AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Seattle
|000
|000
|103
|0
|—
|4
|8
|1
|Chicago
|001
|002
|001
|1
|—
|5
|10
|0
(10 innings)
Kirby, Thornton (6), Weaver (7), Muñoz (9), Topa (10) and O'Keefe, Raleigh; Kopech, Shaw (5), Bummer (7), Santos (8), Navarro (9), S.Peralta (10) and C.Pérez, Grandal. W_S.Peralta 2-0. L_Topa 3-4. HRs_Chicago, T.Thompson (6).
|Kansas City
|001
|210
|000
|—
|4
|5
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|0
Ragans, Clarke (7), Kowar (8), C.Hernández (8) and Fermin; Martínez, F.Pérez (3), Muller (5), Newcomb (9) and Langeliers. W_Ragans 5-4. L_Martínez 0-2. Sv_C.Hernández (3). HRs_Kansas City, Blanco (1), Witt Jr. (26).
INTERLEAGUE
|Chicago
|012
|100
|011
|—
|6
|9
|0
|Detroit
|000
|004
|000
|—
|4
|5
|0
Taillon, Rucker (6), Merryweather (7), Alzolay (9) and Gomes; Skubal, Brieske (7), Vasquez (9), Cisnero (9) and J.Rogers. W_Merryweather 5-1. L_Brieske 0-2. Sv_Alzolay (19). HRs_Detroit, K.Carpenter (20).
|Minnesota
|102
|201
|000
|1
|—
|7
|10
|1
|Milwaukee
|201
|002
|100
|2
|—
|8
|11
|1
(10 innings)
Maeda, Pagán (6), Thielbar (7), Jax (8), Duran (9) and Jeffers; Burnes, Uribe (7), Payamps (8), D.Williams (9), E.Peguero (10) and Caratini. W_E.Peguero 4-4. L_Duran 2-6. HRs_Minnesota, Lewis (5), M.Taylor (17), K.Farmer (7). Milwaukee, Willi.Contreras (13), Adames (21), T.Taylor (5).
|Cincinnati
|000
|130
|401
|—
|9
|9
|1
|Los Angeles
|201
|000
|100
|—
|4
|10
|1
Abbott, B.Farmer (5), Young (6), Law (7), Gibaut (7), Cruz (9) and Maile; Ohtani, Ty.Anderson (2), Loup (7), Leone (7), Rosenberg (8) and O'Hoppe. W_B.Farmer 4-5. L_Ty.Anderson 5-5. HRs_Cincinnati, E.De La Cruz (11). Los Angeles, Ohtani (44).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|320
|000
|001
|—
|6
|10
|0
|Pittsburgh
|001
|011
|001
|—
|4
|10
|1
Z.Thompson, Pallante (6), VerHagen (7), Romero (8) and Knizner; Ortiz, Ramirez (4), Hernandez (6), Selby (8) and Delay. W_Z.Thompson 3-5. L_Ortiz 2-4. Sv_Romero (3). HRs_Pittsburgh, Hayes (9).
|San Francisco
|101
|200
|100
|3
|—
|8
|14
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|002
|003
|1
|—
|6
|10
|0
(10 innings)
Cobb, Alexander (6), L.Jackson (6), Wood (7), Ty.Rogers (7), Beck (8), Doval (9), Junis (9), Ta.Rogers (10), R.Walker (10) and Bailey; Lorenzen, Hoffman (6), Strahm (7), Bellatti (9), Kimbrel (10) and Realmuto. W_Junis 4-3. L_Kimbrel 7-4. Sv_R.Walker (1). HRs_San Francisco, Flores (18), DeJong (14). Philadelphia, Schwarber (34), Turner (15), Harper (12).
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
|San Diego
|100
|002
|10x
|—
|4
|7
|1
Alcantara, Puk (7) and Stallings, Fortes; Lugo, S.Wilson (7), Suarez (8), Cosgrove (8), Hader (9) and G.Sánchez. W_Lugo 5-6. L_Alcantara 6-11. HRs_San Diego, Bogaerts (14).
