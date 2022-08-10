AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|003
|000
|101
|—
|5
|6
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|300
|100
|—
|4
|7
|1
(12 innings)
Toussaint, Loup (6), Wantz (7), Chavez (7), Tepera (9), Barria (10) and Stassi; Sears, Moll (6), Acevedo (6), Puk (8), Jackson (9), Jiménez (10), Pruitt (12) and Vogt. W_Barria 2-2. L_Pruitt 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Rengifo (7).
|New York
|000
|000
|300
|—
|3
|4
|0
|Seattle
|000
|001
|30x
|—
|4
|5
|0
Cortes, Abreu (7), W.Peralta (8) and Higashioka; Ray, Murfee (7), D.Castillo (8), Sewald (9) and Torrens, Raleigh. W_Murfee 3-0. L_Abreu 2-2. Sv_Sewald (15). HRs_New York, Higashioka (7), Judge (45). Seattle, Haggerty (4), Santana (11).
INTERLEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|001
|010
|100
|0
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Milwaukee
|200
|000
|001
|1
|—
|4
|7
|0
(10 innings)
Springs, Adam (6), Fairbanks (7), B.Raley (8), Poche (9), R.Thompson (10) and Mejía; Woodruff, Boxberger (8), Milner (8), Gott (9), D.Williams (10) and Caratini. W_D.Williams 3-2. L_R.Thompson 3-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Chang (3), Arozarena (13). Milwaukee, Tellez (23).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|6
|1
|New York
|231
|013
|00x
|—
|10
|13
|1
Zeuch, Sanmartin (5), Gibaut (6), Detwiler (7), Strickland (8) and Papierski; Walker, Lugo (7), T.Williams (8), Medina (9) and McCann. W_Walker 10-3. L_Zeuch 0-1. HRs_New York, Naquin (10).
|Washington
|001
|001
|000
|—
|2
|9
|1
|Chicago
|000
|000
|40x
|—
|4
|9
|0
Gray, Cishek (7), Edwards Jr. (7), Arano (8) and Barrera; Steele, Rucker (7), Hughes (8), Wick (8) and Gomes, Higgins. W_Rucker 1-1. L_Cishek 1-3. Sv_Wick (6). HRs_Washington, Meneses (4). Chicago, Hoerner (7).
|San Francisco
|013
|003
|000
|—
|7
|11
|1
|San Diego
|006
|007
|00x
|—
|13
|16
|2
Junis, Young (3), Y.Marte (5), J.García (6) and Wynns; Manaea, Crismatt (6), R.Suarez (6), Morejon (8), Scott (9) and Nola. W_R.Suarez 3-1. L_Y.Marte 0-1. HRs_San Francisco, J.Davis (7). San Diego, Drury (22), Nola (3).
