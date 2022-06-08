AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|012
|000
|001
|—
|4
|12
|1
|Kansas City
|300
|211
|10x
|—
|8
|13
|1
Kikuchi, Thornton (1), T.Richards (4), Gage (5), Cimber (6), Merryweather (7), Vasquez (8), Y.García (8) and Collins; Singer, Coleman (6), Cuas (7), Staumont (8), S.Barlow (9) and Melendez. W_Singer 3-1. L_T.Richards 2-1. HRs_Toronto, Tapia (2), Collins (4).
|Seattle
|001
|310
|010
|—
|6
|10
|0
|Houston
|102
|000
|000
|—
|3
|8
|1
Gilbert, Muñoz (7), Sewald (8), D.Castillo (9) and Raleigh; Urquidy, Bielak (5), Martinez (8) and Maldonado. W_Gilbert 6-2. L_Urquidy 5-3. Sv_D.Castillo (4). HRs_Seattle, Raleigh (7), France (9).
|Texas
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|022
|000
|00x
|—
|4
|12
|0
Dunning, Burke (5), M.Moore (7), Bush (8) and Heim; Bieber, Morgan (5), E.De Los Santos (7), Shaw (8), Clase (9) and Hedges. W_Morgan 2-1. L_Dunning 1-4.
|New York
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|222
|20x
|—
|8
|11
|2
Cortes, Schmidt (5), Bañuelos (7) and Higashioka; Archer, Jax (6), Pagán (8), Thielbar (9) and Jeffers. W_Archer 1-2. L_Cortes 5-2. HRs_Minnesota, Jeffers (4), Buxton (13).
INTERLEAGUE
|Detroit
|010
|000
|011
|—
|3
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
Faedo, Chafin (6), Vest (7), Fulmer (8), G.Soto (9) and Haase; M.Keller, Crowe (7), Stratton (8) and M.Perez. W_Vest 1-1. L_Crowe 2-3. Sv_G.Soto (12). HRs_Pittsburgh, Suwinski (7).
|St. Louis
|000
|102
|000
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|311
|003
|30x
|—
|11
|18
|0
Naughton, Oviedo (2), Wittgren (5), McFarland (6), Molina (8) and Knizner; Kluber, Adam (6), Bard (7), Armstrong (9) and Mejía. W_Kluber 3-2. L_Naughton 0-2. HRs_St. Louis, O'Neill (3).
|Oakland
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|8
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|141
|70x
|—
|13
|13
|1
Koenig, Acevedo (5), Pruitt (6), Selman (7), Bethancourt (8) and Murphy; I.Anderson, Chavez (7), W.Smith (8), J.Cruz (9) and W.Contreras. W_I.Anderson 5-3. L_Koenig 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Riley (15), W.Contreras (8), Albies (7), Duvall (4).
|Los Angeles
|210
|000
|001
|—
|4
|6
|0
|Chicago
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
Gonsolin, Almonte (7), Graterol (8), Dan.Hudson (9) and W.Smith; Cueto, Sousa (7), Foster (8), J.Ruiz (9) and Grandal. W_Gonsolin 7-0. L_Cueto 0-3. Sv_Dan.Hudson (5). HRs_Los Angeles, W.Smith (7), Bellinger (7), T.Turner (7). Chicago, Burger (6).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|000
|212
|101
|—
|7
|11
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|1
Kelly, Poppen (7), Mantiply (8), Kennedy (9) and J.Herrera; Minor, Cessa (5), Warren (6), Detwiler (8), Strickland (9) and A.Garcia. W_Kelly 5-3. L_Minor 0-2. HRs_Arizona, C.Walker (15), J.Rojas (4), Luplow (7).
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|1
|—
|1
|7
|1
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|2
|—
|2
|9
|0
(10 innings)
Jos.Gray, Cishek (6), Edwards Jr. (7), Finnegan (9), Rainey (10) and K.Ruiz; Alcantara, Scott (10) and Stallings. W_Scott 2-1. L_Rainey 1-2.
|Philadelphia
|004
|010
|104
|—
|10
|14
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
Nola, Bellatti (9) and Realmuto; Houser, Suter (7), Barker (9) and Caratini. W_Nola 4-4. L_Houser 3-6. HRs_Philadelphia, Stott (3), Hoskins (9), O.Herrera (4), Harper (14).
