AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle000000200250
Houston13010200x7100

Brash, Mills (4), Steckenrider (6), Murfee (7) and Torrens; Verlander, Stanek (7), Mushinski (8) and J.Castro. W_Verlander 3-1. L_Brash 1-3. HRs_Seattle, Suárez (4).

Tampa Bay000000030360
Oakland000000000040

Kluber, Feyereisen (7), Poche (8), Kittredge (9) and Zunino; Montas, Jackson (8), Acevedo (8) and S.Murphy. W_Feyereisen 2-0. L_Jackson 0-1. Sv_Kittredge (4).

INTERLEAGUE

San Diego102002000560
Cleveland001020100471

Clevinger, S.Wilson (5), Crismatt (6), L.García (8), Ta.Rogers (9) and Nola; Plesac, De Los Santos (6), Hentges (7), Shaw (9) and Maile. W_S.Wilson 3-0. L_Plesac 1-3. Sv_Ta.Rogers (10). HRs_San Diego, Machado (5).

St. Louis5000002121081
Kansas City000000000040

Wainwright, McFarland (8), Naughton (9) and Molina; Bubic, Payamps (1), Coleman (4), Speier (6), Garrett (7), Bolaños (7) and Melendez. W_Wainwright 3-3. L_Bubic 0-3. HRs_St. Louis, Arenado (7), O'Neill (2).

Pittsburgh000020000253
Detroit00003000x330

Peters, B.Wilson (4), Crowe (8) and Knapp; Pineda, Lange (5), Barnes (6), Chafin (7), Fulmer (8), Soto (9) and Barnhart. W_Lange 1-1. L_B.Wilson 0-1. Sv_Soto (4).

Pittsburgh0011002037112
Detroit000020000281

Quintana, Z.Thompson (6), Stratton (7), Bednar (8) and Pérez; Faedo, Hutchison (6), Vest (7), J.Jiménez (9) and Haase. W_Z.Thompson 1-3. L_Hutchison 0-2. Sv_Bednar (3). HRs_Pittsburgh, Pérez (2), Vogelbach (4).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Arizona000501002890
Miami1200002207101

Bumgarner, Martin (2), Nelson (6), N.Ramirez (7), Mantiply (8), Middleton (8), Kennedy (9) and Herrera, C.Kelly; Hernandez, Bleier (5), Scott (6), Head (7), C.Sulser (8), Bender (9) and Henry, Stallings. W_Middleton 1-1. L_Bender 0-3. Sv_Kennedy (3). HRs_Arizona, Varsho (5), P.Smith (3). Miami, Berti (2), Aguilar (2).

Atlanta000007020990
New York000001001281

I.Anderson, McHugh (6), Minter (8), O'Day (9) and d'Arnaud; Megill, Ottavino (6), Williams (6), Williams (9) and McCann. W_I.Anderson 3-1. L_Megill 4-1. HRs_Atlanta, Heredia (2). New York, Guillorme (1).

