AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto0120000014121
Kansas City30021110x8131

Kikuchi, Thornton (1), T.Richards (4), Gage (5), Cimber (6), Merryweather (7), Vasquez (8), Y.García (8) and Collins; Singer, Coleman (6), Cuas (7), Staumont (8), S.Barlow (9) and Melendez. W_Singer 3-1. L_T.Richards 2-1. HRs_Toronto, Tapia (2), Collins (4).

Seattle0013100106100
Houston102000000381

Gilbert, Muñoz (7), Sewald (8), D.Castillo (9) and Raleigh; Urquidy, Bielak (5), Martinez (8) and Maldonado. W_Gilbert 6-2. L_Urquidy 5-3. Sv_D.Castillo (4). HRs_Seattle, Raleigh (7), France (9).

Texas000000000060
Cleveland02200000x4120

Dunning, Burke (5), M.Moore (7), Bush (8) and Heim; Bieber, Morgan (5), E.De Los Santos (7), Shaw (8), Clase (9) and Hedges. W_Morgan 2-1. L_Dunning 1-4.

New York000010000140
Minnesota00022220x8112

Cortes, Schmidt (5), Bañuelos (7) and Higashioka; Archer, Jax (6), Pagán (8), Thielbar (9) and Jeffers. W_Archer 1-2. L_Cortes 5-2. HRs_Minnesota, Jeffers (4), Buxton (13).

INTERLEAGUE

Detroit010000011390
Pittsburgh000100000140

Faedo, Chafin (6), Vest (7), Fulmer (8), G.Soto (9) and Haase; M.Keller, Crowe (7), Stratton (8) and M.Perez. W_Vest 1-1. L_Crowe 2-3. Sv_G.Soto (12). HRs_Pittsburgh, Suwinski (7).

St. Louis000102000380
Tampa Bay31100330x11180

Naughton, Oviedo (2), Wittgren (5), McFarland (6), Molina (8) and Knizner; Kluber, Adam (6), Bard (7), Armstrong (9) and Mejía. W_Kluber 3-2. L_Naughton 0-2. HRs_St. Louis, O'Neill (3).

Oakland000200000281
Atlanta00014170x13131

Koenig, Acevedo (5), Pruitt (6), Selman (7), Bethancourt (8) and Murphy; I.Anderson, Chavez (7), W.Smith (8), J.Cruz (9) and W.Contreras. W_I.Anderson 5-3. L_Koenig 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Riley (15), W.Contreras (8), Albies (7), Duvall (4).

Los Angeles210000001460
Chicago000010000140

Gonsolin, Almonte (7), Graterol (8), Dan.Hudson (9) and W.Smith; Cueto, Sousa (7), Foster (8), J.Ruiz (9) and Grandal. W_Gonsolin 7-0. L_Cueto 0-3. Sv_Dan.Hudson (5). HRs_Los Angeles, W.Smith (7), Bellinger (7), T.Turner (7). Chicago, Burger (6).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Arizona0002121017110
Cincinnati000000000051

Kelly, Poppen (7), Mantiply (8), Kennedy (9) and J.Herrera; Minor, Cessa (5), Warren (6), Detwiler (8), Strickland (9) and A.Garcia. W_Kelly 5-3. L_Minor 0-2. HRs_Arizona, C.Walker (15), J.Rojas (4), Luplow (7).

Washington0000000001171
Miami0000000002290

(10 innings)

Jos.Gray, Cishek (6), Edwards Jr. (7), Finnegan (9), Rainey (10) and K.Ruiz; Alcantara, Scott (10) and Stallings. W_Scott 2-1. L_Rainey 1-2.

Philadelphia00401010410141
Milwaukee000000000040

Nola, Bellatti (9) and Realmuto; Houser, Suter (7), Barker (9) and Caratini. W_Nola 4-4. L_Houser 3-6. HRs_Philadelphia, Stott (3), Hoskins (9), O.Herrera (4), Harper (14).

