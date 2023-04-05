AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore000020000221
Texas20000210x591

G.Rodriguez, Voth (6), Akin (7), Baker (8) and Rutschman; deGrom, W.Smith (7), J.Hernández (8), Leclerc (9) and Heim. W_deGrom 1-0. L_Voth 0-1. Sv_Leclerc (1). HRs_Texas, Jung (2).

Detroit001000010271
Houston02020022x8110

E.Rodriguez, G.Hill (5), T.Alexander (7) and Haase; Javier, B.Abreu (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9) and Salazar. W_Javier 1-0. L_E.Rodriguez 0-2. HRs_Houston, McCormick (1), Tucker (3), Peña (1).

INTERLEAGUE

Philadelphia000000110250
New York10000120x490

Nola, Soto (7), Domínguez (8) and Realmuto; Cole, Loáisiga (7), Holmes (9) and Trevino. W_Cole 2-0. L_Nola 0-1. Sv_Holmes (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Schwarber (2). New York, Trevino (1).

Tampa Bay0120031007110
Washington010100000261

McClanahan, Poche (7), Cleavinger (8), R.Thompson (9) and Mejía; Corbin, Ward (7), Banda (9) and K.Ruiz. W_McClanahan 2-0. L_Corbin 0-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Franco (2), H.Ramírez (1).

Minnesota000000101260
Miami10000004x571

P.López, Jax (8), Thielbar (8) and Jeffers; Luzardo, Floro (8), Puk (9) and Fortes. W_Floro 1-0. L_Jax 0-1. HRs_Miami, Soler (3).

Pittsburgh000101200490
Boston000000100152

Keller, Zastryzny (8), Underwood Jr. (9) and Delay; Kluber, Schreiber (6), Ort (7), Bleier (8), Z.Kelly (9) and Wong, McGuire. W_Keller 1-0. L_Kluber 0-2. Sv_Underwood Jr. (1). HRs_Pittsburgh, C.Santana (1).

San Francisco010000002341
Chicago20002030x7131

Webb, Hjelle (6), S.Alexander (7), Ty.Rogers (8) and R.Pérez; Cease, Diekman (6), Bummer (7), R.López (7), Lambert (8), J.Kelly (9) and Grandal. W_Cease 1-0. L_Webb 0-2. HRs_San Francisco, Davis (1).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta3101000005100
St. Louis000000101260

Elder, Tonkin (7), Lee (8), McHugh (8), Chavez (9) and d'Arnaud; Mikolas, Naughton (7), Stratton (8) and Knizner, Wills.Contreras. W_Elder 1-0. L_Mikolas 0-1. Sv_Chavez (1). HRs_Atlanta, Olson (3). St. Louis, J.Walker (1).

New York103020000670
Milwaukee0400200017100

Peterson, Dr.Smith (5), Curtiss (6), Robertson (8), Ottavino (9) and Narváez, Nido; Burnes, Milner (5), Strzelecki (7), Bush (8), D.Williams (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_D.Williams 1-0. L_Ottavino 0-1. HRs_New York, Alonso (3). Milwaukee, Wiemer (1), Mitchell (3).

