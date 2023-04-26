AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston010001000271
Baltimore10030101x6110

Houck, Bleier (6), Bernardino (7), Schreiber (8) and Wong, McGuire; Wells, Coulombe (6), Cano (7), Bautista (9) and Rutschman. W_Wells 1-1. L_Houck 3-1. HRs_Boston, Yoshida (4).

Chicago000000000040
Toronto00310031x8110

Kopech, Lambert (6), Middleton (7), Santos (8) and Zavala; Kikuchi, Swanson (6), Y.García (8), Richards (9) and D.Jansen. W_Kikuchi 4-0. L_Kopech 0-3. HRs_Toronto, Bichette (5).

New York05060001012140
Minnesota010202100652

Germán, Hamilton (7), Holmes (9) and Higashioka; Maeda, Headrick (4), Pagán (9) and Vázquez, Jeffers. W_Germán 2-2. L_Maeda 0-4. HRs_New York, Torres (3). Minnesota, Miranda (2), Gallo (7).

INTERLEAGUE

Texas000020001352
Cincinnati020010002570

J.Gray, Sborz (7), J.Hernández (9) and Heim, León; Ashcraft, Young (7), Gibaut (8), Gibaut (9), Sims (9) and Casali. W_Sims 1-0. L_J.Hernández 0-1. HRs_Cincinnati, Senzel (1).

Colorado000001000171
Cleveland20010001x4100

Márquez, Bird (4), Bard (6), Hand (7), Johnson (8) and Serven; Bibee, Morgan (6), Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Gallagher. W_Bibee 1-0. L_Márquez 2-2. Sv_Clase (8). HRs_Cleveland, Naylor (3).

Detroit000200000261
Milwaukee30200001x681

Lorenzen, Vest (6), Holton (7) and Rogers; F.Peralta, Wilson (7), Milner (7), Strzelecki (8), Williams (9) and Caratini. W_F.Peralta 3-2. L_Lorenzen 0-1. HRs_Milwaukee, Caratini (1), Wiemer (2).

