AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas City000000000061
Minnesota21010000x470

Lynch, Payamps (7) and Melendez; Mahle, Pagán (3), Jax (5), Duran (7), Fulmer (8), Megill (9) and G.Sánchez. W_Pagán 4-6. L_Lynch 4-8. HRs_Minnesota, Miranda (12).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia000000000050
Cincinnati000000001160

Suárez, Robertson (8), Domínguez (9) and Realmuto; Lodolo, Díaz (8) and Romine, Papierski. W_Díaz 4-1. L_Domínguez 6-4.

Chicago000020100350
Washington010001000260

Smyly, Uelmen (6), Brault (7), Wick (9) and Gomes; Abbott, McGee (7), Cishek (7), Ramírez (8) and Ruiz. W_Uelmen 1-1. L_McGee 1-3. Sv_Wick (8). HRs_Chicago, Higgins (6).

