and Realmuto. W_Wheeler 2-3. L_Snell 0-1. Sv_Knebel (8). HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (7).
