AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|1
|Minnesota
|210
|100
|00x
|—
|4
|7
|0
Lynch, Payamps (7) and Melendez; Mahle, Pagán (3), Jax (5), Duran (7), Fulmer (8), Megill (9) and G.Sánchez. W_Pagán 4-6. L_Lynch 4-8. HRs_Minnesota, Miranda (12).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|6
|0
Suárez, Robertson (8), Domínguez (9) and Realmuto; Lodolo, Díaz (8) and Romine, Papierski. W_Díaz 4-1. L_Domínguez 6-4.
|Chicago
|000
|020
|100
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Washington
|010
|001
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
Smyly, Uelmen (6), Brault (7), Wick (9) and Gomes; Abbott, McGee (7), Cishek (7), Ramírez (8) and Ruiz. W_Uelmen 1-1. L_McGee 1-3. Sv_Wick (8). HRs_Chicago, Higgins (6).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.