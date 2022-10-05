AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|010
|003
|000
|—
|4
|13
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|002
|03x
|—
|5
|10
|0
Richards, Cimber (2), Y.García (3), Romano (4), White (5) and Moreno; Baumann, Akin (6), Gillaspie (7), DL.Hall (8), Baker (9) and Rutschman. W_DL.Hall 1-1. L_White 1-7. Sv_Baker (1). HRs_Toronto, Moreno (1). Baltimore, Vavra (1).
|Toronto
|100
|000
|220
|—
|5
|8
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|4
|1
Phelps, Bass (2), Mayza (3), C.Lawrence (4), Kikuchi (6), Thornton (8) and D.Jansen, Kirk; Watkins, Vespi (4), Cano (5), Ci.Pérez (7), Tate (8), Sulser (8) and Chirinos. W_Kikuchi 6-7. L_Cano 1-1.
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Oakland
|000
|010
|20x
|—
|3
|4
|0
Ohtani, Walters (6), Zastryzny (6), Weiss (7), Barría (8) and Stassi, O'Hoppe; Waldichuk, N.Ruiz (8), Snead (8) and Vogt, Langeliers. W_Waldichuk 2-2. L_Ohtani 15-9. Sv_Snead (1). HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (40). Oakland, Vogt (7).
|New York
|010
|100
|000
|—
|2
|5
|1
|Texas
|001
|120
|00x
|—
|4
|11
|0
Germán, A.Abreu (5), M.Castro (6), Trivino (7), Luetge (8) and Higashioka; Otto, Y.Rodriguez (7), D.Santana (8), M.Moore (9) and Heim. W_Otto 7-10. L_Germán 2-5. Sv_M.Moore (5). HRs_New York, Trevino (11). Texas, Culberson (2), Heim (16).
|Minnesota
|631
|000
|000
|—
|10
|10
|1
|Chicago
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|8
|0
Varland, Sands (6) and G.Sánchez; D.Martin, Velasquez (2), Bummer (6), Diekman (7), J.Ruiz (8), Lambert (9) and Ca.Pérez. W_Varland 1-2. L_D.Martin 3-6. Sv_Sands (1). HRs_Minnesota, G.Sánchez (16), Je.Palacios (2).
|Tampa Bay
|002
|000
|100
|—
|3
|7
|0
|Boston
|300
|100
|02x
|—
|6
|10
|0
Fleming, Armstrong (5), Guerra (6), Chargois (7), Yacabonis (8) and Pinto; Pivetta, Bazardo (5), Strahm (6), Brasier (7), Schreiber (8), M.Barnes (9) and McGuire. W_Bazardo 1-0. L_Fleming 2-5. Sv_M.Barnes (8). HRs_Tampa Bay, Choi (11), Bruján (3). Boston, J.Martinez (16).
|Detroit
|000
|210
|100
|—
|4
|8
|1
|Seattle
|200
|002
|001
|—
|5
|9
|1
T.Alexander, Diaz (6), Cisnero (8), G.Soto (9) and Haase; Gonzales, Sewald (8), E.Swanson (9) and Casali. W_E.Swanson 3-2. L_G.Soto 2-11. HRs_Seattle, Ju.Rodríguez (28), Haniger (11), Torrens (3).
|Kansas City
|100
|010
|000
|—
|2
|6
|1
|Cleveland
|411
|001
|11x
|—
|9
|15
|0
Heasley, Ca.Hernández (6), Weaver (7) and Rivero; Civale, Stephan (7), De Los Santos (8), Morgan (9) and Maile, B.Naylor. W_Civale 5-6. L_Heasley 4-10. HRs_Kansas City, Pasquantino (10), Isbel (5).
INTERLEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|4
|0
|Houston
|002
|000
|10x
|—
|3
|12
|0
Falter, Plassmeyer (2), Nelson (8) and Stubbs; Valdez, B.Abreu (6), Stanek (7), P.Maton (8), R.Montero (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado, Vázquez. W_Valdez 17-6. L_Plassmeyer 0-1. Sv_Pressly (33). HRs_Houston, Vázquez (9).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|201
|000
|000
|—
|3
|8
|1
|Pittsburgh
|001
|400
|00x
|—
|5
|9
|2
Liberatore, J.Hicks (6), Woodford (7) and Knizner; Oviedo, Fernández (5), Bañuelos (6), Mears (7), Ramirez (9) and Delay, Heineman. W_Bañuelos 2-1. L_Liberatore 2-2. Sv_Ramirez (1).
|Arizona
|000
|100
|003
|—
|4
|11
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|010
|—
|2
|7
|2
M.Kelly, Ca.Smith (7), Poppen (8), Ginkel (9) and C.Kelly; Burnes, Ashby (4), Boxberger (7), Milner (8), Gott (9) and Caratini. W_Poppen 2-2. L_Gott 3-4. Sv_Ginkel (1). HRs_Arizona, J.Rojas (9), Carroll (4). Milwaukee, Tellez (35).
|Chicago
|030
|006
|420
|—
|15
|13
|1
|Cincinnati
|011
|000
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
Sampson, Alzolay (3), Leiter Jr. (6), Rucker (7), Wick (8), Hughes (9) and Higgins; Ashcraft, Law (6), Kuhnel (7), C.Anderson (7), Sanmartin (8), Strickland (9) and Romine. W_Alzolay 2-1. L_Ashcraft 5-6. HRs_Chicago, Bote (4), McKinstry (5), F.Reyes (14).
|San Francisco
|001
|400
|111
|—
|8
|12
|0
|San Diego
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
Brebbia, Marte (2), Young (4), Waites (5), Vasquez (6), Ty.Rogers (8), Ortiz (9) and Bart; Stammen, Crismatt (4), P.Johnson (8), S.Wilson (9) and Campusano. W_Marte 1-1. L_Stammen 1-2. HRs_San Francisco, Villar (9), Slater (7).
|Atlanta
|002
|103
|201
|—
|9
|15
|1
|Miami
|030
|025
|20x
|—
|12
|13
|0
Stephens, Matzek (4), Chavez (6), Bracho (6), Lee (8) and Willi.Contreras; E.Hernandez, Hoeing (5), Nardi (6), Brigham (7), Scott (8), Fishman (9), Floro (9) and Fortes. W_Nardi 1-1. L_Chavez 4-3. Sv_Floro (10). HRs_Atlanta, Ozuna (23), Olson (34). Miami, Fortes (9), Burdick (4).
|Washington
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|8
|0
|New York
|333
|000
|00x
|—
|9
|11
|0
Fedde, M.Thompson (3), E.Ramírez (5), Harvey (7), Finnegan (8) and Pineda; Givens, T.Williams (2), May (8), Jo.Rodríguez (9) and Álvarez. W_T.Williams 3-5. L_Fedde 6-13. HRs_Washington, Call (5). New York, Canha (13), McCann (3).
|Colorado
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|2
|0
|Los Angeles
|001
|030
|20x
|—
|6
|8
|0
Gomber, Ch.Smith (4), Hollowell (5), N.Davis (7), Blach (8) and Serven; Kershaw, Y.Almonte (6), C.Martin (7), Kimbrel (8), Ferguson (9) and W.Smith. W_Kershaw 12-3. L_Ch.Smith 0-1. HRs_Colorado, Tovar (1). Los Angeles, Freeman (21), T.Turner (21), Bellinger (19).
