AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|200
|100
|000
|001
|—
|4
|11
|4
|New York
|000
|102
|000
|002
|—
|5
|9
|0
(12 innings)
Varland, Jax (6), Thielbar (7), J.López (8), Duran (9), Fulmer (11), Megill (12) and G.Sánchez; Germán, W.Peralta (7), Loáisiga (8), Holmes (9), Marinaccio (11), Weissert (12) and Higashioka, Trevino. W_Weissert 3-0. L_Megill 3-3. HRs_Minnesota, Miranda (14). New York, Judge (55), Torres (19).
|Detroit
|000
|101
|102
|—
|5
|13
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|210
|100
|—
|4
|11
|0
Hutchison, Vest (5), Foley (6), Chafin (7), Cisnero (8), Soto (9) and Haase; Sandoval, Wantz (6), Barria (7), Herget (8), Quijada (9), Weiss (9) and Thaiss. W_Cisnero 1-0. L_Quijada 0-4. Sv_Soto (25). HRs_Detroit, Torkelson (6), Haase (10), Carpenter (3), Kreidler (1). Los Angeles, Thaiss (1), Trout (32), Ohtani (33).
|Chicago
|000
|204
|012
|—
|9
|8
|1
|Seattle
|004
|001
|100
|—
|6
|8
|3
Kopech, J.Ruiz (4), Diekman (5), J.Kelly (6), Bummer (7), Velasquez (8), Hendriks (9) and Zavala; L.Castillo, Murfee (6), Festa (7), D.Castillo (8), Flexen (9) and Casali. W_Bummer 1-1. L_D.Castillo 7-3. Sv_Hendriks (31). HRs_Chicago, E.Jiménez (10). Seattle, E.Suárez (27).
|Boston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|00x
|—
|1
|4
|0
Pivetta, Schreiber (6), Strahm (7), Z.Kelly (8) and C.Wong; Springs, Chirinos (4), Poche (7), Adam (8), Fairbanks (9) and Mejía. W_Chirinos 1-0. L_Pivetta 9-11. Sv_Fairbanks (6).
INTERLEAGUE
|Atlanta
|000
|021
|400
|—
|7
|10
|0
|Oakland
|200
|000
|010
|—
|3
|3
|0
Strider, McHugh (7), Matzek (8), Iglesias (9) and d'Arnaud; Waldichuk, Cyr (6), Snead (7), N.Ruiz (7) and Langeliers. W_Strider 10-4. L_Waldichuk 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Grissom (5), D.Swanson (18). Oakland, Brown (21).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|100
|400
|000
|—
|5
|10
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|7
|0
Bassitt, Lugo (8) and Nido; Underwood Jr., Wilson (2), Yajure (8) and Heineman. W_Bassitt 13-7. L_Underwood Jr. 1-6. HRs_New York, Naquin (11), Escobar (15).
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|012
|—
|4
|7
|1
|Colorado
|043
|000
|10x
|—
|8
|9
|0
Lauer, Perdomo (3), Suter (6), J.Peterson (8) and Caratini; Freeland, Lawrence (7), Bird (9) and El.Díaz. W_Freeland 8-9. L_Lauer 10-7. HRs_Milwaukee, McCutchen (15), L.Urías (15). Colorado, Trejo (2), Toglia (2).
|San Francisco
|000
|020
|100
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|030
|04x
|—
|7
|11
|0
Cobb, Y.Marte (5), Young (6), Littell (7), Ortiz (8) and Wynns; Kershaw, Bruihl (7), Phillips (7), Vesia (9) and A.Barnes. W_Phillips 6-3. L_Littell 2-3. HRs_San Francisco, Villar (4). Los Angeles, J.Turner (11), Muncy (19).
|New York
|040
|300
|210
|—
|10
|17
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
deGrom, Ottavino (8), Claudio (9) and McCann; Oviedo, Stout (2), Z.Thompson (4), Beede (7), Ramirez (8) and Delay. W_deGrom 5-1. L_Oviedo 2-2.
|Miami
|100
|010
|001
|—
|3
|10
|0
|Philadelphia
|002
|100
|10x
|—
|4
|8
|0
Tr.Rogers, Brazoban (7) and Stallings; Falter, Bellatti (6), Alvarado (8), Brogdon (9) and Realmuto. W_Falter 4-3. L_Tr.Rogers 4-11. Sv_Brogdon (2). HRs_Miami, Stallings (4). Philadelphia, Sosa (2), Segura (9).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.