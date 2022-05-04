AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Seattle
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|5
|0
|Houston
|130
|102
|00x
|—
|7
|10
|0
Brash, Mills (4), Steckenrider (6), Murfee (7) and Torrens; Verlander, Stanek (7), Mushinski (8) and J.Castro. W_Verlander 3-1. L_Brash 1-3. HRs_Seattle, Suárez (4).
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|030
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
Kluber, Feyereisen (7), Poche (8), Kittredge (9) and Zunino; Montas, Jackson (8), Acevedo (8) and S.Murphy. W_Feyereisen 2-0. L_Jackson 0-1. Sv_Kittredge (4).
INTERLEAGUE
|San Diego
|102
|002
|000
|—
|5
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|001
|020
|100
|—
|4
|7
|1
Clevinger, S.Wilson (5), Crismatt (6), L.García (8), Ta.Rogers (9) and Nola; Plesac, De Los Santos (6), Hentges (7), Shaw (9) and Maile. W_S.Wilson 3-0. L_Plesac 1-3. Sv_Ta.Rogers (10). HRs_San Diego, Machado (5).
|St. Louis
|500
|000
|212
|—
|10
|8
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
Wainwright, McFarland (8), Naughton (9) and Molina; Bubic, Payamps (1), Coleman (4), Speier (6), Garrett (7), Bolaños (7) and Melendez. W_Wainwright 3-3. L_Bubic 0-3. HRs_St. Louis, Arenado (7), O'Neill (2).
|Pittsburgh
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|5
|3
|Detroit
|000
|030
|00x
|—
|3
|3
|0
Peters, B.Wilson (4), Crowe (8) and Knapp; Pineda, Lange (5), Barnes (6), Chafin (7), Fulmer (8), Soto (9) and Barnhart. W_Lange 1-1. L_B.Wilson 0-1. Sv_Soto (4).
|Pittsburgh
|001
|100
|203
|—
|7
|11
|2
|Detroit
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|8
|1
Quintana, Z.Thompson (6), Stratton (7), Bednar (8) and Pérez; Faedo, Hutchison (6), Vest (7), J.Jiménez (9) and Haase. W_Z.Thompson 1-3. L_Hutchison 0-2. Sv_Bednar (3). HRs_Pittsburgh, Pérez (2), Vogelbach (4).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|000
|501
|002
|—
|8
|9
|0
|Miami
|120
|000
|220
|—
|7
|10
|1
Bumgarner, Martin (2), Nelson (6), N.Ramirez (7), Mantiply (8), Middleton (8), Kennedy (9) and Herrera, C.Kelly; Hernandez, Bleier (5), Scott (6), Head (7), C.Sulser (8), Bender (9) and Henry, Stallings. W_Middleton 1-1. L_Bender 0-3. Sv_Kennedy (3). HRs_Arizona, Varsho (5), P.Smith (3). Miami, Berti (2), Aguilar (2).
|Atlanta
|000
|007
|020
|—
|9
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|001
|001
|—
|2
|8
|1
I.Anderson, McHugh (6), Minter (8), O'Day (9) and d'Arnaud; Megill, Ottavino (6), Williams (6), Williams (9) and McCann. W_I.Anderson 3-1. L_Megill 4-1. HRs_Atlanta, Heredia (2). New York, Guillorme (1).
