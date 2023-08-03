AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
|7
|1
|Houston
|020
|001
|00x
|—
|3
|10
|1
Bibee, Sandlin (6), Hentges (6), Stephan (7), E.De Los Santos (8) and B.Naylor; R.Blanco, Mushinski (5), P.Maton (6), Neris (7), B.Abreu (8), Pressly (9) and Y.Diaz. W_P.Maton 3-3. L_Sandlin 5-4. Sv_Pressly (26). HRs_Houston, McCormick (15).
|Boston
|002
|010
|000
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Seattle
|000
|002
|40x
|—
|6
|10
|0
K.Crawford, Schreiber (6), Bleier (7), Llovera (7) and Wong; L.Gilbert, Brash (7), Speier (8), Topa (8), Muñoz (9) and T.Murphy. W_Brash 7-3. L_Schreiber 1-1. Sv_Muñoz (3). HRs_Boston, Ja.Duran (7). Seattle, Raleigh (17).
|Tampa Bay
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
|New York
|005
|000
|20x
|—
|7
|13
|0
McClanahan, E.Ramírez (5), K.Kelly (7), Diekman (8) and Pinto; Cole, Kahnle (8), Holmes (9) and Rortvedt. W_Cole 10-2. L_McClanahan 11-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Franco (14). New York, Volpe (14), Stanton (15).
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|7
|2
|Toronto
|000
|103
|00x
|—
|4
|3
|0
G.Rodriguez, Fujinami (6), C.Irvin (7) and McCann; Kikuchi, Y.García (7), Hicks (8), E.Swanson (9) and D.Jansen. W_Kikuchi 9-3. L_G.Rodriguez 2-3. Sv_E.Swanson (3).
|Chicago
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|4
|0
|Texas
|250
|022
|00x
|—
|11
|15
|0
Cease, Banks (2), Navarro (6), S.Peralta (8) and Zavala; Dunning, Stratton (8) and Huff, Hedges. W_Dunning 9-4. L_Cease 4-5. HRs_Chicago, Zavala (7). Texas, Seager (16), Jung (21), Semien (16).
INTERLEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|103
|001
|—
|5
|8
|0
|Atlanta
|003
|602
|01x
|—
|12
|12
|1
Giolito, Barría (4) and Wallach; Chirinos, Tonkin (6), Johnson (7), Yates (8), McHugh (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Chirinos 5-4. L_Giolito 6-8. HRs_Atlanta, Acuña Jr. (25), Riley (25), M.Olson (37).
|Detroit
|100
|301
|010
|—
|6
|8
|1
|Pittsburgh
|100
|010
|001
|—
|3
|9
|2
E.Rodriguez, Cisnero (7), Foley (8), Lange (9), Holton (9) and Haase; Bido, Borucki (4), Moreta (6), Hernandez (7), Y.De Los Santos (8) and Delay, E.Rodríguez. W_E.Rodriguez 7-5. L_Bido 2-2. Sv_Holton (1). HRs_Detroit, Greene (9), J.Rogers (13).
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|300
|—
|3
|4
|1
|St. Louis
|043
|000
|00x
|—
|7
|10
|0
Ryan, Winder (5), Thielbar (8) and Vázquez; Hudson, Pallante (8), Romero (9) and Wills.Contreras. W_Hudson 2-0. L_Ryan 9-8. HRs_Minnesota, Wallner (6). St. Louis, O'Neill (4), Jor.Walker (10), Nootbaar (11), Burleson (7).
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|210
|000
|01x
|—
|4
|12
|0
Senga, R.Garrett (6), Bickford (8) and F.Alvarez; Ragans, Zerpa (7), Clarke (9) and Perez. W_Ragans 3-3. L_Senga 7-6. HRs_Kansas City, Waters (5).
|Oakland
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|341
|001
|10x
|—
|10
|13
|0
Harris, Pruitt (4), Snead (6), Erceg (7), Felipe (8) and Langeliers; Gonsolin, Almonte (6), Vesia (8), Brasier (9) and W.Smith. W_Gonsolin 6-4. L_Harris 2-6. HRs_Oakland, Langeliers (11). Los Angeles, Betts (29), A.Rosario (4), M.Rojas (1), Heyward (11).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|010
|001
|000
|—
|2
|4
|3
|Washington
|001
|000
|002
|—
|3
|5
|0
Miley, Milner (5), B.Wilson (5), E.Peguero (7), Payamps (8), D.Williams (9) and Willi.Contreras; Gore, Weems (7), Ferrer (8), Finnegan (9) and R.Adams. W_Finnegan 5-3. L_D.Williams 5-3. HRs_Milwaukee, T.Taylor (3).
|San Diego
|102
|001
|007
|—
|11
|14
|1
|Colorado
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|4
|1
N.Martinez, Kerr (4), Barlow (6), Cosgrove (8), L.García (9) and G.Sánchez; Freeland, Suter (7), Koch (8), Bard (9), Seabold (9) and Wynns. W_Kerr 1-1. L_Freeland 4-12. HRs_San Diego, Kim (15), J.Soto (23), G.Sánchez (14), Tatis Jr. (19).
|Philadelphia
|000
|203
|000
|210
|—
|8
|12
|0
|Miami
|000
|002
|021
|211
|—
|9
|13
|0
(12 innings)
Wheeler, Strahm (7), Hoffman (8), G.Soto (9), Kimbrel (10), Covey (11) and Stubbs; B.Garrett, Brazoban (6), Okert (6), Chargois (7), Nardi (9), Robertson (10), J.López (11), Tan.Scott (12) and Fortes, Stallings. W_Tan.Scott 5-4. L_Covey 1-3. HRs_Philadelphia, B.Marsh (8). Miami, Bell (12), Chisholm Jr. (10), Soler (26).
|Cincinnati
|210
|200
|100
|—
|6
|9
|4
|Chicago
|002
|125
|42x
|—
|16
|16
|0
Williamson, B.Farmer (5), Sims (6), Young (6), Law (7), Maile (8) and T.Stephenson; Smyly, Fulmer (5), Leiter Jr. (7), Merryweather (8), Cuas (9) and Gomes. W_Fulmer 2-5. L_B.Farmer 3-5. HRs_Cincinnati, Steer (16), Votto (11), Friedl (8). Chicago, Morel (17), D.Swanson (16), Happ (12), Suzuki (9).
|Arizona
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|5
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|022
|00x
|—
|4
|10
|1
Cecconi, T.Gilbert (5), McGough (6), Mantiply (8) and Herrera, C.Kelly; L.Webb, Ty.Rogers (8), Doval (9) and Bailey. W_L.Webb 9-9. L_T.Gilbert 0-2. Sv_Doval (32).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.