AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota2001000000014114
New York000102000002590

(12 innings)

Varland, Jax (6), Thielbar (7), J.López (8), Duran (9), Fulmer (11), Megill (12) and G.Sánchez; Germán, W.Peralta (7), Loáisiga (8), Holmes (9), Marinaccio (11), Weissert (12) and Higashioka, Trevino. W_Weissert 3-0. L_Megill 3-3. HRs_Minnesota, Miranda (14). New York, Judge (55), Torres (19).

Detroit0001011025130
Los Angeles0002101004110

Hutchison, Vest (5), Foley (6), Chafin (7), Cisnero (8), Soto (9) and Haase; Sandoval, Wantz (6), Barria (7), Herget (8), Quijada (9), Weiss (9) and Thaiss. W_Cisnero 1-0. L_Quijada 0-4. Sv_Soto (25). HRs_Detroit, Torkelson (6), Haase (10), Carpenter (3), Kreidler (1). Los Angeles, Thaiss (1), Trout (32), Ohtani (33).

Chicago000204012981
Seattle004001100683

Kopech, J.Ruiz (4), Diekman (5), J.Kelly (6), Bummer (7), Velasquez (8), Hendriks (9) and Zavala; L.Castillo, Murfee (6), Festa (7), D.Castillo (8), Flexen (9) and Casali. W_Bummer 1-1. L_D.Castillo 7-3. Sv_Hendriks (31). HRs_Chicago, E.Jiménez (10). Seattle, E.Suárez (27).

Boston000000000060
Tampa Bay00001000x140

Pivetta, Schreiber (6), Strahm (7), Z.Kelly (8) and C.Wong; Springs, Chirinos (4), Poche (7), Adam (8), Fairbanks (9) and Mejía. W_Chirinos 1-0. L_Pivetta 9-11. Sv_Fairbanks (6).

INTERLEAGUE

Atlanta0000214007100
Oakland200000010330

Strider, McHugh (7), Matzek (8), Iglesias (9) and d'Arnaud; Waldichuk, Cyr (6), Snead (7), N.Ruiz (7) and Langeliers. W_Strider 10-4. L_Waldichuk 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Grissom (5), D.Swanson (18). Oakland, Brown (21).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

New York1004000005100
Pittsburgh000001000170

Bassitt, Lugo (8) and Nido; Underwood Jr., Wilson (2), Yajure (8) and Heineman. W_Bassitt 13-7. L_Underwood Jr. 1-6. HRs_New York, Naquin (11), Escobar (15).

Milwaukee000010012471
Colorado04300010x890

Lauer, Perdomo (3), Suter (6), J.Peterson (8) and Caratini; Freeland, Lawrence (7), Bird (9) and El.Díaz. W_Freeland 8-9. L_Lauer 10-7. HRs_Milwaukee, McCutchen (15), L.Urías (15). Colorado, Trejo (2), Toglia (2).

San Francisco000020100380
Los Angeles00003004x7110

Cobb, Y.Marte (5), Young (6), Littell (7), Ortiz (8) and Wynns; Kershaw, Bruihl (7), Phillips (7), Vesia (9) and A.Barnes. W_Phillips 6-3. L_Littell 2-3. HRs_San Francisco, Villar (4). Los Angeles, J.Turner (11), Muncy (19).

New York04030021010170
Pittsburgh000000000040

deGrom, Ottavino (8), Claudio (9) and McCann; Oviedo, Stout (2), Z.Thompson (4), Beede (7), Ramirez (8) and Delay. W_deGrom 5-1. L_Oviedo 2-2.

Miami1000100013100
Philadelphia00210010x480

Tr.Rogers, Brazoban (7) and Stallings; Falter, Bellatti (6), Alvarado (8), Brogdon (9) and Realmuto. W_Falter 4-3. L_Tr.Rogers 4-11. Sv_Brogdon (2). HRs_Miami, Stallings (4). Philadelphia, Sosa (2), Segura (9).

