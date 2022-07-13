AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|100
|000
|100
|—
|2
|8
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|410
|00x
|—
|5
|8
|0
Skubal, Carlton (7) and Barnhart, Haase; Singer, Garrett (7), Mills (7), Coleman (8), Barlow (9) and Melendez. W_Singer 4-3. L_Skubal 6-8. Sv_Barlow (15).
INTERLEAGUE
|Seattle
|300
|200
|001
|—
|6
|8
|0
|Washington
|000
|010
|003
|—
|4
|10
|0
Flexen, Borucki (7), Muñoz (7), Murfee (9), Sewald (9) and Raleigh; J.Gray, Harvey (6), Thompson (7), Abbott (8) and Ruiz. W_Flexen 6-8. L_J.Gray 7-6. Sv_Sewald (11). HRs_Seattle, Suárez (16), Winker (7), Frazier (3), Raleigh (12). Washington, J.Soto (18).
|Milwaukee
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
|Minnesota
|010
|000
|003
|—
|4
|10
|0
Ashby, Gott (5), Boxberger (7), D.Williams (8), Hader (9) and Caratini; Ryan, Thielbar (6), Jax (7), Duran (9) and Jeffers. W_Duran 1-3. L_Hader 0-3. HRs_Milwaukee, J.Peterson (8). Minnesota, Miranda (8).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|013
|001
|200
|—
|7
|8
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|011
|—
|3
|8
|1
Bassitt, Dr.Smith (7), Hunter (9) and Nido; Morton, Chavez (6), Jansen (8), Stephens (9) and Contreras. W_Bassitt 7-6. L_Morton 5-4. HRs_New York, E.Escobar (10), Lindor (16), Canha (7). Atlanta, Olson (15), Riley (25), Rosario (2).
|Arizona
|021
|000
|000
|—
|3
|8
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|211
|—
|4
|9
|0
Gallen, Mantiply (7), Middleton (8), Melancon (9) and Herrera, C.Kelly; Brebbia, Long (2), Rogers (3), J.García (6), Llovera (8), Doval (9) and Wynns, Bart. W_Doval 3-4. L_Melancon 3-8. HRs_Arizona, K.Marte (7). San Francisco, Belt (7), Flores (13).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.